Stake US Credit Card Payments: Latest Update On Stake Deposit Options

Pros:

No deposit required

Enter “MIKBONUS” to redeem welcome offer

Hundreds of popular slots

Daily promotions

Cons:

No mobile app

Stake.us promo & bonus code

New players at Stake.us will receive $55 Stake Cash or Stake US Dollar, as well as 260,000 Gold Coins simply for signing up and entering the Stake.us bonus code "MIKBONUS." So, this promotion is only available to new members of the site, and the only condition to having full access to the bonus is verifying your casino account and email address.

Something else you should take note of is that the Welcome bonus is rolled out over a period of 25 days. So, in order to receive the maximum amount of Gold Coins and Stake Cash, you will need to log in each day. The good news is that the amount of Gold Coins and Stake Cash you receive increases with each day.

Is Stake.us legal?

Stake.us is a legitimate sweepstakes casino operating under a Curacao gaming license. The site has a strong anti-fraud policy and makes their terms and conditions transparent to all. The social casino is legal in most US states, with the exception of New York, Washington, Michigan, Kentucky, Idaho, and Vermont.

Does Stake.us pay real money?

Winning real money at Stake.us is not possible when depositing actual or real money and playing. However, when using your Stake Cash and playing their variety of games, you do have the option to exchange your virtual currency or Stake Cash for cash prizes and rewards.

How to win money on Stake.us

While Stake.us is not a standard casino, but a social casino, you still have the option of winning real money, merchandise, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, but it has to be done a certain way.

You should begin by using your free Stake Cash to start playing the site's casino games. Now, any winnings you receive will be in the form of more Stake Cash, and you'll choose what you want to do with it.

You may redeem your Stake Cash winnings for cryptocurrency by simply checking if the method you want to use is made available by Stake.us. If it is, find out if there are any fees for making the exchange and follow the instructions to redeem your Stake Cash for your desired cryptocurrency.

Another condition to redeeming your Stake Cash for cryptocurrency is to make sure that you've used Stake Cash to play a minimum of three times before redeeming your winnings. Also, redemptions can only be processed once every 24 hours.

At the time of our review, 1 Stake Cash is equivalent to $1, and if you're engaging on the site from Florida or New York, there's a $5,000 daily threshold for payouts.

Stake.us payout Review

According to customer reviews on Trustpilot and similar platforms, Stake.us has an efficient withdrawal process, allowing users to withdraw their winnings via their banking account. However, you should note that you are only allowed to withdraw funds under the "Available for withdrawal" tab.

So you won't be able to withdraw funds that are pending by orders. Additionally, the minimum withdrawal amount is $10, and withdrawals can only be made from Stake.us to your local bank account. So you will need to provide local bank details prior to making a withdrawal.

Does Stake.us really pay?

Yes, Stake.us, which is affiliated with the well-known Stake sportsbook and cryptocurrency, does indeed pay out winnings. How it basically works is that players are allowed to convert their in-game Stake Cash into real and redeemable money. However, based on numerous reviews on Trustpilot and similar user base platforms, Stake.us always pays out their players' winnings.

How to cashout on Stake.us

Converting your Stake Cash winnings into redeemable cash is simple and can be achieved by following the steps below:

Step 1: Head to your portfolio dashboard: Start by heading over to your portfolio dashboard and tapping on "Buying Power," then "Withdraw Funds," or select the wallet icon and click "Withdraw Funds."

Step 2: Enter your withdrawal amount: Next, enter the amount you'd like to withdraw and select the receiving bank account.

Step 3: Add a receiving account: If you'd like to add or change your existing banking details, then simply click on "Add New" or "Different Receiving Bank Account." Then select "Edit Account" and follow the prompts. You should be aware that the name on the receiving bank account must match the name on the Stake.us account.

Step 4: Review the summary: In this step, you'll receive an estimated summary of your withdrawal request.

Step 5: Verify the withdrawal: Next, you'll need to verify the withdrawal with the pin that will be sent to your mobile number or authenticator app by Stake.us.

Step 6: Confirm your withdrawal request: The last step in the process involves confirming your withdrawal request. Once you've done this, it should take between 1 to 2 business days for your funds to reach your nominated bank account.

Games at Stake.us

Stake.us offers a number of casino-style games for players. With literally hundreds of titles available, let's take a closer look at each game category offered by this leading social gaming platform.

Slots

Stake.us also offers more than 550 casino slot games from popular developers. Some of the most popular titles include Sweet Bonanza, Dork Unit, Dark Summoning, and Untamed Bonus Battle. All of these slots are powered by developers such as Pragmatic Play, Titan Gaming, and Hacksaw Gaming. And if these titles don't do it for you, simply scroll through the slots library and you're bound to find something that suits your preferences.

Live Dealer Games

Stake.us does indeed offer live dealer games, although it's not something that's very common in the social gaming space. Therefore, this alone is a big draw for many players. Some of the popular live dealer games offered by Stake.us include Blackjack, Roulette, Teen Patti, and Live Baccarat. This is quite an amazing selection of live games.

Scratch Cards

There's also another entire category dedicated to scratch cards, all provided by Hacksaw Gaming. The games are quick, fun, and similar to lottery tickets, but they are digitalized and animated to work in the online setting.

Table Games

When it comes to table games, you'll find some of the most popular casino games here, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. While there aren’t any poker games, you do have the option to play video poker.

Stake Originals

Stake Originals is a unique offering including Hilo, Dragon Tower, Plinko, Keno, Crash, and many more. These games are all simple in aesthetics; however, they are quite complex in design and provide a satisfying online gaming experience. They resemble retro-arcade style games, so if that’s what you’re looking for, then you’ll find a range available here.

Does Stake.us have an app?

Stake.us does not have a dedicated mobile app that you can download; however, they do have a mobile-optimized site. So, while there's no app to download on Android or iOS devices, the good news is that you don't need to use up any space on your phone when taking advantage of the mobile browser. Additionally, the site is well-optimized, incredibly polished, and quite easy to navigate, ensuring that you are able to enjoy all of the features that you would on the desktop site.

Stake.us customer support

Stake.us offers live chat support as the site's primary method of contact. Considering that live chat is a way to reach out to a support consultant instantly, it's a huge advantage for players. However, if your question is not as urgent, related to Stake.us deposit options, or you can afford to wait for the answer, then you can reach out to them via their email address, which is support@stake.us. However, before taking advantage of these two options, they also have an FAQ section that promises to answer the most frequently asked questions.

Stake.us website design

Stake.us's website design is not what you would expect from a typical social casino website. It has a clean layout and a dark-toned theme. While the graphics are not over the top, they also manage to highlight the live graphics of games without being too flashy. Above all, the platform is user-friendly, loads fast, and it's easy to find everything you're looking for irrespective of which page you are on. Additionally, there are some interactive features like the chat box, which promotes the community vibe, while the game filter helps you look for your favorite titles quickly and easily.

As we mentioned earlier, there is no dedicated mobile app; however, the mobile site translates well on any mobile device, allowing you to enjoy all of the features that you would on the standard site.

Who owns Stake.us?

Stake.us operates under a company known as Sweepstakes Limited, which is incorporated in Cyprus. Additionally, the company's primary office is based in Nicosia, Cyprus. However, the casino's operation is not restricted to one specific country or region, and it operates worldwide

How to delete a Stake.us account?

In case of any issues you may be experiencing on the Stake.us platform, including deposit and withdrawal issues using your Stake US credit card, their customer support team is always within reach. However, if you are looking to delete your Stake.us account for whatever reason, all you need to do is log into your profile, select your account, and at the bottom of the screen, select "Close account." Follow the prompts, and your account will be closed thereafter.

Conclusion: How does Stake.us payments stack up against the competition?

If you're looking for one of the most inclusive and advanced social casinos in the online gaming industry, Stake.us is the one. It's available throughout the US with the exception of just a few states, and if you live in a state where real money gambling is not an option, Stake.us is definitely the way to go. In terms of its website design, payment methods, and ongoing promotions, it's one of the best social casinos around. Additionally, you'll find the full casino package available on the site with hundreds of slots, table games, live games, and more. So, sign up to Stake.us and take full advantage of the social gaming platform for yourself.

FAQ

Is Stake.us casino legit?

Stake.us is a 100% legitimate sweepstakes casino. They employ regular verification checks and have a stringent responsible gambling policy. They have also implemented lots of resources to back up their anti-fraud policy. Additionally, their full terms and conditions are available for anyone to peruse.

Can I win real money at Stake.us?

You cannot win real money directly on Stake.us. However, when playing the games using Stake Cash and through online casino bonuses, you're able to redeem your Stake Cash, using any of their payment methods, including Stake US credit card, for real money or Stake USD.

Is Stake.us legal in the US?

Stake.us is legal in the majority of US states, with the exception of New York, Washington, Michigan, Idaho, Kentucky, and Vermont.

How old do I need to be to sign up at Stake.us?

You'll need to be at least 21 years of age in order to successfully register an account with the site. Additionally, each player is allowed one account only.

What can I redeem my Stake Cash for?

Stake Cash can be redeemed for gift cards, merchandise, as well as cryptocurrency. However, the easiest way to get real money is by exchanging your Stake Cash for cryptocurrency. This is because you can then redeem your cryptocurrency for USD.

Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.