Stake Bonus Drop Codes For 2024: Weekly & Monthly Bonus Drops

Stake.us is an impressive sweepstakes casino that provides you with plenty of ways to keep your virtual balance topped up. By using the exclusive Stake.us bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS, you can add 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 Stake Cash to your account. Plus, an additional 5% rakeback can be released, provided you verify your account within the first three days.
Overall Rating 4.6 / 5.0
Pros and Cons
Huge welcome offer released using Stake.us bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS
Over 500 casino-style games
No purchase necessary to play
Impressive selection of ongoing perks and promotions
Don’t Forget To Enter The Latest Stake.us Bonus Drop Codes At The Sign-Up Stage
When first joining Stake.us, you’ll be able to get your hands on a competitive new customer offer that aims to add 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash – the site’s sweepstakes coin equivalent – to your account. Plus, once you’ve verified your identity, you’ll then release 5% rakeback based on all of your casino-style gaming losses.
To unlock the latest bonus, you’ll need to be completely new to the site, reside in a state where Stake.us is deemed legal, and enter the Stake.us bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS. Once you’ve submitted your request, you’ll then be encouraged to pass verification checks before you can make your way through the gaming lobby and keep your eyes peeled for any more Stake.us monthly bonus codes to use along the way.
Rating: 4.8 / 5.0
Make Sure You Log In Daily To Pick Up Stake.us Free Spins & Free Sweeps
Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino, meaning that the platform must legally provide you with the chance to continue playing for free. Naturally, the easiest way for this to be achieved is by providing you with a stream of promotions that do not require a purchase to unlock. In essence, all of these bonuses could be considered as free spins that release both Gold Coins and free Sweepstakes Coins.
Every 24 hours at Stake.us, you’ll find that you can release an additional 10,000 Gold Coins and $1 in Stake Cash. You will find that there is no need to enter a Stake.us bonus drop code or make a purchase. Instead, you’ll simply need to log back in every day to collect your rewards.
Alongside the Stake.us daily login, you’ll find a selection of additional promotions that are free to unlock. You can join social media giveaways, enter daily races and weekly raffles, and play your favorite Stake.us Originals as part of an ongoing challenge. As with any sweepstakes casino, you’ll find that you can also send a letter directly to Stake.us HQ.
Rating 4.5 / 5.0
Getting Started: Stake.us bonus drop codes for new customers
As a new user over at Stake.us, you’ll be able to release an impressive three-part new customer offer by entering the exclusive promotional code TOPVIPBONUS.
Once you’ve worked your way through the registration process, 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash will be released. Then, you’ll need to verify your identity within three days to unlock 5% rakeback on all losses incurred while playing across the stacked casino-style gaming lobby.
All of your Gold Coins will be eligible for use on all gaming titles, including a range of Stake Originals and fan-favorites from the likes of Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play. You’ll find that there are no playthrough requirements to meet in a traditional sense; however, any inactive accounts will have Gold Coins removed.
Your Stake Cash will be available for use on promotional titles only. This will reduce the size of the gaming lobby slightly; however, you’ll still find a wide range of top titles can be enjoyed. In order to begin the prize redemption process, you’ll need to have played through your Stake Cash at least three times and met the minimum qualifying limit.
This value will vary depending on whether you plan to redeem your Stake Cash for gift vouchers, merchandise, or cash prizes. Provided you’ve verified your details, 5% rakeback on all losses will then be added to your account the very next day.
Rating 4.8 / 5.0
Stake.us promotions for existing customers
Stake.us must provide you with the chance of continuing to play casino-style games online without ever making a purchase. In order to comply with the sweepstakes laws and legislation, you’ll find that a number of promotions are released throughout your time online.
Daily Login Bonus: The daily login bonus will allow you to pick up an extra 10,000 Gold Coins and 1 Stake cash without ever needing to enter a bonus code. Every 24 hours, you can log back into our account, collect your bonus, and play.
Daily Races: Daily races take your online activity into account while playing casino-style games. As things stand, a 50,000,000 Gold Coin prize pool is looking to be split between the most active 100 players each day. Should you land on the leaderboard, you’ll find a portion of the prize pool added to your GC balance.
GC, SC, and Stake Original Challenges: Daily challenges work in a very similar way to daily races. However, instead of taking your overall activity into account, you’ll find that you can win a portion of a GC and/or SC prize pool by playing specific titles. Prizes, games, and requirements will vary from challenge to challenge and can be soon found by visiting the promotions section of the site.
