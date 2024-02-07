>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos

All legit sweepstakes casinos will have to let you play their games and enter their sweepstakes with no purchase necessary. This means that you should always be able to get some sweepstakes casino free SC coins that you can use to potentially redeem real money prizes. Stake.us is a great example of what you should be looking for in these gaming sites.

1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us

You can sign up to Stake.us with the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code and it will unlock a remarkable welcome offer that gives you $25 in no deposit bonuses, 250,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. From here, you can start playing for free and work your way to redeeming prizes like cryptos, gift cards and branded merchandise.

There are plenty more ways to get sweepstakes casino free SC coins at Stake.us. From standard deals like daily login bonuses to lots of challenges, missions and races, you’ll always have an easy way of picking up some free credit here. Plus with a stunning VIP program and hundreds of slots, table games, live casino games and those Stake Originals, you can’t go wrong at Stake.us.

Exclusive promo code for new customers

Redeem crypto, gift cards and merchandise

Innovative Stake Originals

Excellent VIP program

No mobile app

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck - A great place to get sweepstakes casino bonus drop codes

McLuck has got one of the most generous sweepstakes casino bonus drop codes for new customers. It’s a deal that simply gives you 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Sweepstakes Coins just for signing up to its site for the first time if you use the code VIPPROMO. The Gold Coins will let you play for fun, while those Sweepstakes Coins can be played through and eventually redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards.

From here you can take a spin on the wheel to see what kinds of McJackpots you can get, and there’s also a great Loyalty Club that serves up lots of benefits. Then you can simply use all of that free credit to play literally hundreds of quality slots from the likes of NetEnt and Pragmatic Play, although it’s worth noting that there aren’t too many table games at McLuck.

Generous welcome offer

Decent loyalty club

Redeem cash prizes and gift cards

Massive variety of slot games

Not too many table games

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus Code VIPPROMO <<<

3. Sweeptastic - Many sweepstakes casino promotions here

This is a great site for anyone who’s looking for sweepstakes casino promotions with a difference. You can see this with the sign up offer that gives you 25 SCs free on first purchases and 2 free SCs. These SCs let you play in a sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem real money prizes and gift cards.

Elsewhere you’ll find the full range of daily login bonuses, social media giveaways, and there’s even a recently introduced reward program. All of these deals are well worth getting as they let you play a great variety of games including slots, dice games, card games and some intriguing Originals.

First purchase bonus

Daily login bonuses

Great game variety

Cash prizes redeemable

No Sweeptastic app

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos

It’s important to understand that you don’t directly win money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead of this, you will be playing with virtual currency and could then possibly redeem cash prizes by entering the sweepstakes.

How Does The Currency System Work?

You’ll be faced with two kinds of virtual currency at sweepstakes casinos. These are usually called Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins. Both work in different ways to let you play for fun or enter the sweepstakes respectively.

How Does The Coin System Work?

Gold Coins let you play the sweepstakes casino games in a standard mode which means that you won’t be able to redeem any prizes. You’ll get the option to purchase Gold Coins should you run out.

How To Play Without Buying Coins?

Sweepstakes Coins have to be given away for free by sweepstakes casinos in order to comply with the sweepstakes gaming laws in the US. You use the Sweepstakes Coins to play the games in a sweepstakes mode and if you win back enough, you can then redeem the Sweepstakes Coins for various real-world prizes.



How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?

You should always be able to get free Sweepstakes Coins via special offers such as welcome offers, daily login bonuses and social media giveaways. Plus you can even send in a postal request to get free Sweepstakes Coins.



How to choose new sweeps casinos

There are lots of great new sweepstakes casinos out there, and the following factors should be considered before picking which site you sign up to:

Game selection

You should be able to play hundreds of slots at all sweepstakes casinos. Plus expect to play top table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat too.

Offers and free sweeps

Not only should sweepstakes casinos have some welcome offers, but you should also be able to get free credit via a range of deals for existing customers.

Cash prizes

Sweepstakes casinos will always have cash prizes that you can redeem by playing the games in a sweepstakes mode. Just note that you’ll have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins before you can redeem your prize.

Mobile

Some sweepstakes casinos have their own apps, while others prefer to have mobile-optimized sites. Either way offers you a great way to play from your mobile.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

All good sweepstakes casinos should share the same basic features. Here are some essential ingredients to look for any sweepstakes gaming platform.

Security

You should check that the sweepstakes casino is legally allowed to operate in your state and that it has the required encryption technologies to safeguard your data and payments.

Usability

It should take no more than a couple of minutes to sign up to any sweepstakes casino, and carrying out other tasks like playing the games and redeeming prizes should be effortless.

Bonus offers

You should check to see what kind of deal you can get for signing up to a sweepstakes casino. For example, using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us gets you $25 in no deposit bonuses, 250,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback.

Customer Support

It’s always good to know that you can get 24/7 customer support via live chat, email or phone at any sweepstakes casino. Plus these sites should always have a helpful FAQ.

Payment Methods

Although you should never have to pay to play at sweepstakes casinos, you should be given secure and efficient ways of purchasing Gold Coins packages via cards, ewallets or even cryptocurrencies.

Game selection

Each sweepstakes casino should have a broad range of games that come from quality developers to ensure that you get nothing but great gameplay.

Conclusion - Get ready to pick up your sweepstakes casino free SC coins

By now you’ll know that it’s easy to get some great bonus drops from sweepstakes casinos. Not only do these help you enjoy slots and table gaming for free, but you could eventually redeem your free Sweepstakes Coins for a variety of different prizes. So be sure to consider signing up to a site like Stake.us and use that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code to see why sweepstakes casino promo codes are so popular.

Sweepstakes casino bonus drop codes FAQ

Are there any sweepstakes casino deposit bonuses?

No, sweepstakes casinos don’t have the ability to accept deposits. The closest thing you can get to this is a purchase bonus where you get free Sweepstakes Coins for purchasing a Gold Coins package.

Do these bonuses have time limits?

It’s pretty rare for sweepstakes casino promos to have time limits. Still, check the small print as those Sweepstakes Coins might have an expiry date.

Can I win money with these sweepstakes casino promos?

No, you don’t directly win money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead, you play for free and you could potentially redeem cash prizes.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.