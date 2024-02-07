>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Stake.us Promo Code

You can sign up to Stake.us using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code and unlock a generous welcome offer. It’s a deal that helps you play all of the casino games at the sweepstakes casino for free, and it will even help you make a start on redeeming some real-world prizes. What’s best is that you’ll also get 5% rakeback so that you can suffer the occasional loss and not have it hurt too much.

Stake.us Free Spins/Free Sweeps

You won’t find any Stake.us bonus drop codes that are explicitly labelled as being free spins. However, it’s important to note that all of the deals mentioned here can be used to play the brand’s slots games. Plus the fact that you can claim these special offers without having to make a payment makes them a kind of free spins deal.

Stake.us promo codes for new customers

Once you sign up to Stake.us for the first time, you will find that you just need to use the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code to get a welcome offer that’ll be automatically added to your account. It’s a deal that comes in the following three parts:



$25 in no deposit bonuses: This is the part of the deal that gives you a great start in your bid to redeem cash prizes. After all, the no deposit bonuses come in the form of Stake Cash which is the virtual currency used to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode.

250,000 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are the other kind of virtual currency used at Stake.us. You can’t redeem any prizes with Gold Coins as they just let you play in the standard mode. Still, they should keep you from having to purchase any virtual credit for a while.

5% rakeback: This is a very useful part of the deal as it simply applies 5% rakeback to your losses. As such, you could have a tricky start to your sweepstakes gaming here and get a second chance to try again.

Stake.us promotions for existing customers - Get your Stake.us monthly bonus drop</h2>

The good news here is that Stake.us has plenty of top deals for existing customers too. This means that once you have used up your welcome bonus, you can just navigate to the brand’s Promotions sections and see what kinds of Stake.us monthly bonus drop could be waiting for you. Here are just some examples of the different kinds of deals you could get:

Daily login bonuses

These are pretty common deals among sweepstakes casinos and they simply give you free credit just for logging into your account every 24 days. The current Stake.us daily login bonus will give you one Stake Cash and 10,000 Gold Coins. A great way to keep playing for free.

Social media giveaways

Stake.us often takes to its social media channels on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to give away more free credit. These will usually require you to complete some simple tasks or puzzles to get your free coins. For example, one recent social media promo just required you to enter your username in the comments below the post to be among one of 10 winners of 2,000 Stake Cash.

Races

These are fun promotions where you just have to be among the most prolific players at Stake.us on a single day and you’ll be rewarded accordingly. The current daily race promo had up to 10,000 Gold Coins up for grabs, so it’s definitely worth taking part.

Multiplier challenges

Here you will be invited to play certain slot games, live dealer games or even some of those Stake Originals. If you manage to hit a certain multiplier, you will simply be awarded with lots of free credit.

Weekly raffles

This is a special Stake.us weekly bonus drop where you just have to play with at least 1,000 in Stake Cash and doing so will see you getting a raffle ticket in return. If you are fortunate enough in the raffle, you could take a share of a prize pool of 25,000 in Stake Cash and 250,000,000 in Gold Coins. Remember that this is a weekly contest and you can take part as many times each week as you want.

VIP Club

This is a long-lasting reward program that can give you a variety of benefits for the more that you play at Stake.us. It’s a multi-tiered system where you have 10 different levels to rise through, and each level reached could give you benefits like level-up bonuses, increased rakeback and even your own Stake.us monthly bonus drop. Plus if you make it up to the Diamond level, you could get your own account manager.

How to claim the Stake.us free bonus codes

You’ll like how easy it is to claim one of the Stake.us bonus drop codes for new customers. Follow these steps and you could shortly be playing with lots of extra credit:

Navigate to Stake.us

Load up the Stake.us site from the browser of your computer or mobile. Then click on the Register Instantly button.

Fill in the registration form

You’ll be expected to enter your name, email address, date of birth and the state that you are playing from.

Enter your promo code

The registration form also contains a section where you get to enter any Stake.us bonus drop codes. Be sure to type in the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code into this box.

Submit your application

Once you have checked the terms and conditions box, you can submit your customer account application.

Verify your identity and start playing

Your account application should be instantly processed and then you’ll just need to verify your account by submitting some photo ID. Once this is done, you can login to your account and then you can start playing with all of your free credit while enjoying

Is Stake.us legal in the US?

It’s perfectly legal for you to play at Stake.us across most states in the US. This is because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t feature any real money gambling. As a result, it isn’t subject to the same kind of gambling regulation as standard online casinos. Just note that each state has the power to decide which sweepstakes casinos operate within its borders. At the moment, you cannot play at Stake.us from the following states:

Vermont

Kentucky

Michigan

New York

Idaho

Washington

Nevada

Does Stake.us pay real money?

It’s important to note that not only can you not play with real money at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us, you cannot directly win real money either. Instead of this, you can use one of the two kinds of virtual currency to redeem a variety of prizes.

How to win money at Stake.us

While you cannot directly win money at Stake.us, you can redeem prizes if you play with the Stake Cash form of virtual currency. This allows you to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode, and if you play through your Stake Cash at least three times, then you might be able to redeem a prize. Such prizes include everything from cryptocurrencies to gift cards and branded merchandise, so it could be well worth taking part.

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

Stake.us payment methods

It’s important to understand that all legit sweepstakes casinos operate according to a ‘no purchase necessary’ way of working. This means that it should always be free for all customers to enter the sweepstakes.

Despite this, all sweepstakes casinos will give you the option of purchasing one of its Gold Coins packages. This allows you to buy extra credit so that you can keep playing. Just note that these Gold Coins only allow you to play for fun with no chance of redeeming any prizes.

Stake.us lets you purchase Gold Coins with a variety of cryptocurrencies. Here are some of the most popular crypto payment options at this sweepstakes casino: