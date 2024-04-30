Stake Bonus Drop Codes For 2024: Weekly & Monthly Bonus Drops

Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino, meaning that the platform must legally provide you with the chance to continue playing for free. Naturally, the easiest way for this to be achieved is by providing you with a stream of promotions that do not require a purchase to unlock. In essence, all of these bonuses could be considered as free spins that release both Gold Coins and free Sweepstakes Coins.

Every 24 hours at Stake.us, you’ll find that you can release an additional 10,000 Gold Coins and $1 in Stake Cash. You will find that there is no need to enter a Stake.us bonus drop code or make a purchase. Instead, you’ll simply need to log back in every day to collect your rewards.

Alongside the Stake.us daily login, you’ll find a selection of additional promotions that are free to unlock. You can join social media giveaways, enter daily races and weekly raffles, and play your favorite Stake.us Originals as part of an ongoing challenge. As with any sweepstakes casino, you’ll find that you can also send a letter directly to Stake.us HQ.

Getting Started: Stake.us bonus drop codes for new customers

As a new user over at Stake.us, you’ll be able to release an impressive three-part new customer offer by entering the exclusive promotional code TOPVIPBONUS.

Once you’ve worked your way through the registration process, 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash will be released. Then, you’ll need to verify your identity within three days to unlock 5% rakeback on all losses incurred while playing across the stacked casino-style gaming lobby.

All of your Gold Coins will be eligible for use on all gaming titles, including a range of Stake Originals and fan-favorites from the likes of Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play. You’ll find that there are no playthrough requirements to meet in a traditional sense; however, any inactive accounts will have Gold Coins removed.

Your Stake Cash will be available for use on promotional titles only. This will reduce the size of the gaming lobby slightly; however, you’ll still find a wide range of top titles can be enjoyed. In order to begin the prize redemption process, you’ll need to have played through your Stake Cash at least three times and met the minimum qualifying limit.

This value will vary depending on whether you plan to redeem your Stake Cash for gift vouchers, merchandise, or cash prizes. Provided you’ve verified your details, 5% rakeback on all losses will then be added to your account the very next day.

Stake.us promotions for existing customers

Stake.us must provide you with the chance of continuing to play casino-style games online without ever making a purchase. In order to comply with the sweepstakes laws and legislation, you’ll find that a number of promotions are released throughout your time online.

Daily Login Bonus: The daily login bonus will allow you to pick up an extra 10,000 Gold Coins and 1 Stake cash without ever needing to enter a bonus code. Every 24 hours, you can log back into our account, collect your bonus, and play.

Daily Races: Daily races take your online activity into account while playing casino-style games. As things stand, a 50,000,000 Gold Coin prize pool is looking to be split between the most active 100 players each day. Should you land on the leaderboard, you’ll find a portion of the prize pool added to your GC balance.

GC, SC, and Stake Original Challenges: Daily challenges work in a very similar way to daily races. However, instead of taking your overall activity into account, you’ll find that you can win a portion of a GC and/or SC prize pool by playing specific titles. Prizes, games, and requirements will vary from challenge to challenge and can be soon found by visiting the promotions section of the site.

Weekly Raffles: The weekly raffle provides you with the chance to win a portion of a 25,000 SC and 2,500m GC prize pool. Again, you won’t need to enter a bonus drop code; however, you will need to use 1,000 SC while playing games online. For every 1,000 SC you play with, one raffle entry will be released. The winners of each raffle will then be decided by Google’s RNG tool and broadcast on Kick.

How to claim the Stake.us free bonus codes

As you’ll see from this step-by-step guide, the Stake.us new customer offer is straightforward to redeem. Just remember to have the exclusive bonus code TOPVIPBONUS close by.

Head on over to Stake.us

First and foremost, you’ll need to make your way over to Stake.us. Although there is no app currently available, you’ll find that you can register through your mobile browser or via the desktop site.

Work your way through the registration process

From here, you’ll need to click ‘register’ before working your way through the online form. Currently, you’ll be expected to enter your email address, date of birth, current location, and create both a unique username and memorable password. Alternatively, you can look to register using your Facebook, Google, or Twitch account.

Don’t forget to read the small print and enter your Stake.us bonus drop code today

Next up, you’ll want to click on the box labeled ‘Code (Optional)’. Here, you’ll find the chance to enter the latest Stake.us bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS into the box, ensuring that you can unlock 260,000 Gold Coins, $25 in Stake Cash, and 5% rakeback. Before clicking ‘submit’, you’ll also want to work your way through the terms and conditions before confirming that you agree to them.

Verify your identity to release your rakeback bonus

After creating your account, you’ll find that a confirmation email has been sent to the address you opted to join with. You’ll be expected to click on the link within this email to connect your email address and Stake.us account. Further verification checks will also need to be passed within three days, in order to unlock the 5% rakeback portion of the promotion.

Enter the lobby and enjoy playing on over 500 casino-style games

Finally, with all steps complete, you’ll find 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash ready and waiting to be enjoyed. You can then toggle between the two styles of play before loading up your favorite games, new releases, and Stake Originals. Provided you’ve confirmed your identity, you’ll find that 5% rakeback is added back into your account the following day.

