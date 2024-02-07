>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

All good sweepstakes casinos should let you play dozens of casino games for free and you should be given the ability to redeem some real-world prizes too. Take a look at the following three sweepstakes casinos that could each give you a great way to play:

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

If you are looking for the best sweepstakes casino bonus drops, you might as well go straight to Stake.us. This brand has a welcome offer that gives you $25 in no deposit bonuses, along with 250,000 Gold Coins and you can even get a 5% rakeback on your losses. Just note that you can only get this deal by using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code upon signing up.

After this, you’ll find many more sweepstakes casino bonus drops like daily login bonuses, social media giveaways, daily races, weekly raffles and a VIP club. All of these work to give you free credit that you can use to play over 400 casino games including slots, table games, live dealer games, scratchcards and Stake Originals. Plus with the ability to redeem prizes like crypto, gift cards and merchandise, you’ll see why everyone is running to sign up to Stake.us.

2. High5Casino - Some top sweepstakes casino bonus drops here

High5Casino has a great welcome offer for new customers that gives you 5 Sweeps Coins, 250 Game Coins and 600 Diamonds. The Sweeps Coins can be redeemed for prizes like cash and gift cards, the Game Coins let you play hundreds of slots for free, and the Diamonds will even give you lots of free spins. As well as the usual range of sweepstakes casino bonus drops for existing customers, you’ll find that High5Casino has an excellent app for iOS and Android devices.

3. McLuck - A great place for free sweeps cash coins

McLuck has a generous bonus code VIPPROMO that will give you 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Free Sweepstakes Coins for signing up and you won’t even have to use any sweepstakes casino promo codes. From here, you can play nearly 800 online slot games for free and work your way to being able to redeem cash prizes and gift cards. Just don’t forget to take a spin on the McJackpots wheel to get lots more free credit.

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

It’s important to remember that you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead of this, you will be able to use a form of virtual currency called Sweepstakes Coins to play the casino games and then redeem some real word prizes.

How Does The Currency System Work?

Rather than letting you play with real money, sweepstakes casinos will normally feature two kinds of virtual currency that has no cash value outside of the casino itself.

How Does The Coin System Work?

All sweepstakes casinos will let you play their casino games with a virtual currency called Gold Coins. This lets you play the games in a standard mode which means that you cannot redeem any prizes. You can either get Gold Coins for free via a special offer or you can also purchase a Gold Coins package.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

All sweepstakes casinos have to let you enter their sweepstakes without requiring you to make a purchase. This means that you’ll be given free Sweepstakes Coins for doing anything from signing up to the site to sending in a postal request.

How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

You will always be able to find lots of sweepstakes casino bonus drops that give you free Sweepstakes Coins. Here are some of the most common kinds of these promos:

Daily login bonuses: Just log into your sweepstakes casino account every day to get free Sweepstakes Coins.

Social media giveaways: Complete various challenges on the sweepstake casino’s social media channels and get free coins as a reward.

Reward programs: This is where you might get free coins as a reward for sticking with the sweepstakes casino and climbing its loyalty ladder.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

There are many factors that go into your choice of a sweepstakes casino site. Some people might be looking for the biggest game selection while others might prefer to know what the prizes are. So here are a few things to look out for before signing up to any sweepstakes casino:

Game selection

You’ll want to make sure that your chosen sweepstakes casino has lots of the game type that you want to play. This normally means getting to play the full range of slot games like classic slots, jackpot slots, bonus buy slots and so on. However, some gamers will be looking for a sweepstakes casino with lots of table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. Plus remember that new sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us even have innovative games such as Crash, Mines and Limbo.

Offers and free sweeps

While it’s easy to find a sweepstakes casino with offers for new and existing customers, it’s still worth shopping around to see how these deals compare. After all, some sweepstakes casinos are happy enough just to give you a first purchase bonus, while others, like Stake.us, will give you free coins and rakeback on your losses.

Cash prizes

It’s always interesting to see what prizes can be redeemed from each sweepstakes casino. Some opt to keep it simple by only letting you redeem cash prizes, while others prefer to mix things up with cryptocurrencies, gift cards, merchandise and even the latest tech. Just remember to read through the small print of the sweeps rules to see how many times you’ll have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins before you can redeem your prize.

Is an app available?

