Swami Priyam Ji visits Hindu Dharma Jan Pratinidhi Gaurav Gosthi in Goa

Goa had a splendid day on 14th May 2022. The land of Goa was mesmerized by the presence of great personalities like Padmashri Swami Brahmoshanandacharya and beloved Swami Priyam Ji, who were the centre of attraction of this event. The honourable CM of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, Central Minister Shripad Naik, Rajya sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar and many other ministers shared the stage and blessed the moment. This event was organized in Tapobhumi Ashram in Goa, In the memorial of Rashtrasant Sadaguru Brahmanandacharya Swamiji Maharaj & addressing Hindu Dharma Jan Pratinidhi Gaurav Gosthi.

The programme had started by taking the blessings of God by Vedic Janas. The whole environment dwelled in the chanting of Jay Sacchidanand and Jay Srimmananrayan. Our honourable CM also addressed the listeners. The moment where everyone was expecting to hear a few words from Swami Priyamji had also arrived which started with mantra chanting. He addressed all the listeners in a very profound manner, talking about the culture of Goa and how it's promoting the spiritual side of Goa and how all this is happening under the blessings of Sadgurudev Brahmeshanand Acharya and how important it is to conserve our culture and promote spiritualism.

The Land of Goa has always been known for its party culture, but this new side of Goa and how the people of this community are promoting and participating in such cultural and spiritual events was mind-boggling. It's very true saying that, 'Don't judge a book by its cover' and Goa has proved that being associated with any kind of culture, the prime identity will be that they are also spiritual and support such initiatives.

After that, our beloved Swami Priyam Ji was honoured by the Padma Shree Swami Brahmeshanand Acharya and the honourable Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant