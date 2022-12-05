Are you looking at ways to grow inbound traffic to your website and sales of your business? Do you want the best SEO results but don’t know whom to turn to?

Some Key SEO Tips for Today's Inbound & Digital Marketing Approach

Here are some key SEO tips that should be at the center of one's focus when implementing SEO.

So, let's explore what you should follow for a successful SEO strategy:

1. Don’t Start or Assume Anything Without Analytics

Numbers and metrics are what speak volumes of the pre and post-SEO implementation. Don’t assume that you have heard of or read about something and it will work for you. The only way to know where you stand and what is and will work for you is to look at the analytics closely. Ensure that you keep track of every aspect related to website structure, load speed, landing pages, keywords, content, traffic, and conversion with a thorough analysis. This has to be implemented before, during, and post your SEO practice.

2. Work and Implement SEO Knowing the Search Intent

You aren’t optimizing for a tool, but your focus should be the target user base. To rank high on search engines you have to know what they are looking for, what they want from a product or service provider, and what will convince them to come to your site. Align your entire SEO strategy with the search intent of people, and this is how you will be rewarded by the search engines as well pertaining to your ranking. Google is smart and it knows what value people are looking for in the results. Search intent forms the base for that.

Keywords are the most important thing for your content marketing, link building, and subsequently your SEO. So know and use keywords based on evaluating the user search intent carefully.

3. Your Site’s Technical SEO is Important

Even if you put in a lot of effort day in and day out, a bad or weak technical structure of your website will ruin all that. What if your site or a webpage takes longer to load? What if the users aren’t able to navigate through easily? What if your site is not mobile-friendly? What if the content on a webpage is completely different from what the page title says? All these, and many more factors contribute to the technical SEO of your site. The strong and more robust your site is, and the better SEO-friendly every element is, the better you will be able to build your digital marketing.

4. Never Lose Sight of Ranking Factors

How are you going to rank your site for the targeted keywords? Well, most would say that they will do good keyword research and follow that up with strategic content marketing and high-authority link-building. While this is the core and a must-do thing, these aren’t the only ranking factors your entire SEO practice depends on.

In fact, Google relies on over 200 factors. The clearer you are about those and better at adapting to those guidelines, the better your SEO strategy will be, from scratch to the post-campaign.

5. Content Marketing has to be Top-Notch – Keep Up With Google Helpful Content Update

Content is the most important thing in SEO. It has been so for the past many years, and now Google and other search engines have laid more emphasis on content value and purpose.

Google Helpful Content Update from Google is all about assessing and rewarding the content site-wide that is helpful for the users. In a nutshell, Google wants to crack down on those who write only for the purpose of ranking and not for people. It isn’t a core update but a new signal from the tech giant that is updated with a site-wide machine learning algorithm that will look for if a site has a relatively high amount of helpful content or not.

If the majority of the site content is unhelpful then it may get flagged, affecting the entire website’s SERPs visibility. And this is something that may take time to recover.

What Google wants is – People-First-Content. Meaning you write for your target user base and not for bots and search engines.

It wants you to:

• Stay on your main topic – Don’t stray far. Focus on producing helpful content for your intended and existing audience.

• Your content should validate that you have expertise in that field, you should demonstrate your in-depth knowledge, and should recount your first-hand experience. It shouldn’t merely be an adaptation of what others are saying or writing about.

• Keep a primary focus when writing – you shouldn’t deviate into multiple topics all at once with one site or page content.

• Answer only when you have a sufficient and clear answer to the query, which helps solve their problem.

• You should keep in mind the overall reader experience, as they should feel like deriving value and something unique from your content.

6. Build Social Proof

Your site’s ranking is important. But that isn’t the only thing that will make people love your brand and convert easily. In fact, brand popularity and credibility is a big aspects now. This can be achieved effectively by building social proof.

People get influenced if they come across positive reviews about your service and product. They tend to believe someone who is recommending you on their first-hand experience, rather than what you are saying. Stats showcasing how many visitors you are getting, how many repetitive customers you have, successful case studies, and much more are what social proof is.

There are several elements of social proof; thatyou should look to build on:

• Testimonials – Written and Video

• Case Studies

• Social Media Shares, Followers and Shoutouts, Mentions

• Mention Popular products, posts

• Guest Posts by Experts

• Publications You have Featured in

• Product Ratings

• Social Engagement Stats on Different Platforms

• Live Visitors

• Sales Figures (Kind of Mentioning the Number of Increase in Orders, and like that)

7. ‘Learn by Doing’ with Consistent SEO Theories Testing

SEO is a combination of theories and practices. The more you put to test a certain theory in practice, starting with your own site, the more and better you get to know what that is about and how effective it could be for a certain approach and result.

Remember that search engines don’t reveal their secrets fully, and not everything you come across to read and view is legit, learning by doing is the best method to go forward.