Is Stake.us legal in the US?

Stake.us is considered legal to operate across most of the US as it falls under the sweepstakes umbrella. Unlike real money gambling, you won’t be expected to make a purchase to play; however, you can still look to later redeem your Stake Cash for sweepstakes prizes.

Alongside offering you the chance to play casino-style games without the need to make a purchase, you’ll find that Stake.us will have been externally audited by one of four statewide organizations. In order to operate legally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Postal Service (USPS), and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) will have deemed Stake.us as both fair and safe to use.

Additionally, Stake.us will need to adhere to state-specific laws surrounding sweepstakes, including capped prize limits. As Stake.us allows you to redeem your Stake Cash for cash prizes, you’ll need to consider adding any prize redemptions over the threshold to your tax returns, too.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the popular sweepstakes casino is unavailable to those residing in:

Idaho

Kentucky

Michigan

Nevada

New York

Vermont

Washington

Does Stake.us pay real money

In short, no. As Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino, you will not be able to win real money here. Instead, you’ll unlock two virtual currencies – Gold Coins and Stake Cash – that allow you to choose how you wish to play.

Gold Coins are a play-for-fun coin that can be used for entertainment purposes only. You can unlock GC as part of ongoing promotions, win GC while playing casino-style games, and purchase them from the store. However, Gold Coins can never be withdrawn from the site or redeemed for prizes.

Stake Cash works a little differently. You’ll find that these coins can be used on a slightly smaller selection of games and cannot be purchased directly. They can, however, be won while playing in promotional mode, released as part of ongoing perks and promotions, and later redeemed for prizes. Again, Stake Cash cannot be withdrawn and does not have a monetary value directly attached to them.

How to win money at Stake.us

Although you can’t win real money at Stake.us, the process of playing games remains the same. To begin, you’ll want to load up your account with the latest bonus, toggle between Gold Coins and Stake Cash, and then head to the casino-style gaming lobby.

You'll find that you can then filter through all types of gaming options before loading up your favorites. Once loaded, you can enter theater mode or open up the ‘live stats’ tab. Then, you can look to set your spin value and wait for any winnings to land back in your account.

Gold Coins have no requirements attached, allowing you to play freely for fun. Stake Cash, on the other hand, will have a few requirements that must be met before you can consider making a prize redemption. The process of playing through your Stake Cash follows:

Release your Stake.us new customer offer by entering the exclusive bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS

Verify your identity and head on over to the casino-style gaming lobby

Switch to promotional play and work your way through eligible gaming titles

Load up your favorites and set a spin value using your Stake Cash

Check out the ‘progress bar’ – it will become full once you have played through the minimum requirement three times

Visit the ‘wallet’ section of your account and click on ‘redeem’

Choose between the three eligible Stake.us rewards (gift vouchers, merchandise or cash prizes)

Enter the amount of Stake Cash you wish to redeem

Forward any additional details or documents and pass verification checks

Submit your prize redemption request

At the time of writing, Stake.us has three main prizes available to exchange for Stake Cash: Gift vouchers, merchandise, and cash prizes.

Gift vouchers: You will need to have played through a minimum of 10 Stake Cash three times before you can begin the prize redemption process. Please bear in mind that all digital gift cards will be forwarded to the same email address used to create the player account.

Stake.us merchandise: Again, you will need to play through a minimum of 10 Stake Cash three times before you can exchange your SC for merchandise. Any merchandise will then be forwarded to the postal address provided during the verification process.

Digital cash prizes: Those of you wishing to redeem your SC for cash prizes will need to have played through 30 Stake Cash at least three times. Further KYC/AML checks may be performed in order to confirm your identity. You will also need to consider any state-specific limits before submitting your request.

Stake.us payment methods

It is important to reiterate that Stake.us will allow you to continue playing casino-style games without ever making a purchase. As evidenced, Stake.us is home to a stream of ongoing perks and promotions, as well as an impressive new customer offer that can be released for free. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t look to add to your own Gold Coins balance along the way.

Currently, sweepstakes laws prohibit you from purchasing Stake Cash directly, but they can be released as a free bonus with (almost) every GC package. The below list highlights the current Gold Coin packages available to you:

$20 purchase: 200,000 Gold Coins + 20 free Stake Cash

$50 purchase: 500,000 Gold Coins + 50 free Stake Cash

$100 purchase: 1,000,000 Gold Coins + 101 free Stake Cash

$200 purchase: 2,000,000 Gold Coins + 203 free Stake Cash

$300 purchase: 3,000,000 Gold Coins + 306 free Stake Cash

$30 purchase: 300,000 Gold Coins

Over at Stake.us, you’ll find a selection of cryptocurrencies are available to make your Gold Coin package purchase. Although Visa and other reputable cards are unavailable, the safety and security of the blockchain ensure that funds are transferred safely.

Stake.us adds a maximum daily purchase limit of $9,000 to each player account in order to help keep your online activity healthy, too. With that being said, you can get in touch to discuss this by contacting the support team via email. A selection of eligible cryptocurrencies have been detailed in this convenient table.