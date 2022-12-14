The 9 Strongest Pre-Workouts That Actually Work In 2023

We have worked on researching the supplements that pack the very most punch in terms of health benefits and workout amplification. We measured these products by value, pricing, ingredients, and even other customers’ reviews.

This article will show you our 9 Strongest Pre-Workouts list, showcasing the most potent products we’ve come across. We’ll also answer a few frequently asked questions on the subject of pre-workout supplements and their ingredients.

Top 9 Strongest Pre Workouts

There are a lot of Pre Workouts out there that claim to be strong; after all, nobody wants an ineffective product, no matter how attention-grabbing the advertising may be! We tested the most well-known options to see how they performed. Here’s what we found to be the 9 strongest pre workouts on the market:

Wrecked Enraged

MVPRE

Wrecked

Hooligan

El Jefe

Dark Energy

Bulk Black

Pre Phase One

Pre Kaged Elite

Let’s take a look at each of these options so you can see what we did: a hard-hitting list of powerful products that are jam-packed with effective ingredients and enjoyable flavors.

1. Wrecked Enraged

We’ve done extensive digging, and we can confidently say that this is the strongest pre workout available as of right now. This is owing to massive dosages of Eria Jarensis, three different types of caffeine, isopropylsynpehrine, halostachine, and a whopping 4 grams of beta alanine for that tingling sensation.

As we’ll cover in our ingredients section below, beta alanine is one of the best possible ingredients you can have in a pre-workout formula. By lowering the amount of acid that is capable of building up in muscles during a workout, the beta alanine found in Wrecked Enraged can keep your muscles feeling strong without a sense of burnout or fatigue.

And who could deny the beneficial aspects of caffeine? The optimal amount of caffeine offered in Wrecked Enraged will kick your workout up a notch with a rush of energy unmatched by the other picks in this list, as great as they were.

This product not only comes with 40 power-packing servings, but 400 total milligrams of caffeine to keep you going through the roughest reps. Wrecked Enraged not only racked up a significant amount of positive reviews from customers, but offered great taste in its Blood Razz flavor.

Wrecked Enraged’s ingredients boosts energy and focus like no other product. It’s popularity is unquestionable and highly deserved: if you’re interested in going the extra mile in every workout, you definitely want to invest in Wrecked Enraged as soon as possible.



2. MVPRE

Our next valuable product comes from InnovaPharm labs. MVPRE contains 15.4 grams of the active ingredients which produce results during a tough workout in each serving. MVPRE also has an ingredient mixture that is plant-based, increasing the all-important nitric oxide that makes blood flow smooth and steady throughout the body.

MVPRE is beloved by customers for the 8 grams of Citrulline, a type of super-food in the supplement world which can ensure muscle pumps and longevity even in the most challenging workouts.

All that being said, we were also pleased to find that MVPRE makes use of a great summery range of flavors, from Jungle Juice and Roadside Lemonade to Candy Necklace and the popsicle-like Freedom Pop!

Between the tasty flavors and the uncompromising, scientifically-prioritized ingredients that pack such a punch, this product was a must-have on our list. Though it isn’t quite as powerful as Wrecked Enraged, it was well worth the purchase.

3. Wrecked

With the success of our number-one pick for powerful pre-workouts, it is no wonder that Wrecked Enraged’s predecessor, Wrecked, is so high on this list. Another strong pre workout, slightly milder than the enraged version, this option combines caffeine, eria jarensis, and alpha yohimbine for insane energy and focus. Wrecked is also featured on our best pre workout for men article.

4. Hooligan

Apollon Nutrition’s Hooligan may have one of the more expensive options on our list, but it’s incredibly useful blend of ingredients and powerful effects pre-workout cannot be denied. Thanks to the company’s transparency with their ingredients, it is no secret that their blend prioritizes some of the most optimal components for the health of the body.

For example, we found the ingredients of Hooligan to tighten focus and improve the flow of blood throughout the body. It is important to note that Hooligan is so strong, it is recommended that only half a scoop replace the full serving size so you can get used to it.

Hooligan is also popular with customers for the intense amount of caffeine offered, increasing the energy you feel while working out. Not only that, but this product has some of the more varied flavors on the list.

Although none of them are quite as tasty as Wrecked Enraged’s Blood Orange, they do include Strawberry Margarita, Mai Tai, Mango Sunrise, and Blackberry Lime if you live in the United Kingdom.

5. El Jefe

Though this is one of the more expensive of our picks, NutriCartel’s El Jefe Pre-Workout supplement definitely belongs on this list for it’s 40 servings of powerful product.

The main draw of El Jefe is it’s euphoric effect, meaning it not only gives your boost energy and increased efficiency of blood flow, but it also boosts your actual mood! While stimulating your body’s natural processes, it does not bring you down with a hefty crash afterward.

Customers love not only the more motivated feeling that El Jefe provides, but also the range of unique flavors that the product has to offer. For example, some of these tastes include Orange Creamsicle, Sour Gummy Bear, Tigers Blood, and Peach Rings.

With over a hundred positive, five-star reviews from satisfied purchasers, it is no wonder El Jefe earned a spot on our list for power-packing pre workouts, too!

6. Dark Energy