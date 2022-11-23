Successful Entrepreneur Nikita Harisinghani On What Made Her Interested In The F&B Industry

Nikita Harisinghani is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who has made a mark for herself in the F&B industry. She runs 5 popular restaurants in the city and runs a company called Chrome Hospitality. Nikita started the brand by consulting luxury restaurants PAN India to help them succeed. So far, they have provided consultation services to more than 50 restaurants in the country.



Talking about her background, Nikita Harisighani got a Master's degree in Mumbai's KC College, after which she started a Chrome Entertainment agency. With her first company, Nikita helped with events and promotions for big brands like Femina, Grazia, Radio Mirchi and many more. After 6 years, Nikita took a break from her luxury IPs company. With her partner, she started Chrome Hospitality, which has become one of India's top millennial-led F&B companies.



Running an IP company to an F&B company is a big switch for Nikita Harisinghani. She currently runs and operates popular Mumbai restaurants like Eve, Donna Deli, Blah, Demy & Shy. When asked what made her interested in the F&B or restaurant industry, Nikita answered, "The restaurant industry always had a spark that I leaned towards, but it wasn't till the pandemic that I actually got inclined towards it. My agency Chrome Entertainment was heavily involved in luxury IPs for brands like Femina & Grazia that we did across the country. When the pandemic hit, I knew large scale events having thousands of attendees would be out of the scene for a while."



She adds, "It was then, I decided to make a change and co-founded Chrome Hospitality alongside my business partners. Since then, we've together started 5 restaurants in Mumbai. We're planning on opening 2 more restaurants in Mumbai and 1 more boutique Hotel in Goa in the next 6 months."



As we approach 2023,she is planning on launching numerous f&b spaces pan India of varied formats to target varied range of customers.



