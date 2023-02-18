Stature announced At 8 million Views In Just 4 Days, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt triumphed Over The Internet

Produced by Toyam Sports Limited, this Mixed Martial Arts based reality web series has crossed the threshold of astonishment! Within a week the viewer base has reached 8 very million in numbers in just 4 days and it’s still going on.

The show provides a platform to the first stringed fighters of the country as they flash their fighting skills This Warrior Hunt not only showcases a whole fresh virtue of martial arts on a global screen but also provides a platform for the tremendously talented youth of the country. The participants are trained in the best possible way and the bests compete with the bests.

Streaming on the MX Player, Sunil Shetty, the face of the show is acing the stage with a perfect combination of the most supersonic advent mixed with his evergreen glam.

This series has painted a revolution on the canvas of the Indian sports scenario. With the stalwart art of Kumite, the audience is fascinated with the new normal of the year. The Indian fanbase has always preferred a well-conducted and less brutal sports series but to everyone’s surprise, the views tell a different story! This web series is not only accepted wholeheartedly by the audience but has also thrilled up the next definition of josh in the youth.

This glittered stage is the ignition of the fire of the career the contestants are about to start! Hand-picked and polished fighters are supporting the youth in a way, the whole stream of martial arts makes a difference!

Launched on February 12th, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt has become an Internet sensation as the best-picked fighters are winning hearts along with the favourite host of all time, Suniel Shetty.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoMMnL3JSZn/