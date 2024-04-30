Stake.us Deposit Options: How To Buy Stake Cash With US Dollars? [Latest Update]

If you're already playing at Stake.us or thinking about joining the social gaming platform, you're probably wondering how to buy Stake with US Dollar? Well, we're about to give you the complete rundown on buying Stake with US dollars.
Additionally, we'll show you how to take full advantage of the exclusive no deposit Stake.us bonus, consisting of $25 worth of Stake Cash, 260,000 Gold Coins, and a 5% rakeback. You'll need to start by signing up and entering bonus code MIKBONUS, and you're on your way to endless hours of social gaming.
Stake.us payment methods
Stake.us offers a variety of ways to fund your account and redeem Stake US Dollar Cash. Below, we’ve listed the most popular banking options complete with transfer times and fees:
Does Stake.us pay real money?
While it is possible to get real money from Stake.us, it cannot be done the way you would at a traditional real money gambling platform. This is because you can deposit real money to purchase Gold Coins; however, you can only redeem Stake Cash, which cannot be purchased and is given in the form of bonuses and ongoing promotions.
However, if you have accumulated a certain amount of Stake US Dollar Cash by playing games on the site and so on, you do have the option to exchange it for cash prizes, merchandise, and other rewards. So yes, Stake.us offers real money.
How to win money on Stake.us
There are a few ways to win real money on Stake.us. As mentioned earlier, this is a sweepstakes or social casino and not a real money gambling site. That said, you can still redeem winnings of Stake Cash for tangible rewards such as gift cards and even cash prizes.
So, you need to start by using your bonus Stake Cash to play your favorite casino-style games. Any winnings will be rewarded in the form of more Stake Cash, and once you've accumulated enough, you can choose exactly what you want to do with it.
Crucially, for those focused on USD rewards, the process is tailored to ensure clarity and ease. When you gain a sufficient amount of Stake Cash, this can then be redeemed for gift cards, merchandise, and notably, cash prizes that translate into real-world valu
Additionally, there is one condition to redeeming Stake Cash, and that is you've got to play your Stake Cash at least three times prior to cashing out any winnings. Moreover, payouts can only be processed once every 24 hours.
Pros and Cons to Stake.us
Pros:
Welcome bonus with code "MIKBONUS"
No real-money deposit needed
Huge casino gaming library
Ongoing bonuses and promotions
Cons:
Lacks a mobile app
Stake.us promo & bonus code
When signing up at Stake.us sweepstakes casino, you'll have access to the impressive No deposit bonus. This bonus consists of 25 Stake US Dollar or Stake Cash and 260,000 Gold Coins, redeemable by entering the bonus code "MIKBONUS." The only other condition to receive the bonus is that you need to verify your Stake.us account and email address.
Additionally, it's worth noting that the Welcome bonus is given over a 25-day period, and not all at once. So, in order to receive the entire bonus consisting of Gold Coins and Stake Cash, you'll need to log in at least once a day. However, the more you log in, the more Stake Cash and coins you'll receive.
Is Stake.us legal?
Stake.us is a 100% legal social gaming casino. It operates under a gaming license from the government of Curacao, and Stake.us is designed purely with the US market in mind. So, in the event that real money gambling is not legal in your state, you've got full access to Stake.us, unless you live in New York, Michigan, Washington, Vermont, Idaho, or Kentucky, as these are the restricted states.
Aside from being fully licensed and regulated, the site also implements an anti-fraud policy and has a comprehensive terms and conditions section that's free for you to read.
Stake.us payout Review
The Stake.us is a popular sweepstakes casino with a huge following. And judging by the customer reviews on platforms like Trustpilot, they have quite an efficient withdrawal process. For one, the site allows you to redeem your Stake Cash using your bank account.
There are some conditions to cashing out, and one of them is that you can only withdraw funds listed under the "Available for Withdrawal" section, and any funds reflecting under "pending buy orders" are not redeemable. Additionally, you won't be able to withdraw any amount that converts to under $10.
Withdrawals can take anywhere between 1 to 4 days for most methods, but cashing out using the cryptocurrency options will speed things up.
Does Stake.us really pay?
Stake.us does indeed pay out. Aside from the fact that they are affiliated with the world-renowned Stake sportsbook and Crypto casino, they have a solid reputation when it comes to reliability. So, as mentioned earlier, you can always redeem your in-game Stake Cash for real money via any of the available methods. Also, feel free to peruse the reviews on Trustpilot and similar user platforms, which are evidence of Stake.us's commitment to paying out their players.
How to cashout on Stake.us
As long as you have a bank account registered in your name, you are able to withdraw Stake Cash straight to your bank account. Here are the steps for you to follow:
Step 1: Log into your Stake.us account - Start by logging into your Stake.us sweepstakes casino account and heading over to the dashboard. Then, click on "Buying Power," then "Withdraw Funds," or you can select the wallet icon and click on "Withdraw Funds."
Step 2: Enter the amount you would like to withdraw - In this step, you need to enter the amount reflected under "Available for Withdrawal."