Weekly Raffles: The weekly raffle provides you with the chance to win a portion of a 25,000 SC and 2,500m GC prize pool. Again, you won’t need to enter a bonus drop code; however, you will need to use 1,000 SC while playing games online. For every 1,000 SC you play with, one raffle entry will be released. The winners of each raffle will then be decided by Google’s RNG tool and broadcast on Kick.
Rating 4.6 / 5.0
How to claim the Stake.us free bonus codes
As you’ll see from this step-by-step guide, the Stake.us new customer offer is straightforward to redeem. Just remember to have the exclusive bonus code TOPVIPBONUS close by.
Head on over to Stake.us
First and foremost, you’ll need to make your way over to Stake.us. Although there is no app currently available, you’ll find that you can register through your mobile browser or via the desktop site.
Work your way through the registration process
From here, you’ll need to click ‘register’ before working your way through the online form. Currently, you’ll be expected to enter your email address, date of birth, current location, and create both a unique username and memorable password. Alternatively, you can look to register using your Facebook, Google, or Twitch account.
Don’t forget to read the small print and enter your Stake.us bonus drop code today
Next up, you’ll want to click on the box labeled ‘Code (Optional)’. Here, you’ll find the chance to enter the latest Stake.us bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS into the box, ensuring that you can unlock 260,000 Gold Coins, $25 in Stake Cash, and 5% rakeback. Before clicking ‘submit’, you’ll also want to work your way through the terms and conditions before confirming that you agree to them.
Verify your identity to release your rakeback bonus
After creating your account, you’ll find that a confirmation email has been sent to the address you opted to join with. You’ll be expected to click on the link within this email to connect your email address and Stake.us account. Further verification checks will also need to be passed within three days, in order to unlock the 5% rakeback portion of the promotion.
Enter the lobby and enjoy playing on over 500 casino-style games
Finally, with all steps complete, you’ll find 260,000 Gold Coins and $25 in Stake Cash ready and waiting to be enjoyed. You can then toggle between the two styles of play before loading up your favorite games, new releases, and Stake Originals. Provided you’ve confirmed your identity, you’ll find that 5% rakeback is added back into your account the following day.
Is Stake.us legal in the US?
Stake.us is considered legal to operate across most of the US as it falls under the sweepstakes umbrella. Unlike real money gambling, you won’t be expected to make a purchase to play; however, you can still look to later redeem your Stake Cash for sweepstakes prizes.
Alongside offering you the chance to play casino-style games without the need to make a purchase, you’ll find that Stake.us will have been externally audited by one of four statewide organizations. In order to operate legally, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Federal Communications Commission (FCC), United States Postal Service (USPS), and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) will have deemed Stake.us as both fair and safe to use.
Additionally, Stake.us will need to adhere to state-specific laws surrounding sweepstakes, including capped prize limits. As Stake.us allows you to redeem your Stake Cash for cash prizes, you’ll need to consider adding any prize redemptions over the threshold to your tax returns, too.
Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the popular sweepstakes casino is unavailable to those residing in:
Idaho
Kentucky
Michigan
Nevada
New York
Vermont
Washington
Does Stake.us pay real money
In short, no. As Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino, you will not be able to win real money here. Instead, you’ll unlock two virtual currencies – Gold Coins and Stake Cash – that allow you to choose how you wish to play.
Gold Coins are a play-for-fun coin that can be used for entertainment purposes only. You can unlock GC as part of ongoing promotions, win GC while playing casino-style games, and purchase them from the store. However, Gold Coins can never be withdrawn from the site or redeemed for prizes.
Stake Cash works a little differently. You’ll find that these coins can be used on a slightly smaller selection of games and cannot be purchased directly. They can, however, be won while playing in promotional mode, released as part of ongoing perks and promotions, and later redeemed for prizes. Again, Stake Cash cannot be withdrawn and does not have a monetary value directly attached to them.
How to win money at Stake.us
Although you can’t win real money at Stake.us, the process of playing games remains the same. To begin, you’ll want to load up your account with the latest bonus, toggle between Gold Coins and Stake Cash, and then head to the casino-style gaming lobby.
You'll find that you can then filter through all types of gaming options before loading up your favorites. Once loaded, you can enter theater mode or open up the ‘live stats’ tab. Then, you can look to set your spin value and wait for any winnings to land back in your account.
