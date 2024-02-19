Stake.us Review 2024: Is Stake legal In The US? [Latest Update]

As any reputable Stake.us gambling review quickly makes clear, there’s no real-money gameplay taking place at this social casino site. All the same, there are some real-world prizes to redeem from playing through free Stake Cash tokens. And if you input the exclusive promo code - TOPVIPBONUS - there’s an extra special boost to your virtual gaming balance, with a no deposit bonus worth up to $55, 260,000 Gold Coins and 5% rakeback to top it off.
Overall Rating 4.9 / 5.0
>>> EXCLUSIVE: Up to 55 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<
Pros and Cons
Top software providers.
Slots, table games and live casino.
Exclusive welcome package with TOPVIPBONUS.
Ongoing bonuses and VIP rewards.
A few state restrictions.
An exclusive Stake.us promo code
The one thing guaranteed to drive up overall Stake.us gambling ratings is a generous bonus - and if it’s an exclusive deal, so much the better! You’ll need to input TOPVIPBONUS on the registration screen when you sign up for your new Stake.us account, which will result in a 3-part bonus package that some players never get to hear about:
No deposit bonus worth up to $55.
260,000 Gold Coins.
5% rakeback.
The no-deposit bonus award starts with 25 Stake Cash when you register. Log back in every day over the next 30 days to receive a daily award of $1 in Stake Cash. Meanwhile that 5% rakeback deal ensures a percentage of your losses will be returned to you from every gaming session - and that’s just the start of the bonuses at Stake.us!
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Stake gambling is legit and legal in most states
Although Stake is licensed and regulated by the Curacao industry regulator, there’s no need for Stake.us to hold any licenses, since no real money is involved in gameplay. It’s not even strictly correct to refer to social casino gaming as gambling, since nothing of value is being wagered, making it legally exempt from gambling laws.
Stake.us is only available within the US, and it’s legal in most states. The fact that the platform gives out sweepstakes tokens in the form of free Stake Cash makes it inaccessible to some players. Right now you won’t be able to register and play at Stake.us if you live in any of the following states:
Washington
Vermont
New York
Nevada
Michigan
Kentucky
Idaho.
Stake.us has potential to award real prizes
Not only is Stake gambling legit in the majority of states, but there’s potential to redeem Stake Cash for real prizes, including digital gift cards and even cryptocurrency. You can’t buy Stake Cash, only receive these tokens as prizes or as freebies from Stake, so they need to be used with care if you’re going to make the most of their potential.
How to redeem prizes at Stake.us
Before playing every game at Stake.us you have the option to switch between Gold Coin and Stake Cash gaming modes. Gold Coins winnings will power up more games, but it’s free Stake Cash that holds the key to real rewards. Once played through according to Stake’s terms of service, your Stake Cash can be redeemed for your choice of prize - merchandise, gift cards or crypto.
Stake.us payment methods
Not only can you redeem crypto prizes at Stake.us, but you can use your digital assets for Gold Coin purchases too, if you’d like to keep your gameplay going for longer. Crypto transactions are superfast, especially in comparison to fiat transactions, and they’re anonymous too. Just be aware of mining and transaction fees, which can vary according to activity levels on the blockchain.
Rating 4.6 / 5.0
Stake.us payouts
Most reviewers agree that Stake.us offers an excellent service, and not least when it comes to actioning redemption requests. The platform even offers its customers a handy tracker, so you can keep an eye on your Stake Cash redemption progress, letting you know when you can exchange some of your free sweeps tokens for real rewards.
Does Stake.us really pay?
There are always going to be a few dissenting voices in amongst the 5* player reviews. Paying closer attention to the dissatisfied players almost always exposes a lack of understanding of how a sweepstakes casino works, or a complete disregard for its terms of service. Multiple accounts and fake documents will always be uncovered eventually, but genuine players don’t need to worry - Stake.us really does pay out.
How to redeem Stake Cash
Stake Cash has a nominal value of $1 once played through according to the sweeps rules. That’s 1x for all Stake Cash that you win through gameplay or bonuses, increasing to 3x for any Stake Cash awarded as a bonus with Gold Coin purchases. Track your progress from within your player account, then tap on the Redeem button when you’re ready to exchange your qualifying Stake Cash for the prize of your choice.
