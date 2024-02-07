There are plenty of Stake.us bonus drop codes that you can get right now and this guide is here to highlight the best of them. You can use the exclusive Stake.us TOPVIPBONUS code right now when signing up to this sweepstakes casino and it’ll give you $25 in no deposit bonuses, and a whole lot more. Plus with plenty more promos for existing customers, you’ll find that you can always play for free at Stake.us and get a helping hand in redeeming some cash prizes too. All of the reasons you need to register at this sweepstakes casino.
Pros and Cons
Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code
Lots of promos for existing customers
Top VIP club
Redeem real-world prizes
>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<
Stake.us Promo Code
You can sign up to Stake.us using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code and unlock a generous welcome offer. It’s a deal that helps you play all of the casino games at the sweepstakes casino for free, and it will even help you make a start on redeeming some real-world prizes. What’s best is that you’ll also get 5% rakeback so that you can suffer the occasional loss and not have it hurt too much.
Stake.us Free Spins/Free Sweeps
You won’t find any Stake.us bonus drop codes that are explicitly labelled as being free spins. However, it’s important to note that all of the deals mentioned here can be used to play the brand’s slots games. Plus the fact that you can claim these special offers without having to make a payment makes them a kind of free spins deal.
Stake.us promo codes for new customers
Once you sign up to Stake.us for the first time, you will find that you just need to use the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code to get a welcome offer that’ll be automatically added to your account. It’s a deal that comes in the following three parts:
$25 in no deposit bonuses: This is the part of the deal that gives you a great start in your bid to redeem cash prizes. After all, the no deposit bonuses come in the form of Stake Cash which is the virtual currency used to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode.
250,000 Gold Coins: These Gold Coins are the other kind of virtual currency used at Stake.us. You can’t redeem any prizes with Gold Coins as they just let you play in the standard mode. Still, they should keep you from having to purchase any virtual credit for a while.
5% rakeback: This is a very useful part of the deal as it simply applies 5% rakeback to your losses. As such, you could have a tricky start to your sweepstakes gaming here and get a second chance to try again.
Stake.us promotions for existing customers - Get your Stake.us monthly bonus drop</h2>
The good news here is that Stake.us has plenty of top deals for existing customers too. This means that once you have used up your welcome bonus, you can just navigate to the brand’s Promotions sections and see what kinds of Stake.us monthly bonus drop could be waiting for you. Here are just some examples of the different kinds of deals you could get:
Daily login bonuses
These are pretty common deals among sweepstakes casinos and they simply give you free credit just for logging into your account every 24 days. The current Stake.us daily login bonus will give you one Stake Cash and 10,000 Gold Coins. A great way to keep playing for free.
Social media giveaways
Stake.us often takes to its social media channels on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to give away more free credit. These will usually require you to complete some simple tasks or puzzles to get your free coins. For example, one recent social media promo just required you to enter your username in the comments below the post to be among one of 10 winners of 2,000 Stake Cash.
Races
These are fun promotions where you just have to be among the most prolific players at Stake.us on a single day and you’ll be rewarded accordingly. The current daily race promo had up to 10,000 Gold Coins up for grabs, so it’s definitely worth taking part.
Multiplier challenges
Here you will be invited to play certain slot games, live dealer games or even some of those Stake Originals. If you manage to hit a certain multiplier, you will simply be awarded with lots of free credit.
Weekly raffles
This is a special Stake.us weekly bonus drop where you just have to play with at least 1,000 in Stake Cash and doing so will see you getting a raffle ticket in return. If you are fortunate enough in the raffle, you could take a share of a prize pool of 25,000 in Stake Cash and 250,000,000 in Gold Coins. Remember that this is a weekly contest and you can take part as many times each week as you want.
VIP Club
This is a long-lasting reward program that can give you a variety of benefits for the more that you play at Stake.us. It’s a multi-tiered system where you have 10 different levels to rise through, and each level reached could give you benefits like level-up bonuses, increased rakeback and even your own Stake.us monthly bonus drop. Plus if you make it up to the Diamond level, you could get your own account manager.
How to claim the Stake.us free bonus codes
You’ll like how easy it is to claim one of the Stake.us bonus drop codes for new customers. Follow these steps and you could shortly be playing with lots of extra credit:
Navigate to Stake.us
Load up the Stake.us site from the browser of your computer or mobile. Then click on the Register Instantly button.
Fill in the registration form
You’ll be expected to enter your name, email address, date of birth and the state that you are playing from.
Enter your promo code
The registration form also contains a section where you get to enter any Stake.us bonus drop codes. Be sure to type in the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code into this box.
Submit your application
Once you have checked the terms and conditions box, you can submit your customer account application.
Verify your identity and start playing
Your account application should be instantly processed and then you’ll just need to verify your account by submitting some photo ID. Once this is done, you can login to your account and then you can start playing with all of your free credit while enjoying
Is Stake.us legal in the US?
