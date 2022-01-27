Sujan Mistri Aka Gyan Gaming YouTube Channel Crosses Massive 13.2 Million Subscribers

Online gaming has become a core part of youths nowadays. Playing games online has changed the fate of many young players. YouTube is one of the famous platforms allowing showcasing of hidden talents & creativity. However, everyone uses YouTube for promoting the talents like gaming, sports, and entertainment, etc. Sujan Mistri aka Gyan Gaming is a well-known name in the online gaming world.

The rise of content creation & production of quality content has boosted the industry unbelievably. Let’s meet one of the prominent gamers & YouTuber, Sujan Mistri, popularly known as Gyan Gaming on social media. He is one of the trending YouTuber with a whopping 13.2 million subscribers and 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Sujan was very passionate about playing video games since childhood. Seeing his interest in gaming, his father brought a new computer for him. The journey of becoming a gamer started hereafter. Sujan created YouTube channels and started uploading gameplay videos on them. He used to play COC (Clash of Clans) initially. He named his channel ‘Gyan A to Z’ upon suggested by one of his friends. He started receiving subscribers. Soon he realized that the subscribers' reach is due to his gaming and renamed his channel ‘Gyan Gaming’. Since then there was no looking back for Sujan. He trespassed many challenges and with his hard work secured his place in India’s Top 10 content creators 2021. This was one of the big milestones achieved by Sujan Mistri aka Gyan Gaming!

Sujan is an idol to many. He lifted many young, talented newcomers who want to flourish their careers in gaming. He is very passionate about his career. His videos, gameplay skills are unmatched and are trending on the Internet grabbing the attention of people.

Sujan Mistri is very much passionate about his gaming career. Apart from playing Free Fire, Sujan also tries playing games like Battlegrounds games, GTA V, Fall Guys, COC, PS 5 games to name a few. Apart from gaming, Sujan loves expensive cars and bikes as well. In his collection, he has a luxurious BMW, Beautiful Audi, and the dashing Thar that shows his choice and also his lifestyle.

This year, Sujan wants to do something big and unique for his valuable audience. He is into something which will be revealed very soon. Apart from gaming, he wants to step into a big thing and bring something new, fresh for his viewers. The channel will be seen in a new avatar. Let’s keep playing the guessing game till Sujan announces something big & different!



