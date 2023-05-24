Super Speciosa Total Mood Kratom Powder Reviews - Real Raw Leaf Kratom Powder Worth Buying?

Total Mood Kratom Powder is a daily supplement that helps consumers to improve their relaxation and tranquility . The formula can be used in small doses and comes with a Certificate of Analysis to prove its safety and effectiveness.

What is Total Mood Kratom Powder?

Relaxation can be hard to come by these days. Consumers end up constantly bringing more stress into their lives without giving themselves a reprieve. This stress keeps cortisol levels at their peak levels, which can wreak havoc on their immune system and even digestion. Everyone has different demands for their time and patience, but the key to keeping balance in the body is to find a reprieve from the damage.

Total Mood Kratom Powder helps consumers to feel better about their day and current circumstances. This powder is available to consumers who want to boost their calmness, preparing them for a comfortable season of relaxation for users. The formula includes natural alkaloids in kratom, but nothing but kratom is used. Consumers won't have to worry about the influence of other botanicals that might leave them with a diluted effect. Instead, users can just measure out the powder to get the support.

The creator of Total Mood Kratom Powder is Super Speciosa, and they test every product to make sure it is free of heavy metals, impurities, and contaminants. With over 3,000 reviews from happy customers, this formula seems to offer much support without requiring any other change to the user's routine.

What Makes Total Mood Kratom Powder Helpful?

The exclusive ingredient found in the Total Mood Kratom Powder formula is kratom, and the creators don't add any fillers or additives that could influence the user's results. Consumers who want to see what a kratom powder can do will need to find a pure source to experience the effects truly.

The main reason kratom seems so effective is because of the alkaloids that naturally exist in the leaves and other parts of the tree. The alkaloid with the most significant concentration is paynantheine, giving this kratom powder about 10% more than the others before it. This minor alkaloid has a similar effect to what users get from another alkaloid that might be found in the kratom plant – 7-hydroxy mitragynine. Paynantheine has been studied by researchers in many clinical tests, but they still know very little about what paynantheine can do. The creators suggest using this alkaloid is associated with pain relief and reduced discomfort.

Still, kratom powder holds more than just a substantial paynantheine serving. Another soothing alkaloid in the Total Mood remedy is speciogynine, which naturally occurs in kratom. Typically, it accounts for up to 8% of the total alkaloids in kratom powder, providing users with a touch of what it can do. Researchers still don't know much about what it can do, but it seems higher in green and white vein kratom. It is one of the main ingredients that stimulate the mind in this formula. Even though it is only a tiny part of the kratom plant, anecdotal evidence links it to some of the pain relief it brings, even though its effects are relatively weak. Instead, it is more consistently known as a natural ingredient that improves sleep and gently stimulates focus.

The third alkaloid that plays a role in this healing effect is called speciociliatine. It is not entirely as well known as other alkaloids, even though it tends to be one of the main alkaloids found in the kratom plant. Red-vein strains tend to have the most speciociliatine because of their association with pain relief. Consumers also experience better sleep and more relaxation when their body processes this alkaloid; low doses of it can help with alertness.

By combining these three natural alkaloids already in Super Speciosa's Total Mood, users will notice they can let their body and mind relax at the end of the day. This serene feeling is enough to help consumers push themselves through the hard days, knowing that the circumstances are temporary.

Consumers will be glad to find that they get view the Certificate of Analysis by visiting the official website .

Buying Total Mood Kratom Powder

The only way that consumers can get their supply of the Total Mood Kratom Powder is through the official Super Speciosa website. Right now, consumers can purchase an 8.8-ounce bag of the powder for $49.99. However, this kratom powder comes with limited availability, so submitting an order while supplies last is essential. There is no guarantee that it will be offered again.

Right now, there is no incentive or discount for ordering multiple bottles at once. However, consumers will need to check their local laws to ensure that kratom is legal in their city. Several states and cities have restrictions on the use of kratom products.

All products come with a 30-day return policy. If you have any questions about the return policy or anything else, please contact customer service.

Frequently Asked Questions About Total Mood Kratom Powder

Q: What is kratom?

A: The scientific name for kratom is Mitragyna speciosa, and it is a tree that is traditionally found in Southeast Asia. However, it grows in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papa New Guinea. The plants that consumers get support from in the United States are typically grown in Indonesia, allowing companies to use the dried and crushed leaves of the tree.

Q: What are the different strains of kratom?

A: There are multiple strains of kratom found in Southeast Asia, and most of the information found on the different strains is no more than anecdotal evidence from users. The creators at Super Speciosa don't make any claims about comparing the other strains. Still, they offer resources to learn about what researchers have found on their website.

Q: Does the kratom go through lab testing?

A: Yes. The creators at Super Speciosa ensure that every product can work for users with recognition from the American Kratom Association. While many companies don't abide by these regulations, Super Speciosa's creators want to ensure that consumers are particular about what they get. All of their products go through third-party testing, including Total Mood.

Q: How can consumers learn more about kratom?

A: The Super Speciosa website features a blog page that helps consumers learn about kratom and the launch of new products from this brand. It also includes recipes and guides that consumers can use to enhance their kratom experience.

Q: How is Total Mood better than other products?

A: Other products don't have certification from the American Kratom Association and don't prioritize the same lab testing that Super Speciosa uses for every product.

Q: How much Total Mood kratom powder should users take to get effects?

A: The daily recommended serving is one teaspoon, which easily mixes into different beverages for the desired effects. Consumers can adjust this amount to meet their current tolerance levels.

Q: Does Total Mood Kratom powder cause any side effects?

A: Every person has a different tolerance level, so the side effects might not happen. However, some users taking medium or high doses can experience mental/physical fatigue, dizziness, nausea, diarrhea, constipation, and anxiety.

Q: How long will consumers wait for their order to arrive?

A: The creators note that they cannot guarantee a delivery date. Orders submitted before 2:00 pm EST will be sent out the following day. Consumers can get an estimate at checkout regarding when their order should arrive, but many people get their purchase within 7-10 days.

Q: How do consumers check their reward point balance?

A: To find out how many rewards points the user has, they will need to log into their website .

Q: Where can consumers find their tracking information?

A: The tracking information will be sent to the user's email address.

Q: What is the return policy?

A: Orders will only be accepted for return within 30 days of the original purchase. The customer service team can address any other questions or concerns by calling 754-800-5219 or emailing [email protected]

Summary

Total Mood by Super Speciosa provides users with a natural way to soothe their minds and bodies. The formula is easy to prepare as needed, and consumers have the luxury of deciding on the proper dosage for their needs. Using a blend of multiple types of kratom strains, users typically find that they can relieve anxiety, improve energy levels, and support their ability to focus. Please, users, get an 8.8-ounce container that should last through a month of daily servings. Visit the official website to learn more today!

