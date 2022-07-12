SwadeshiVIP, One Of India's Leading A2 Milk Brands, Opened Its Outlet In Noida

Gear up to connect with the roots for purchasing organic A2 milk products at SwadeshiVIP's offline store located in sector 137, Noida. Getting your everyday necessities close to your home while giving you the most authentic experience, SwadeshiVIP, one of India's best A2 milk brands, is back with its unique drive. The store introduces a varied range of products like A2 Milk , Gir Cow Ghee made using the Traditional Bilona technique, A2 butter, A2 Buttermilk, A2 Paneer, and Khoya, and all of this in one place for your convenience.

Nothing can compare to Milk and milk products in their most organic and natural forms. Due to the ever-growing fast tactics of the world, there has been hot news of people falling sick due to ingestion of adulterated food items. We've seen it all chemicals, hormones, detergents, drugs, artificial ingredients, and what not. And, as our health is the sole reason for us to thrive, it must be our priority. SwadeshiVIP is the heart of Dairypreneur Mr. Narendra Kumar, more than a company; it is his dream to change the unfit dairy rituals and transform the eating habits of Indians for a healthy and long life.

The SwadeshiVIP store at Sector 134 is their first-ever outlet in Noida. The founder is ecstatic to see it running in full swing, with clients coming in from close by and around Noida and conveying positive product reviews in person. He expresses, "I am overjoyed by the response that we have received since the opening; the whole team of SwadeshiVIP feels privileged to serve such loyal customers." In a recent interview, he also talks about how he wishes to widen his reach by setting up many more such shops all over India.

Speaking about the grand store opening, the Founder of SwadeshiVIP, Mr. Narendra Kumar said, "SwadeshiVIP has sculpted a niche of its own on the online platform, and with our store, we are striving to revive the organic dairy culture. People must know about the benefits of A2 milk and bring a change in their food consumption pattern. In order to create awareness about A2 milk-based products, our team is creating YouTube videos, blogs, and educating people regarding desi cow milk benefits. As we are getting a phenomenal response and witnessing a mass chunk of crowd visiting the SwadeshiVIP Store everyday, we are really excited to open another outlet in the city very soon. We aim to achieve our goal of 100 outlets in the next 5 years."

It is amazing to see such genuine interests progress; all of us for sure cannot wait to see more of their stores. Until then, now is the time to change your life by avoiding the consumption of harmful and adulterated dairy products and choosing the new Swadeshi way of life.

You can now visit the SwadeshiVIP outlet-

Paramount Florence Plaza, Sector 137, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201305