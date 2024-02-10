Odds for Super Bowl Gatorade Color

The betting odds for the Gatorade color at Super Bowl 58, set to take place in Las Vegas on February 11, started appearing about a week and a half prior to the event.

In this year's matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite both teams primarily featuring red as their colors, purple, the reigning Gatorade color champion, emerged as the favorite according to Bovada.

● Purple: +185

● Red: +260

● Blue: +400

● Yellow/Green/Lime: +420

● Orange: +550

● Clear/Water: +900

● No liquid to be poured on coach: +2000

At TG.Casino, purple held the early lead as the favorite at +190, while red and blue were tied as the second-favorites at +250.

In the previous Super Bowl season, the BetOnline odds for the Gatorade shower color were as follows:

● Blue +100

● Yellow/Green/Lime +225

● Orange +300

● Clear/Water +1800

● Purple +1800

● Red/Pink +2000

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Trends

From the inception of the Super Bowl Gatorade shower, orange has consistently been the most frequently observed color.

Yellow-green Gatorade has been a popular choice among players but hasn't often resulted in a winning selection for bettors.

In fact, the yellow or green color has appeared significantly less frequently compared to the trending favorites of orange, blue, and clear (or water), which, since 2001, have claimed victory as the Gatorade shower color on 13 occasions.

Throughout the years, some keen handicappers correctly applied the "cranky coach" theory, particularly in relation to the New England Patriots. Under the leadership of coach Bill Belichick, who led the team to six Super Bowl victories, the combination of frequent wins and a no-nonsense coach resulted in the "none" option winning three times.

When Belichick's Patriots were defeated by the Eagles in Super Bowl 52, yellow emerged as the Gatorade shower color of choice—a color that hadn't won in over a decade.

While it's challenging to apply precise betting analytics to the Gatorade shower, there are always individuals who see it as a puzzle to be solved. This makes it one of the most popular Super Bowl betting options among fans of America's biggest game.

Since the Super Bowl on January 25, 1987, won by the New York Giants 39-20 over the Denver Broncos, the color orange has claimed victory 12 times.

Blue has won three out of the past five years, but purple secured the win in the most recent Super Bowl as a long shot, with odds ranging from +750 to +1800, depending on the sportsbook.

Notably absent from the equation are the colors red and pink—perhaps deemed not "manly" enough to be utilized?

Number of Gatorade color wins at the Super Bowl, starting in 2001:

● Orange – 5

● Clear – 4

● None – 4

● Blue – 4

● Yellow – 3

● Purple – 2

● Red/Pink – 0

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Results by Team

Some Gatorade shower handicappers believe that a team's Gatorade color can be linked to its performance. Unfortunately, there isn't much evidence to support this from a historical perspective.

Here’s a breakdown of the year, team, and Gatorade shower color.