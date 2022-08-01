Sustainability and High Performance - Attaining best of both worlds with Optical Fibre

More than 4 billion people regularly use the Internet now! But how many of us web users think about how the numerous hours we spend each day online can harm the environment or the air we breathe? It's a low estimate, considering what social media use, emailing, or binge-watching Netflix might possibly have to do with smog or increasing temperatures.

It turns out that it does, and a lot of it too. The number of Internet users worldwide has doubled over the past ten years, and online time is continuously rising. It is not hard to infer that supporting such a big number of users necessitates a correspondingly vast infrastructure made up of millions of kilometres' worth of cables, server rooms, the size of entire cities, and of course, a variety of network equipment., Each of them relies on electricity, generates waste and effluents during manufacturing run, which emits carbon dioxide, methane, and numerous other hazardous chemicals.

Internet and its carbon footprint