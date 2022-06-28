Stock Market Crash - Will Investors Turn to Crypto Tokens Like Kava (KAVA) And Mushe Token (XMU)

On Friday, the 17th of June, 2020, after a terrible week of selling on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both saw a rebound. Wall Street was attempting to rediscover its feet. However, the week finished with a loss for every major average, with the S&P 500 recording perhaps the worst week of its price changes since 2020.

As investors became more concerned about the possibility of a slowdown in economic growth, the stock market has been very volatile over the last several months, continuously moving between periods of gain and loss.

This question always lingers on the tongues of Wall Street’s very own; how is the Stock Market doing today? Very bad. It’s not doing very well, and seeking alternative investment options would be the wisest thing to do in the heat of the stock market crash.

Investors have zeroed in on cryptocurrencies, and scouting for the best projects to put your money in can be a herculean task; however, we have, through detailed research, brought to you two crypto tokens that are worth your time and money -Mushe Token (XMU) and Kava (KAVA).



Mushe Token (XMU)

The transactions using the Mushe Token (XMU) are carried out between users directly. There is no need to fill out paperwork, and no other parties are required. It is also built on the Ethereum blockchain, which some may find less appealing. However, the plan for the longer term is to switch to the Stellar (XLM) open network, which is well-known for its low-cost projects and gas fees.

The debut of the Mushe token, also known as XMU, could be one of the most significant events in the cryptocurrency industry thus far.

The original cost of a Mushe Token (XMU) was just $0.005; however, the token is now selling in its presale phase for around $0.05, a significant rise from its beginning price. It looks like a good idea, and it would be wise to include it in your portfolio if you can.

Kava (KAVA)

Users of major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, XRP, Binance Coin, and Atom, may use the loans and stablecoin collateral offered by the Kava (KAVA) platform, which is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) solution. Users can borrow USDX if they have crypto asset collateral.

The Cosmos blockchain is the foundation for Kava, which employs a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus process based on Tendermint. This indicates that users who possess KAVA tokens will be eligible to obtain staking incentives for contributing their holdings to maintaining the Kava network's functioning and security.

Because KAVA is a staking protocol, token holders can earn passive income in the form of KAVA token rewards simply by keeping a certain quantity of cryptocurrency in a staking pool for a predetermined duration of time.

The excitement around the launch of a new cryptocurrency demonstrates, among other things, that digital currencies still have a ways to go before reaching their potential. Many industry professionals have a bright outlook and anticipate that the Mushe Token (XMU) will see real growth after its launch, and with the stock market plummeting, this coin might just be your haven.

