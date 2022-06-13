Meet Sujay Kewalramani, The Man Responsible For KMEW’s Success As A Global Player In The Field Of Marine Services

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd was incorporated in 2015, they are in the business of dredging and providing various marine services with innovative solutions to major ports of India, outside India, PSUs, Government Organisations and Multinational Companies. They have worked on multiple maintenance projects along India’s major ports and rivers making them one of the leading dredging companies in the country.

About CEO Sujay Kewalramani: Mr. Sujay Kewalramani holds a Masters and a Bachelors degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from University of New Orleans. He has an extensive experience of over 15 years in the field of ship building, repairing, marine and dredging industry. Having previously worked with L&T Shipbuilding, Mercator Limited and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., he has strong business acumen and a proven track record of driving business initiatives and strategies.



Please tell us about your industry & company background

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd started its business in the year 2015. Over the last 5 years, we have evolved from a small ship-repair unit to a dredging and ship-owning company. Currently, our company employs more than 100 employees. Our mission is to provide value addition to ports and marine establishments through holistic, innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions in the fields of Marine Engineering and Construction.

On an industry level, the domestic dredging industry is expected to be around $300 Mn for maintenance dredging & $100 Mn for capital dredging. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.4% during 2020-2026. Also, the industry is enthused by a few government initiatives like Sagarmala, the new Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy for Indian shipyards, the Make in India initiative and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

What kind of services does the company offer?

We provide very tech-intensive and high-value, and essential services. We are one of India's most reliable dredging companies, with a presence on the east and western coasts. Our geographical presence expands all the way starting form Kandla Port in the Western India to Calcutta port in Eastern India. Our other ancillary port offerings include Pilotage, Security of Patrolling as per ISPS compliance, mooring of vessels on the jetty and SPM operations, and repair and refit service.

Details of the Myanmar Project and its strategic importance

This is our first international contract wherein we got the opportunity to assist the Government of India to build a strategic port at Sittwe Myanmar. The project is a collaboration between India and Myanmar to strengthen the bilateral trade relations and, more importantly, to provide connectivity to the Northeastern States of India. The project is valued at Rs. 118 Cr and has commenced its capital dredging operations from January 2022 till November 2022. The project is financed by GoI as a part the Kaladan MultiModal Transit Transport Project. Once completed, it will help trade movement between Kolkata and Sittwe port and then to Mizoram. It will provide an alternative route to North-East India with Indian mainland shortening the travel time by 75%.

Can you share in brief about the recent contracts that the company has been awarded?

We have recently received an annual contract for Capital Dredging at Mangrol Fishing Harbour Phase III Part B by Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) at a project cost of Rs. 67.85 cr. The project is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This will be first ever rock dredging contract for KMEW and we are proud to have ventured into this segment in such a short span. This contract will establish the Company as one of the leading companies in the fishing harbour dredging segment.

We have also received an extension of our existing contract for ‘Supply, Manning, Operation and Maintenance of No. 1 Pilot Launch with steel hull for the hiring of River Pearl 3 by Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), at a contract value of Rs. 2.20 cr. This contract is extended after the successful completion of the primary contract of 3 years. The extension of our contract by the VPA is a tremendous testament to our success and reiterates our company's capabilities.

What are the near-term strategies of the company?

As a futuristic strategy, we will focus on key dredging-related services like tying up with a strategic partner to create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with the objective to enter the sand mining segment using Cutter Suction Dredgers (CSDs).

The company is also in discussion with a reputed shipyard in Goa to set up a full-fledged shipbuilding segment which will cater not only to the in-house requirement but also to the increasing demand for marine craft and marine infrastructure. We will leverage relationships with key Government agencies to cater to their fleet requirements.

We also have plans to enter into a strategic partnership with a company with over 20 years’ experience, to start a new vertical of ship scrapping which will provide services for salvaging old ships.