Gold Coins have no requirements attached, allowing you to play freely for fun. Stake Cash, on the other hand, will have a few requirements that must be met before you can consider making a prize redemption. The process of playing through your Stake Cash follows:
Release your Stake.us new customer offer by entering the exclusive bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS
Verify your identity and head on over to the casino-style gaming lobby
Switch to promotional play and work your way through eligible gaming titles
Load up your favorites and set a spin value using your Stake Cash
Check out the ‘progress bar’ – it will become full once you have played through the minimum requirement three times
Visit the ‘wallet’ section of your account and click on ‘redeem’
Choose between the three eligible Stake.us rewards (gift vouchers, merchandise or cash prizes)
Enter the amount of Stake Cash you wish to redeem
Forward any additional details or documents and pass verification checks
Submit your prize redemption request
At the time of writing, Stake.us has three main prizes available to exchange for Stake Cash: Gift vouchers, merchandise, and cash prizes.
Gift vouchers: You will need to have played through a minimum of 10 Stake Cash three times before you can begin the prize redemption process. Please bear in mind that all digital gift cards will be forwarded to the same email address used to create the player account.
Stake.us merchandise: Again, you will need to play through a minimum of 10 Stake Cash three times before you can exchange your SC for merchandise. Any merchandise will then be forwarded to the postal address provided during the verification process.
Digital cash prizes: Those of you wishing to redeem your SC for cash prizes will need to have played through 30 Stake Cash at least three times. Further KYC/AML checks may be performed in order to confirm your identity. You will also need to consider any state-specific limits before submitting your request.
Stake.us payment methods
It is important to reiterate that Stake.us will allow you to continue playing casino-style games without ever making a purchase. As evidenced, Stake.us is home to a stream of ongoing perks and promotions, as well as an impressive new customer offer that can be released for free. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t look to add to your own Gold Coins balance along the way.
Currently, sweepstakes laws prohibit you from purchasing Stake Cash directly, but they can be released as a free bonus with (almost) every GC package. The below list highlights the current Gold Coin packages available to you:
$20 purchase: 200,000 Gold Coins + 20 free Stake Cash
$50 purchase: 500,000 Gold Coins + 50 free Stake Cash
$100 purchase: 1,000,000 Gold Coins + 101 free Stake Cash
$200 purchase: 2,000,000 Gold Coins + 203 free Stake Cash
$300 purchase: 3,000,000 Gold Coins + 306 free Stake Cash
$30 purchase: 300,000 Gold Coins
Over at Stake.us, you’ll find a selection of cryptocurrencies are available to make your Gold Coin package purchase. Although Visa and other reputable cards are unavailable, the safety and security of the blockchain ensure that funds are transferred safely.
Stake.us adds a maximum daily purchase limit of $9,000 to each player account in order to help keep your online activity healthy, too. With that being said, you can get in touch to discuss this by contacting the support team via email. A selection of eligible cryptocurrencies have been detailed in this convenient table.
Rating: 4.1 / 5.0
Games at Stake.us
After making use of your Stake.us bonus drop code today, you can head on over to the casino-style gaming lobby and find over 500 titles to enjoy. Some of these games have been created in-house, offering up unique takes on games like Plinko and Crash. However, you’ll also find some popular games, covering all sorts of casino categories, created by the likes of Hacksaw Gaming and Pragmatic Play.
Slot Games
Naturally, a range of three and five-reelers dominate the Stake.us lobby. Here, you’ll find a great number of popular titles and new releases, including the likes of Sweet Bonanza and Dork Unit. You can see how many other people are currently playing, chat with them in the chat room, and enable theater mode while playing at Stake.us. Plus, you can keep an eye on your wins and losses by opening up the ‘live stats’ screen.
TableGames
Table games are another popular feature of Stake.us. This section is home to nine different variations of roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and HiLo developed by Pragmatic Play and the in-house team at Stake.us. All table games will highlight the house edge, recent wins, and any challenges associated with them.
Live Dealer Games
Unlike much of the competition, Stake.us also boasts a live casino suite. It is here that you will find a selection of 12 titles, ideally suited to fans of blackjack, roulette, Sic Bo, and Teen Patti. The games here are streamed in HD, hosted by professional croupiers, and developed by Beter Live and the Stake Live team.
Stake Originals
The Stake Originals provide you with 18 unique titles and takes on casino classics. Games like Plinko, Dice, and Crash have been reinvented and redesigned to suit the theme of Stake.us, while immersive slots like Scarab Spin and Blue Samurai offer fresh and exciting slots action that cannot be enjoyed at any other site. You’ll also find that you can amend the volatility of these games yourself to suit your own strategies.
Blue Samurai: An immersive Japanese-themed Stake Originals title
The Blue Samurai Stake Originals slot game is an exciting five-reeler that has 40 fixed paylines and an RTP of 97.2%. A Japanese theme runs throughout, including oriental and Samurai-inspired symbols, soundboard and background.
