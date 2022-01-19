India Accelerator - one of the country’s premier seed accelerators & the only one associated with GAN (Global Accelerator Network) received the ‘Best Accelerator of the Country’ award at The National Startup Awards (NSA) 2021 hosted by Startup India.

The National Startups Awards ceremony was officiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the awards were presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. It recognizes innovative startups that contribute to economic dynamism and rewards the best accelerator and incubators that have displayed success in helping startups launch their business and scale their operations.

The National Startup Awards seek to recognize outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers.

Delighted with the win, Ashish Bhatia, Founder India Accelerator said, “It is an incredible feeling of getting acknowledged for one’s effort & is truly a glorious moment for the entire IA team. The last four years have been extremely enriching for all of us at IA; We will continue to strive on our mission of strengthening the Startup Ecosystem in India and look forward to achieving many more such milestones along the way in the years to come.”

This was the second edition of the National Startups Awards in which applications were invited across 15 sectors and 49 sub-sectors. The winner was selected after three rounds of detailed evaluation in which the accelerators gave a presentation before the jury panel. India Accelerator emerged as the best accelerator in the ecosystem enabler category.

India Accelerator is the only GAN partnered accelerator and mentorship-driven accelerator in India. It is also a leading seed-stage accelerator in Asia that is empowering startups to build innovative and scalable products/ solutions, demonstrating their high potential of employment generation or wealth creation.

IA’s Accelerator Program curates the mentorship and connections that growth-stage startups need, and provides a comprehensive road map for the business. Since Aug 2017, IA has selected ~ roundabout 110+ companies for acceleration and also ranked as one of the Top 100 Accelerators across the world. The selected start-ups receive not only seed funding, advice & mentoring, connections but also all the other critical inputs required to enable them to be launched successfully. IA is building the largest tech ecosystem in the country & the vision is to create an inclusive ecosystem that connects all the relevant stakeholders in the economy - the Academia, the Industry, the Government, and of course, the Startups and put this ecosystem on the map. IA has specialized programs for startups in the Health Tech, Financial Services, Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security, Consumer Commerce, and Social Impact.