Rating 4.8 / 5.0
A great choice of games at Stake.us
Of course, the real nuts and bolts of any Stake.us gambling review revolves around the games you can play - and there really is something to suit absolutely every type of gaming fan. These are all feature-rich games developed by well-known studios, including BGaming, Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. You’ll be able to play free games of all the traditional casino favorites, and some modern options that you won’t find at any land-based casino too! Games include:
Classic slots.
Action and adventure slots.
Stake Originals, including Crash, Mines and Dice.
Roulette.
Blackjack.
Baccarat
Video Poker
Scratchers.
.The live casino is the place to be for players hoping to perfect their gaming strategy without denting their bankroll. Stake.us aims to offer the full casino experience - minus the financial risk - so there are chat rooms and a forum, as well as plenty of tournaments and contests to enter. This really is an online gaming experience that aims to please absolutely everyone, with new games always being added to keep things fresh.
Rating 4.8 / 5.0
No need for any Stake.us downloads
There are apps for just about everything these days, which can get kind of tiresome after a while. Most online gaming apps have been created to update aging platforms that don’t provide a decent mobile experience. Stake.us was developed from a mobile-users viewpoint, so apps aren’t needed. Every game and platform feature is available across all your devices and screen sizes, for easy gaming presented just how you like it best.
Rating 5.0 / 5.0
Reliable Stake.us customer support
Only a legitimate social casino that puts its players’ needs first offers the level of support you’ll find at Stake.us. There’s variety of resources available to you 24/7, including:
Live chat.
Email support@stake.us
Chat rooms.
Forums.
Social media channels.
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Stake.us benefits from great design
The mobile-first design at Stake.us ensures every player can benefit from a platform that’s easy on the eye and a breeze to navigate. Pages and games all load quickly, and it’s exceptionally easy to track down the games you’d like to explore. Whether you’re a seasoned casino player or this is your first social gaming experience, you’ll feel right at home within minutes.
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Who owns Stake.us?
The Stake concept is the brainchild of Australian entrepreneur, Ed Craven, with the brand owned by Medium Rare N.V. The Stake.us social gaming platform operates under a separate arm - Sweepstakes Ltd, which has its head office in Cyprus. Stake.us has been attracting enthusiastic gaming fans since 2022, managing to build up an extremely solid reputation in that time.
How to delete a Stake.us account
There’s unlikely to be a time when you’d want to completely close down your Stake.us account, as that would immediately remove your Coin balance, along with any redemptions not yet processed. If you find you’re spending too much time on the platform, there are options to set a period of Time Out, or to self exclude if you’d like to cool off for a few months. If only account closure will do, you’ll need to email the support time, who will be happy to carry out your instructions.
H2 - Conclusion: A solid overall Stake.us gambling rating
Unless you happen to live in Washington, Vermont or one of the other five states that won’t allow residents to sign up to Stake.us, you can easily get started with a new player account. With no real money deposits available, the registration process is quick and easy - and you can sign in using your Facebook or Google account details, which makes it even faster.
Remember to input TOPVIPBONUS as you create your new account. You’ll need it to activate the awesome bonus package, releasing 25 Stake Cash and 260,000 Gold Coins straight away so you can start playing immediately. There are 30 more Stake Cash to claim, just by logging back into your account once a day for the next month, so your prize-winning potential receives an incredible boost right from the start.
Stake.us gambling review FAQ
Is Stake gambling legit?
Stake.us is completely legal and widely available throughout the US. Sweepstakes casinos are often subject to a few state restrictions, so right now players in Washington and Nevada won’t be able to register and enjoy free gameplay. There are a few other prohibited states too, as this guide highlights.
Is it safe to register and play at Stake.us?
It certainly is, and there’s an exclusive promo code that unlocks a very special welcome package too. Check out these Stake.us gambling ratings and discover why players across the US are choosing to play free slots and casino games at this entertaining sweepstakes casino.
How can free gameplay at Stake.us lead to real prizes?
As incredible as it sounds, Stake.us casino games are all completely free to play using virtual game tokens known as Coins. Switch to using free Stake Cash, and as this Stake.us gambling review explains, you’ll activate sweepstakes mode, in which played-through Stake Cash has potential to be redeemed for crypto and gift cards. There’s an exclusive promo code too, so don’t miss out!
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.