Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Sudhir Bishnoi Established New Dimensions In The Field Of Journalism

Sudhir Bishnoi's YouTube channel 'Media Manthan News' was just like a dream on the screen for him. Having passion for journalism, this village boy started covering the topics that were untouched by the government.

Sudhir Bishnoi Established New Dimensions In The Field Of Journalism
Sudhir Bishnoi, Founder, Media Manthan News

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:21 pm

Sudhir Bishnoi is a source of inspiration for all the youngsters who has created employment for the people during the lockdown. This all was possible for him due to his hard work and never giving up attitude. While completing double M.A. in Journalism, this guy nurtured the essence of the subject within himself. He researched the possibilities by which he can help mankind and support them in some or the other way. 

With this vision, he created a youtube Channel ' Media Manthan News' which now is touching the heights of success, This channel was just like a dream on the screen for Sudhir Bishnoi. Having passion for journalism, this village boy started covering the topics that were untouched by the government. Having a political background during his college time proved to be his weapon in this media industry. He used this weapon and created an environment for the welfare of mankind who are still suffering. He created a platform for the people to help them and to create general awareness.

Related stories

‘Pondicherry’- A Film Of Emotionally Tangled Lives And Heartwarming Stories; Kudos To The Director Sachin Kundalkar

Sudhir quoted, "Success comes to those people who are too busy to be looking for it." Sudhir Bishnoi, a son of a farmer who was earlier a student studying in Jodhpur and had his strings attached to journalism. He decided to create a worldwide platform for the poor people. He decided to cover the minor topics related to poverty. A village boy with the vision of helping mankind and developing employment opportunities, gave work to the freelancers from different fields.

During lockdown, he started reporting in the rural sectors and covered the unexplained condition of the poor people which resulted into a unity as many of the business people and other people connected him and raised their voice for these people. Sudhir Bishnoi not only helped these people but also created job opportunities for more than 500 people.

He was educated in his village Haniya. My life was born in very difficult circumstances and after being born in a simple farmer family.

As a child, he loved to read books, watch news in TV, read news in newspapers, while doing so, he gradually became fond of journalism and since childhood. He completed his studies up to class 12 and got admission in Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur for higher education after completing his studies in the village. Simultaneously, he made his foray into electronic media in 2014 and started reporting in a regional channel in Rajasthan which he is currently doing. Right now he is a post graduate in journalism from Jai Narayan Vyas University. Sudhir Bishnoi had raised issues related to many rural areas prominently in my journalism so far, due to which I got national and international recognition.

Sudhir Bishnoi  is a resident of the  Haniya of Osian in Jodhpur district, Sudhir Bishnoi Founded Digital Media Platform Media Manthan News . who is a student of journalism, as well as doing journalism and social work for the purpose of social concern for the last few years, he says that he loves involving in social concern and he would do it all through his life.

Facebook Id: https://www.facebook.com/isudhirbishnoi/ 

Insta Id; https://instagram.com/isudhirbishnoi?utm_medium=copy_link 


 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Sudhir Bishnoi Journalism Journalist Media Manthan News News Media YouTube Channel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Champions Of Change Telangana To Honour Exemplary Achievers Of Telangana

Champions Of Change Telangana To Honour Exemplary Achievers Of Telangana

Top 10 Java Development Companies In India To Work With In 2022

Cardano Set To Surge 300% And Seesaw Protocol Jumps Over 1000% In Presale

‘Pondicherry’- A Film Of Emotionally Tangled Lives And Heartwarming Stories; Kudos To The Director Sachin Kundalkar

Xpert Times Made Progress With Times Of UP: Jitendra Kumar And Umesh Kaushik

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators