Standing In Front Of The Camera Makes Abdullah Osman The Happiest

What are the things that make you all happy-go-lucky in just a minute? We know there are millions of people who keep changing their answers to this question, but a few spend their entire life showing their unwavering love for one thing only and the actor, Abdullah Osman, belongs to the same niche. The actor has had a journey of over a decade in showbiz and he enjoys nothing as much as he loves "the space of being in front of the camera."

I have so many things to do. I like investing my time in numerous activities, but this is different. And I don’t think that my obsession with cinema and acting is going to end anytime soon," said Abdullah Osman. The actor has appeared in feature films and has also reached his audience through small screens and a number of advertisements.

Abdullah Osman says, "Acting happened completely by chance to me and I never thought that one day I’d become an actor. But having said that Indian movies were a big part of my childhood. I still remember so many dialogues. Funnily enough, on a lazy weekend you’d still find me sitting and watch reruns of my favorite 90s movies!”

Speaking of the roles, the actor says, "I have never minded doing even the smallest of roles as long as they had potential create a powerful impact on the audience or if it was crucial to the script" We have already seen Abdullah Osman's acting skills in films like Ishaqzaade, Squad, and Lahore Confidential. However, the actor is looking to fetch a leading role in a Bollywood film and looking at his unique talents, we are sure he will get one very soon.

Besides being an actor, Abdullah Osman is also a model. He has also appeared in a myriad of TV commercials and has done a few reality shows as well. He also wants to play the role of Rocky Balboa in a Bollywood remake and thinks that he can essay that role very well. Abdullah Osman has several interesting projects lined up, and we hope he outperforms in each.