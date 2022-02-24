Sudhir Bishnoi Established New Dimensions In The Field Of Journalism

Sudhir Bishnoi is a source of inspiration for all the youngsters who has created employment for the people during the lockdown. This all was possible for him due to his hard work and never giving up attitude. While completing double M.A. in Journalism, this guy nurtured the essence of the subject within himself. He researched the possibilities by which he can help mankind and support them in some or the other way.

With this vision, he created a youtube Channel ' Media Manthan News' which now is touching the heights of success, This channel was just like a dream on the screen for Sudhir Bishnoi. Having passion for journalism, this village boy started covering the topics that were untouched by the government. Having a political background during his college time proved to be his weapon in this media industry. He used this weapon and created an environment for the welfare of mankind who are still suffering. He created a platform for the people to help them and to create general awareness.

Sudhir quoted, "Success comes to those people who are too busy to be looking for it." Sudhir Bishnoi, a son of a farmer who was earlier a student studying in Jodhpur and had his strings attached to journalism. He decided to create a worldwide platform for the poor people. He decided to cover the minor topics related to poverty. A village boy with the vision of helping mankind and developing employment opportunities, gave work to the freelancers from different fields.

During lockdown, he started reporting in the rural sectors and covered the unexplained condition of the poor people which resulted into a unity as many of the business people and other people connected him and raised their voice for these people. Sudhir Bishnoi not only helped these people but also created job opportunities for more than 500 people.

He was educated in his village Haniya. My life was born in very difficult circumstances and after being born in a simple farmer family.

As a child, he loved to read books, watch news in TV, read news in newspapers, while doing so, he gradually became fond of journalism and since childhood. He completed his studies up to class 12 and got admission in Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur for higher education after completing his studies in the village. Simultaneously, he made his foray into electronic media in 2014 and started reporting in a regional channel in Rajasthan which he is currently doing. Right now he is a post graduate in journalism from Jai Narayan Vyas University. Sudhir Bishnoi had raised issues related to many rural areas prominently in my journalism so far, due to which I got national and international recognition.

Sudhir Bishnoi is a resident of the Haniya of Osian in Jodhpur district, Sudhir Bishnoi Founded Digital Media Platform Media Manthan News . who is a student of journalism, as well as doing journalism and social work for the purpose of social concern for the last few years, he says that he loves involving in social concern and he would do it all through his life.

Facebook Id: https://www.facebook.com/isudhirbishnoi/

Insta Id; https://instagram.com/isudhirbishnoi?utm_medium=copy_link