It’s perfectly legal for you to play at Stake.us across most states in the US. This is because Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that doesn’t feature any real money gambling. As a result, it isn’t subject to the same kind of gambling regulation as standard online casinos. Just note that each state has the power to decide which sweepstakes casinos operate within its borders. At the moment, you cannot play at Stake.us from the following states:
Vermont
Kentucky
Michigan
New York
Idaho
Washington
Nevada
Does Stake.us pay real money?
It’s important to note that not only can you not play with real money at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us, you cannot directly win real money either. Instead of this, you can use one of the two kinds of virtual currency to redeem a variety of prizes.
How to win money at Stake.us
While you cannot directly win money at Stake.us, you can redeem prizes if you play with the Stake Cash form of virtual currency. This allows you to play the casino games in the sweepstakes mode, and if you play through your Stake Cash at least three times, then you might be able to redeem a prize. Such prizes include everything from cryptocurrencies to gift cards and branded merchandise, so it could be well worth taking part.
Stake.us payment methods
It’s important to understand that all legit sweepstakes casinos operate according to a ‘no purchase necessary’ way of working. This means that it should always be free for all customers to enter the sweepstakes.
Despite this, all sweepstakes casinos will give you the option of purchasing one of its Gold Coins packages. This allows you to buy extra credit so that you can keep playing. Just note that these Gold Coins only allow you to play for fun with no chance of redeeming any prizes.
Stake.us lets you purchase Gold Coins with a variety of cryptocurrencies. Here are some of the most popular crypto payment options at this sweepstakes casino:
Games at Stake.us - Plenty of options for using your Stake.us weekly bonus drop
Stake.us has a vast collection of over 400 casino games for you to enjoy. These include lots of top titles from famous developers like Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play so that you can be assured of some quality gameplay. Here is an overview of the different types of games that you can use your free credit on:
Online slots: There are literally hundreds of slots at Stake.us. These include big-name slots like Sweet Bonanza and Gates of Olympus, and you’ll also find the full range of Megaways slots. Don’t forget to check out some of the Feature Buy slots where you can increase your stakes to access the bonus rounds.
Table games: Many sweepstakes casinos can be lacking when it comes to table games, but Stake.us gives you a great way to enjoy modern updates of classics like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. Plus you can even play video poker here.
Live casino games: Another rarity at sweepstakes casinos, but you can play an impressive range of live dealer games at Stake.us. These include all of those iconic table games like roulette and blackjack, but you’ll also be able to play against the live dealer for lesser-seen table games like teen patti and sic bo.
Scratchcards: A great choice for anyone looking for a quick and easy way to play. You’ll find around a dozen different scratchcards from Hacksaw Gaming here that include fun titles like Shave The Beard and The Big One.
Stake Originals: These are exclusives to Stake.us and they might not look much like regular casino games, but they are great fun and capable of serving up some huge multipliers. Check out the likes of Crash and Plinko for some excellent examples of this.
Does Stake.us have an app?
While Stake.us doesn’t have its own app, that’s no reason not to play at this sweepstakes casino from your mobile. This is because Stake.us has made sure that its website is fully mobile-optimized to be playable from any modern smartphone or tablet.
As a result, you can simply load up the Stake.us site from the browser of your iOS or Android device and find that you can play all of the slots and table games from the small screen. So if you don’t want to download any software to play casino games online, be sure to give Stake.us a try.
Stake.us customer support
Stake.us offers excellent support that is more than ready to give you a helping hand with any query. Here are the main ways that you can get help at this sweepstakes casino:
Live chat: Located in the bottom-right of the Stake.us homepage
Email support: Send a message to [email protected]
Social media: Stake.us is active on its Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) channels
FAQ: There is a useful FAQ located in the live chat section
Conclusion - Get ready to use your Stake.us weekly bonus drop
Stake.us has revealed that it is a sweepstakes casino unafraid to put on some competitive deals for new and existing customers. Pick of the bunch has to be the welcome offer that you can get by using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code. After all, this deal will give you lots of free credit that you can use to play for fun and redeem prizes, and you’ll also get that 5% rakeback to back you up.
However, it’s important to remember that there are many more deals for existing customers at Stake.us. From those daily races to the weekly raffles, it seems that this sweepstakes casino is more than happy to give you lots of free credit to play with. So make sure that you visit Stake.us if you have any interest in picking up some sweepstakes casino bonuses.
Stake.us bonus drop codes FAQ
Who can get these Stake.us bonuses?
To get the welcome offer you will have to be a brand new customer who is registering their first account at Stake.us. Just so you know, you’ll have to be at least 21 years old to play here and be playing from one of the permitted US states which don’t include New York, Vermont, Michigan, Kentucky, Idaho, Nevada or Washington.
How do I verify my Stake.us account?
All you need to do is to submit a scan of some photo ID and a selfie. Just note that this will have to be some kind of government-issued photo ID such as a passport or a driver’s license.
Are there any Stake.us no deposit bonuses?
Yes, all of the bonuses at Stake.us are no deposit bonuses? This is because it is a sweepstakes casino and therefore doesn’t have the facility to accept deposits like real money online casino sites.
