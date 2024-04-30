Stake.us Deposit Options: How To Buy Stake Cash With US Dollars? [Latest Update]

Is Stake.us legal?

Stake.us is a 100% legal social gaming casino. It operates under a gaming license from the government of Curacao, and Stake.us is designed purely with the US market in mind. So, in the event that real money gambling is not legal in your state, you've got full access to Stake.us, unless you live in New York, Michigan, Washington, Vermont, Idaho, or Kentucky, as these are the restricted states.

Aside from being fully licensed and regulated, the site also implements an anti-fraud policy and has a comprehensive terms and conditions section that's free for you to read.

Stake.us payout Review

There are a few ways to win real money on Stake.us. As mentioned earlier, this is a sweepstakes or social casino and not a real money gambling site. That said, you can still redeem winnings of Stake Cash for tangible rewards such as gift cards and even cash prizes.

The Stake.us is a popular sweepstakes casino with a huge following. And judging by the customer reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, they have quite an efficient withdrawal process. For one, the site allows you to redeem your Stake Cash using your bank account.

There are some conditions to cashing out, and one of them is that you can only withdraw funds listed under the "Available for Withdrawal" section, and any funds reflecting under "pending buy orders" are not redeemable. Additionally, you won't be able to withdraw any amount that converts to under $10.

Withdrawals can take anywhere between 1 to 4 days for most methods, but cashing out using the cryptocurrency options will speed things up.

Does Stake.us really pay?

Stake.us does indeed pay out. Aside from the fact that they are affiliated with the world-renowned Stake sportsbook and Crypto casino, they have a solid reputation when it comes to reliability. So, as mentioned earlier, you can always redeem your in-game Stake Cash for real money via any of the available methods. Also, feel free to peruse the reviews on Trustpilot and similar user platforms, which are evidence of Stake.us's commitment to paying out their players.

How to cashout on Stake.us

As long as you have a bank account registered in your name, you are able to withdraw Stake Cash straight to your bank account. Here are the steps for you to follow:

Step 1: Log into your Stake.us account - Start by logging into your Stake.us sweepstakes casino account and heading over to the dashboard. Then, click on "Buying Power," then "Withdraw Funds," or you can select the wallet icon and click on "Withdraw Funds."

Step 2: Enter the amount you would like to withdraw - In this step, you need to enter the amount reflected under "Available for Withdrawal."

Step 3: Add your banking details - If you haven't already done so, you can add your banking details by simply clicking "Add New." If you have an existing bank account and would like to change it, simply click on "Edit Account" and follow the prompts. Also, note that the bank account must be in your name or match the name that you used when signing up to Stake.us.

Step 4: Review your withdrawal request - Next, you'll be presented with a review summary to confirm that all of the information is correct.

Step 5: Verify your withdrawal - In this step, you need to verify your withdrawal request by simply adding the pin that was sent to your mobile number by Stake.us.

Step 6: Confirm the withdrawal - In this last step, you'll simply need to confirm your withdrawal request. Once you've done so, depending on your payment method, it could take anywhere between one to two working days for your funds to reach your local bank account.

