Stellar Lumens (XLM) Price Prediction - How Tamadoge And Impt.Io Are Both Gathering Momentum To Hit The Top Soon

Stellar Lumens (XLM) is an open-source, decentralized protocol platform designed to support the digital representation of different types of currencies. It also serves as a blockchain-based distributed ledger developed to connect people and different financial institutions globally. XLM serves as its gateway token. It is an altcoin that was previously regarded as a top coin in the crypto market.

However, following a series of bearish strongholds witnessed in the crypto market, the token seems lost and struggling to recover. Despite being notable for its impressive transaction speed attributed to its shortened approval cycle, Stella Lumens is currently struggling because it has an exceedingly small circulation volume coupled with the fact that the development pattern on the platform is slow.

Also, the platform is struggling because there are many other competent competitors like Ethereum and Ripple in the same field. On the other hand, recent trends have shown that crypto investors are more interested in cryptocurrencies with unique ideologies like Tamadoge and Impt.io.

Stellar Lumens (XLM) 10 years Average Price predictions

The prices you see in the table below for XLM tokens are sourced from top crypto experts and analysts. Also, it is good you note that crypto market factors like volatility, liquidity, etc., can affect these prices in the long run.

Stellar Lumen was launched in 2014, and from the table above, you can see how long it will take the token to hit the $1 price mark despite being in the crypto market for a long time. XLM token is currently stuck with a market cap of $3,215,566,147 and a 24-hour trading volume of $204,169,190.

How has the Impt.io platform fared so far in its presale first phase

Impt.io is a rapidly growing cryptocurrency platform that has taken the digital market by storm. Its rapid growth can be attributed to the uniqueness of the platform's goals. The platform recognizes the negative effects of global warming and aims to offset carbon footprints via its carbon credit market. Users on this market get to exchange IMPT, the platform's native token. Exchange on this market is in such a way that as users make payments using this token, they make profits while offsetting their carbon footprints.

Currently, IMPT is on an upward trend following its first phase of presale sell-out, launching a few days back. A total of 2 million USD has been realized from the token's presale. The platform sold over 110,000 tokens during this period, with each token selling at about $0.018. Considering this platform's potential and the problem it intends to solve, investing in this currency is a good idea for every investor, especially for those who may not have enough start-up capital.



Tamadoge 's impressive market trends continue to give holders hope for a better future with the token

Tamadoge is one of the most popular crypto assets, and considering its structure, one can easily understand why. Tamadoge is a combination of a meme coin, a play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse platform, and NFTs. TAMA, its token, serves as a deflationary asset with a high utility, thus making it very much likely to increase in value over time as token demands increase. Additionally, the coin is highly secured and thus reduces the risk associated with purchasing the token. The security of this coin stems from the fact that it is fully audited by Solid Proof and fully KYC'd on CoinSniper.

TAMA had a very impressive presales sell-off, which raised about 19,000,000 USD. However, what's even more impressive is the fact that this token has also enjoyed multiple listings on several CEX and DEX platforms, including OKX, cOinsbit, and BKEX. Considering its increasing listings, it is estimated that the coin will hit a high price mark before the end of the year. The token, however, currently sells at $0.054404 with a market cap of $57,280,197, according to CoinGecko.



Comparing XLM, TAMA, and IMPT - Why TAMA and IMPT seem to be drawing attention to their respective platforms

Tamadoge and Impt.io are two cryptocurrencies that are unique for having their personalized goals and ideologies. So far, both platforms have kept to achieving these goals, endearing both platforms to the hearts of potential investors. On the contrary, the Stellar Lumen platform is facing fierce competition from other top cryptocurrencies that seem to have the same goals as the platform. This has been a major problem for a long time now, and it does not look as if the platform will overcome this challenge soon.



Bottom line

Investing in either IMPT or TAMA will eventually turn out to be an investment choice that will guarantee you maximum profit returns.