Step 3: Add your banking details - If you haven't already done so, you can add your banking details by simply clicking "Add New." If you have an existing bank account and would like to change it, simply click on "Edit Account" and follow the prompts. Also, note that the bank account must be in your name or match the name that you used when signing up to Stake.us.
Step 4: Review your withdrawal request - Next, you'll be presented with a review summary to confirm that all of the information is correct.
Step 5: Verify your withdrawal - In this step, you need to verify your withdrawal request by simply adding the pin that was sent to your mobile number by Stake.us.
Step 6: Confirm the withdrawal - In this last step, you'll simply need to confirm your withdrawal request. Once you've done so, depending on your payment method, it could take anywhere between one to two working days for your funds to reach your local bank account.
Games at Stake.us
You'll find a number of popular casino-style games at Stake.us. Whether you're looking for slots, table games, or live dealer games, they have it all. Let's take a closer look at what you can explore at Stake.us:
Slots
Stake.us is a predominant slot social gaming website. You can expect over 550 popular casino slots titles and variations from popular software providers like Titan Gaming and Pragmatic Play. Some exciting titles include Sweet Bonanza, Dork Unit, Untamed Bonus Battle, and Dark Summoning. Additionally, if you don't fancy the popular titles mentioned above, you're free to scroll through the slots library and find slot titles that suit your preference.
Table games
While you won't find any poker games at Stake.us, you can engage in video poker if that's your preference. However, when it comes to their selection of table games, you'll find the most common options here such as baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.
Live dealer games
This is one of the very few social gaming platforms that actually offer live dealer games. So it definitely is one of the draw cards that this platform has. Some popular live dealer titles include Teen Patti, roulette, blackjack, as well as live baccarat.
Scratch cards
If you're looking for games that are similar to lottery tickets, then scratch cards are the way to go. These digitized and animated games are provided by Hacksaw Gaming.
Stake Originals
If you're looking for titles such as Hilo, Plinko, Keno, Dragon Tower, and Crash, Stake Originals has got you covered. Although they have a simple design, they've got a complex design and provide a satisfying casino gaming experience. All games have a retro arcade style, and there's a range of Originals available for you to pick and choose from.
Does Stake.us have an app?
Having a dedicated mobile app that you can download on your Android or iOS device is a huge convenience. In this case, Stake.us does not offer one. However, the desktop site translates well on all mobile devices; and is accessible whether you are using Android, or iOS operating systems. You are able to access everything that you normally would on the desktop version of the site. That said, the advantage of not having to download a mobile app is that you don't need to use up unnecessary space on your phone.
Stake.us customer support
Stake.us prides itself in addressing customer issues speedily. Therefore, they've offered a number of channels to reach their support team, which we'll list in the table below:
Stake.us website design
While Stake.us is a sweepstake casino, it's not your typical social gaming site. Not only does it have a dark-toned theme, but a clean layout, which helps you navigate the site easily. And while it definitely is an exciting platform, they don't overdo it with graphics. The most important thing is that the site is user-friendly, and there's no lag when it comes to loading different aspects of the site.
Additionally, Stake.us contains interactive features like the chat box, where you can chat with other players and members of Stake.us. When searching for specific games, you can also make full use of the game folder, which speeds up the process.
While there's no dedicated mobile app, as mentioned earlier, the site does translate well on any mobile device, making for a pleasant gaming experience.
Who owns Stake.us?
Stake.us is under the ownership of Sweepstakes Limited, which is a company headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Additionally, the company employs strict anti-fraud policies, verification checks, and SSL encryption to ensure that your personal data is protected. They also have offices in the US and operate worldwide.
How to delete a Stake.us account?
If you're actively using your Stake.us casino account and experiencing issues with any aspect of the site, including deposits, withdrawals, Stake US Dollar transactions, and so on, you always have the option to reach out to customer support via various channels.
However, if you've made a decision that you no longer want to maintain an account with Stake.us, all you need to do is log into your casino account, go to the bottom of the screen, and select "Close account." Thereafter, you have to follow a few additional prompts, and this will lead to Stake.us closing your user account.
Conclusion: Stake.us deposit options
If you're looking for the full casino gaming experience but real money gaming is not legal in your state, you should definitely check out Stake.us. Not only do they have incredible welcome and ongoing bonuses that you can claim with absolutely no deposit, but in the event that you would like to convert your Stake Cash to real money, there are various Stake.us deposit options and withdrawal methods available. Additionally, depositing and withdrawing at Stake.us is extremely simple—all you need to do is find the wallet section of the site to begin your transaction. And, if you prefer to use cryptocurrency due to its various benefits, Stake.us fully supports this transaction method.
FAQ
What is the minimum deposit amount at Stake.us?
Stake.us does impose a minimum deposit limit; however, it's quite reasonable. As long as the amount you are depositing is enough to cover the sending fee incurred by using the wallet on the site, you can deposit as little as $10.
What is the maximum deposit amount at Stake.us?
You'll be pleased to know that Stake.us does not impose a maximum deposit limit, and you are free to deposit as much as you can afford to spend.
How long does a deposit take to reflect on Stake.us?
The amount of time your deposit takes to reflect in your Stake.us casino account varies, but typically, cryptocurrency deposits reflect within minutes.
