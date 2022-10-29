Sufi Singer And Performer Bismil Elevates The Music Experiences Of People Across India And How

Bismil, aka Mohd Asif, never ceases to amaze people with the dedication and love he shows for promoting Sufi music and immersing people in the same through his performances.

Today entering one’s chosen industry in itself can prove to be a demanding task, let alone making it huge in the same. Still, there have been a few who have done that, showcasing their courage and confidence to not just enter their fields of choice but also take over the same with all their might and a great purpose. Bismil, aka Mohd Asif, has been doing the same in the world of music with a great purpose to promote the magic of Sufi music and entertain the masses with the power of Shayaris, Sufi music, and Qawwalis.

For years, only a certain section of the audience showed their interest in devotional or cultural music, especially after the onset of westernized music. However, performers like Bismil are here to break this chain and make people fall in love with genres like Sufi music, which all exude the pure talents and works of Sufi poets consisting of Shayaris and Qawwalis. Bismil makes sure to offer the audience a one-of-a-kind experience that is both classy and massy to make people instantly groove to his live Sufi music performances.

Gaining immense love and tons of shows to his name, Bismil and Vibhor, Founder & CEO Yours Eventfully together grew the Sufi music horizon with Bismil Ki Mehfil, creating music that even the youth can relate to easily. Today Bismil Ki Mehfil radiates the passion of this incredible artist, where each performance is about expressing heartfelt feelings and deeper emotions. From the setup and the placement of each instrumentalist and vocalist to the whole vibe each team member creates while performing, everything feels like a dream when they perform live.

Bismil now does tours all over the country with multiple sold-out shows and wants to keep creating more magic in the Sufi music genre.