More and more gamers are wanting to play sweepstakes casino games from the convenience of their mobile devices. As such, it’s a good idea to see how each sweepstakes brand caters to mobile gamers. Some brands have managed to create some innovative sweepstakes casino apps that can be downloaded to iOS or Android devices. However, many brands have found success in simply making sure that their sweepstakes casino websites are as mobile-friendly as possible. Good news for anyone who wants to play casino games online without having to download any software.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

While all sweepstakes casinos will have their own unique charms, it’s also true that each of these sites should contain the following features:

Security

It’s essential that you know that you will be safe at the sweepstakes casino that you are thinking of signing up to. This means that you should check to see that the sweepstakes casino is actually legally allowed to operate in your state. Plus you’ll want to make sure that the site is fully encrypted and has a valid privacy policy to ensure that all of your potentially sensitive personal data stays in safe hands.

Usability

Nobody will want to use a badly designed sweepstakes casino site. This is why the best sweepstakes casinos will always make their website easy on the eye and a breeze to navigate around. As such, you should be able to sign up to these sites in a matter of minutes and from here find easy ways of doing everything from getting your welcome bonuses to purchasing virtual credit. Each of the sweepstakes casinos should be fully playable from your web browser and should operate without any glitches.

Bonus offers

While all sweepstakes casinos will have a variety of special offers, you will want to make sure that the deal you are thinking of getting is good value. This means getting something like the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS from Stake.us that gives you lots of free credit, helps you redeem prizes and then gives you a handy 5% rakeback on your losses.

Customer Support

It’s always good to know that a sweepstakes casino has got your back should anything go wrong. This is why it’s smart to check that the brand has customer support that is available 24/7 via a range of contact methods such as live chat, email and telephone. Plus you should check to see that there is a decent FAQ on the site too.

Payment Methods

While you’ll never be forced to pay your own money to play at sweepstakes casinos, there’s always the chance that you might run out of credit. The good news is that most decent sweepstakes casinos will let you purchase Gold Coins packages with a variety of trusted payment providers. As a result, you should be able to buy Gold Coins with credit cards, debit cards, ewallets, bank transfers, and some sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us even accept cryptocurrency payments.

Game selection

Finally, you’ll want to check the quantity and quality of the casino games at each sweepstakes casino. It’s a good idea to see who the developers are behind each of these games as it is the developer who decides the quality of the gameplay. Plus look into the game mechanics to see how things like the RTP, volatility, bonus rounds and respins could boost your gaming success.

Conclusion - Get ready to use your sweepstakes casino promo codes

This guide has shown you that it is actually pretty easy to get some excellent bonus drops from top sweepstakes casinos. After all, each of these gaming sites has to give you free gaming credit in order to legally operate. As such, it’s always great fun seeing how these sweepstakes casinos are aiming to outdo each other with the generosity of their deals.

Most gamers would probably agree that the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us gives you a great example of what you should be looking for in a sweepstakes casino promo. However, both of the deals from High5Casino and McLuck are good in their own right. So be sure to shop around at each of these sweepstakes casinos to see which bonus drop suits your needs best.

Sweepstakes casino bonus drops FAQ

Can you get any sweepstakes casino no deposit bonuses?

Yes, all sweepstakes casino bonus drops are actually no deposit bonuses. This is because sweepstakes casinos don’t have the facility to accept deposits in the way that regular online casinos do.

Do sweepstakes casino bonuses have time limits?

Not normally. However, you might find that the Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins that you get from these deals have an expiry date. The good news is that most kinds of virtual credit will usually last for at least 30 days.

Do sweepstakes casino promos have wagering conditions?

Not really. However, if you get any Sweepstakes Coins, you will normally have to play through them a certain number of times before you can redeem a prize. For example, the Stake Cash that you get from the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us has to be played through at least three times before you can begin the prize redemption process.

What games can you use a sweepstakes casino bonus on?

It depends what sweepstakes casino you are playing at and which bonus you are getting. Pretty much all sweepstakes casinos have slot games that you can use your bonus credit on, while Stake.us takes things to the next level by including table games, scratchcards and even a live casino.

Who can get sweepstakes casino bonus drops?

If it’s part of a welcome offer, you will only be able to get it if you have never signed up to that sweepstakes casino before. Bear in mind that you’ll have to be at least 18 years old to play at most sweepstakes casinos, and certain sweepstakes casinos are not available in some specific states. For example, if you want to get the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us, you will have to be at least 21, and playing from any US state except for Vermont, New York, Nevada, Kentucky, Michigan, Washington or Idaho.