You’ll need to match 5 red samurais to release the largest multiplier of 12.5x. However, you can add both Gold Coins or Stake Cash to your virtual balance by linking 4 colored symbols, 4 swords, or 4 bow and arrows. As with most Stake Originals, the game can also be played in theater mode and you can soon keep an eye on your performance by checking out the ‘live stats’ tab.
Rating 4.9 / 5.0
Does Stake.us have an app?
Stake.us is yet to offer you the chance to download a dedicated app; however, you will find that you can soon visit the sweepstakes casino through your mobile browser. As you would expect from any top platform, the mobile experience mimics that of its desktop counterpart, allowing you to register with ease, release the same new customer offer, and play the same selection of games on the go.
Naturally, the overall design and layout has been optimized to suit the smaller screens. This has led to all casino-style games being played in full-screen mode and the introduction of additional drop-down menus. Aside from a few aesthetic changes, the same great gameplay and overall experience is still available, ensuring that you can transition between desktop and mobile play seamlessly.
Rating 4.2 / 5.0
Stake.us customer support is reliable and responsive
Should you encounter any issues while playing at Stake.us, you’ll find that you can get in contact with a responsive and knowledgeable support team. Currently, you’ll have four main ways to receive support, including live chat, email, social media, and a dedicated help center.
Live Chat: Whether you have an issue with a Stake.us monthly bonus code, the registration process, specific games, or something in between, you’ll find that live support offers you the swiftest response times. As things stand, this option is available 24/7, ensuring that you can receive answers at any time and soon get yourself back on track.
Email: Email is another popular choice – especially if your query revolves around limits or requires additional supporting documents. Generally, it will take longer than live chat to receive a response; however, you shouldn’t be left waiting any longer than 24 hours during the working week.
Social Media: Stake.us is active across social media, primarily using them as a focus for giveaways, blogs, and new releases. However, any issues with your Stake.us bonus drop codes, gameplay, and overall experience can be forwarded to the team here, too. Again, you can expect a full response within 24 hours.
Help Center: Finally, you can make use of the help center. Here, you’ll find a stream of answers already created and aimed at answering the most common questions relating to the site.
Rating 4.4 / 5.0
Register and redeem your Stake.us Bonus Drop Code today
Stake.us is offering you the chance to enter the exclusive promo code TOPVIPBONUS and release a new customer offer consisting of 260,000 Gold Coins, $25 in Stake Cash, and 5% Rakeback. Just remember that you’ll need to live in a state where Stake.us is considered legal, be over the legal age, and verify your identity within the first three days of joining.
After you’ve made use of the latest Stake.us bonus drop code today, you’ll find a range of ways to help keep your GC and SC balance topped up. A daily login will add 10,000 GC and 1 SC to your account; however, your daily activity could help to unlock a portion of the 50,000,000 GC daily race prize pool, too. Weekly raffles, Stake Original challenges, and other one-off promotions can also be enjoyed while working your way around one of the most complete casino-style gaming lobbies around.
Please bear in mind that some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Stake.us Bonus Drop Code FAQ
What happens if I don’t use the latest Stake.us monthly bonus code?
Stake.us is a trusted sweepstakes casino, providing you with a responsive support team that can help with all of your queries. So, should you fail to enter the exclusive promotional code, we are confident you’ll still be able to get your experience off to a flying start. Plus, you can always pick up the daily login bonus the very next day.
Can I use a Stake.us bonus drop code today?
Yes. Provided you live in a state where Stake.us is considered legal, you’ll be free to make use of the latest bonus drop code TOPVIPBONUS. Once entered, you’ll need to verify your account before unlocking 260,000 Gold Coins, $25 in Stake Cash, and 5% rakeback.
When will the Stake.us monthly bonus code expire?
As the name suggests, any daily, weekly, or monthly promotions will refresh at the end of every day, week, or month. However, for the most part, you won’t need to worry about entering a promotional code when entering or unlocking the ongoing promotions found at Stake.us.
Is the Stake.us bonus drop code today the same in every US state?
Yes. Stake.us offers new users the same welcome offer, provided they make use of the exclusive bonus code TOPVIPBONUS. Of course, it is worth noting that Stake.us is still unavailable to those of you in Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Washington, and Vermont.
Can I win real money by making use of the latest Stake.us bonus drop code?
No. Stake.us falls under the sweepstakes umbrella, meaning that you cannot win or play with money directly. Instead, you’ll make use of Gold Coins and Stake Cash. Gold Coins can be used to play for fun; however, your Stake Cash can later be redeemed for a range of prizes.
