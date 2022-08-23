Storytelling & The Art Of Filmmaking- Dive Deep Into The Magical World Of Cinema 

From Cannes to the Oscars, the Golden Globes to the Berlinale, anyone who has ever heard one of these ceremonies understands how much work goes into making a single film. Even with the smallest budget or a single room pan, projects of this scale require a cast and crew. The Art of Filmmaking: Screenwriting, Producing, and Directing is a crash course in this fascinating universe that elicits a wide range of emotions. The development stage of film production is where all of the initial details of the film are worked upon before entering pre-production, focusing on research, casting, and location scouting. Once pre-production is completed, the shooting phase comes into the picture. Shooting time varies by project, and the length of the production phase is determined by the type of film one is producing.



Following the completion of shooting, one will enter the post-production phase, where the footage will be edited and arranged into a complete narrative. The production will then enter the distribution phase, with the finished product being distributed to theatres, DVDs, or a streaming service. However, one is unaware of how much work goes into making these films and how important each aspect is. Premium set design and studio space are critical in supporting the production style. The role of a set designer is more than just creating a structure; they are responsible for combining creativity and practicality. Bhavya Aneelam, the founder of Desi ChalChitra Studio, is one such individual who has played an influential role in this industry through his studio 'Desi ChalChitra'. In this article, this versatile prodigy talks about three integral aspects of filmmaking:



Screenwriting- First step towards the vision



An engaging screenplay ultimately controls the flow of the entire production. Have you ever watched something so dramatic and compelling that you find yourself wondering, "How are they going to get out of that? That's what happens when screenwriting manipulates your thoughts by leading the story in the direction they want it to go. You may not realize it at first, but these video production companies are deliberately implanting thoughts in your mind for you to connect with the film on a more emotional level. Screenwriting is the foundation of all videos and movies, and as previously stated, effective screenwriting helps the production to move forward in the direction of success. A hindrance was if a writer used to visualize a hospital, courtroom, or police station in a particular scene they had to often change it due to the unavailability of such sets, but in recent times this too has been resolved with the emerging studio sets.



Direction- The real hero behind the camera



A film director controls a film's artistic and dramatic aspects and visualizes the screenplay while guiding the film actors and crew. Directors not only participate in the artistic conceptualization of films, but they also play several important roles that contribute to the overall outcome of the final product. Therefore, if you are a company or an individual who wants to make a film, hiring a professional company will provide you with the best director to produce your ideal film. Direction includes making sure to amalgamate different shots in different scenes, such as movable shots, long shots, cut-to-cut shots, and different shots presenting different forms of filmmaking.



Production- Creation of the film



"It's a wrap" is not the end of a filmmaker's job in the filmmaking process! After exploring the various worlds of filmmaking, from concept to pre-production and shoot, the filmmaker enters the final stages of the film's execution - Post-Production. The producer starts & ends a cinema and is the driving force behind the creation of a project, its entire production cycle, and its eventual release, marketing, and distribution. An excellent producer is known for developing the seed of an idea into something significant, tangible, and visually appealing on screen. It also requires the responsibility of getting permission from authorities, ensuring all the covid-19 protocols, and taking care of sanitation and hygiene.

