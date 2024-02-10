NFL fans worldwide relish in the excitement of a good celebration, and what better platform than the Super Bowl to highlight a peculiar yet enduring tradition?
The discussion surrounding the Gatorade color at the Super Bowl consistently garners attention. The practice of the Gatorade shower, reportedly originating in the mid-1980s, remains a prominent feature of the event. Its popularity is such that sportsbooks even offer betting odds on the color of the beverage.
Among the plethora of Super Bowl prop wagers available, predicting the color of the Gatorade ranks high on the list of favorites. This prop bet certainly holds potential value. During the Kansas City Chiefs' celebration of their Super Bowl victory last year players doused coach Andy Reid with purple liquid.
Purple was considered a long-shot bet, with odds ranging from +750 to +1800 among .
Certain "Gatorade color analysts" argue that these bets should take into account a team's colors. However, that wasn't relevant last season, as the Chiefs' primary colors are red and yellow.
Odds for Super Bowl Gatorade Color
The betting odds for the Gatorade color at Super Bowl 58, set to take place in Las Vegas on February 11, started appearing about a week and a half prior to the event.
In this year's matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite both teams primarily featuring red as their colors, purple, the reigning Gatorade color champion, emerged as the favorite according to Bovada.
● Purple: +185
● Red: +260
● Blue: +400
● Yellow/Green/Lime: +420
● Orange: +550
● Clear/Water: +900
● No liquid to be poured on coach: +2000
At TG.Casino, purple held the early lead as the favorite at +190, while red and blue were tied as the second-favorites at +250.
In the previous Super Bowl season, the BetOnline odds for the Gatorade shower color were as follows:
● Blue +100
● Yellow/Green/Lime +225
● Orange +300
● Clear/Water +1800
● Purple +1800
● Red/Pink +2000
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Trends
From the inception of the Super Bowl Gatorade shower, orange has consistently been the most frequently observed color.
Yellow-green Gatorade has been a popular choice among players but hasn't often resulted in a winning selection for bettors.
In fact, the yellow or green color has appeared significantly less frequently compared to the trending favorites of orange, blue, and clear (or water), which, since 2001, have claimed victory as the Gatorade shower color on 13 occasions.
Throughout the years, some keen handicappers correctly applied the "cranky coach" theory, particularly in relation to the New England Patriots. Under the leadership of coach Bill Belichick, who led the team to six Super Bowl victories, the combination of frequent wins and a no-nonsense coach resulted in the "none" option winning three times.
When Belichick's Patriots were defeated by the Eagles in Super Bowl 52, yellow emerged as the Gatorade shower color of choice—a color that hadn't won in over a decade.
While it's challenging to apply precise betting analytics to the Gatorade shower, there are always individuals who see it as a puzzle to be solved. This makes it one of the most popular Super Bowl betting options among fans of America's biggest game.
Since the Super Bowl on January 25, 1987, won by the New York Giants 39-20 over the Denver Broncos, the color orange has claimed victory 12 times.
Blue has won three out of the past five years, but purple secured the win in the most recent Super Bowl as a long shot, with odds ranging from +750 to +1800, depending on the sportsbook.
Notably absent from the equation are the colors red and pink—perhaps deemed not "manly" enough to be utilized?
Number of Gatorade color wins at the Super Bowl, starting in 2001:
● Orange – 5
● Clear – 4
● None – 4
● Blue – 4
● Yellow – 3
● Purple – 2
● Red/Pink – 0
Super Bowl Gatorade Color Results by Team
Some Gatorade shower handicappers believe that a team's Gatorade color can be linked to its performance. Unfortunately, there isn't much evidence to support this from a historical perspective.
Here’s a breakdown of the year, team, and Gatorade shower color.
Super Bowl
Winner
Color
57
Chiefs
Purple
56
Rams
Blue
55
Buccaneers
Blue
54
Chiefs
Orange
53
Patriots
Blue
52
Eagles
Yellow
51
Patriots
None
50
Broncos
Orange
49
Patriots
Blue
48
Seahawks
Orange
47
Ravens
None
46
Giants
Purple
45
Packers
Orange
44
Saints
Orange
43
Steelers
Yellow
42
Giants
Clear
41
Colts
Clear
40
Steelers
Clear
39
Patriots
Clear
38
Patriots
None
37
Buccaneers
Purple
36
Patriots
None
35
Ravens
Yellow
30
Cowboys
Clear
29
49ers
Clear
28
Cowboys
Clear
25
Giants
Clear
21
Giants
Orange
For those intrigued by this type of prop betting, the only noticeable trend over the last decade is that the Patriots opted for blue twice in their last three Super Bowl wins, while choosing "none" for the third.
However, applying this trend to the 2024 Super Bowl poses a challenge as the Patriots did not make it to the playoffs.
Why Do Coaches Get Gatorade Dumped on Them?
According to most accounts, the tradition that sparked discussions about Gatorade color at the Super Bowl began during the 1984 NFL season when New York Giants' player Jim Burt poured Gatorade over his coach.
Burt was reportedly frustrated with Giants coach Bill Parcells, whom he felt was singling out the "chubby guy" during various points in the season. This led to Burt's passive-aggressive act of dousing Parcells with Gatorade during a regular-season game.
Harry Carson, a prominent linebacker for the Giants, mentioned that the coach's behavior pushed Burt to the breaking point. Carson recalled Burt saying, "Parcells is such a prick. Let’s get him!" Carson emphasized that the act was more about celebration than anger.
The Giants continued the tradition, and after an impressive 1986 season, they celebrated their victory in Super Bowl XXI by pouring orange Gatorade on Parcells following their win over the Denver Broncos.
How to Bet on the Super Bowl Gatorade Color
To place a bet on the color of the Gatorade dumped over the winning coach at the end of Super Bowl 58, check the rules and regulations of your local sportsbook. Keep in mind that some states do not permit sports betting.
What color will the gatorade be this year?
There is typically a two-week hiatus between the conference championship games and Super Bowl 58.
During this time, a plethora of proposition bets, including the Gatorade color at the Super Bowl, will be available.
Take the time to explore all your options to see if betting on the Gatorade color is something you're interested in.
Additionally, there are other Gatorade shower markets, such as whether there will be multiple buckets dumped, the timing of the Gatorade shower, and the position of the player responsible for pouring the bucket on the coach.
Frequently Asked Questions about Super Bowl Gatorade Color Bets
What was the color of the Gatorade in Super Bowl 2023?
The Gatorade dumped on the winning coach, Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, was purple.
Who was the first person to dump Gatorade?
The New York Giants poured Gatorade on winning coach Bill Parcells after their 39-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI in 1987.
Is betting on the Super Bowl Gatorade allowed at US sportsbooks?
Wagering on the Gatorade color at the Super Bowl, particularly the color poured on the winning coach, is permitted only in states where regulations allow such bets. Please review the rules and regulations of your local sportsbooks.
Where will this year's Super Bowl be held?
The 58th Super Bowl is set to take place on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is expected to kick off at around 6:30 p.m. ET.
