Stock Trader Ashok Gorana Says Financial Knowledge Is A Must Before Entering The Market

Stock market traders and investors have many things in common. Besides having patience, investors intend to achieve financial success exponentially by holding the stocks for a long time. Making it big in the finance industry and helping everyone achieve financial independence at an early age, Ashok Gorana is one of the intelligent investors in the Indian stock market.



The Udaipur-based trader has always believed in the power of compounding. For the same, he thoroughly believes in investments rather than savings. Gorana entered the world of stock trading at 18, and he considers his experience an amalgamation of trial and error. After thorough learning, the stock trader established his firm Zetob Trading in 2018.



Bringing an experience of more than six years, Ashok Gorana understands complex trading options with ease. As per his understanding, the best way to become wealthy is to invest money in the stocks of companies that perform exceptionally well in the market. He says, “You cannot put your money blindly in any stocks. It is crucial to have the proper financial knowledge and understand technical charts before investing in stocks.”



While Ashok manages the financial portfolios of different business entities, he is also managing the accounts of many big firms. The stock trader was adamant about not running in the rat race of doing jobs, and he feels his decision of being a trader was the best. When asked about the lesson he has learnt as a stock trader, Ashok Gorana revealed that long-term investments give fruitful gains. “Intra-day trading and options trading are tempting. It can make you fall into the trap of greed”, he revealed.



Apart from making long-term investments, Ashok Gorana advises that people should book profits at a certain level. According to him, it is imperative to know when to take an exit from the stock market. That’s what he has learnt in his career by listening to the top stock market investors in the world.



At Zetob Trading, Ashok Gorana and his team not only manages financial portfolios but also educate people about the importance of investing in stocks. “I realised at an early age that the best way to achieve financial freedom is through the stock market. I want to let people know about it and educate them about the same”, Gorana further added.



As per the stats, more than 1.2 crore individual retail investors are actively trading in the stock exchange in FY 2022. Looking at the numbers, Ashok Gorana is ecstatic and he hopes to educate hundreds of people and empower them about stock investing. In the coming months, the stock trader is looking forward to organising workshops and seminars for all those wanting to make a career in the finance industry.