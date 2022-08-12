SSVM Institutions: Twenty-Fifth Year Of Education Par Excellence - The Escalating Growth Graph

Shree Sarasswathi Vidhyaah Mandheer, (SSVM) Mettupalayam - Coimbatore is all set to add another feather in its cap. Located in the lap of Mother Nature, the sprawling SSVM campus is celebrating its 25th year of academic excellence. Started on a small, rented campus in 1998 – the success story of SSVM is a classic example of how quality education can make a whole lot of difference to a child's life and pave the way for a bright future.

Running an academic institute with ethics and values firmly in place is a phenomenal task. And in the books of Dr Manimekalai Mohan, Founder, and Managing Trustee, SSVM Institutions, quality education is the only stepping stone to success. " It is every citizen's birthright to acquire and develop knowledge in an intellectual environment. SSVM started in 1998 with just 25 students, and we grew from strength to strength in the next few years. Today, SSVM Institutions is a name to beckon with education," says Dr Manimekalai Mohan.

An educationalist and a visionary, Dr Manimekalai Mohan is on the constant quest to discover various teaching methods for topping excellence in education. "Children are quite inquisitive by nature, and it is extremely pivotal to engage them in a diversified, productive, and meaningful manner," opines Dr Mohan.

Dr Manimekalai Mohan believes curious children backed and guided by exceptionally trained faculty form the core of any academic institution, and it is imbibed in all their educational institutions. The group has 4 CBSE and 2 State board schools besides SSVM's new Cambridge International School at SSVM World School, Coimbatore.

The SSVM Institutions accommodate children from various backgrounds and engage them in a productive way. While SSVM Matriculation Hr. Sec. Schools are affiliated with the Matriculation system, SHREE SARASSWATHI VIDHYAAH MANDHEER, METTUPALAYAM, SSVM WORLD SCHOOL, SSVM SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE, and REEDS WORLD SCHOOL in Coimbatore offering a CBSE curriculum. SSVM PREPVERSITY provides extensive coaching to the students preparing for NEET / IIT-JEE, CPT, and NATA at the Residential Campus, Mettupalayam. In order to cater to the students excelling in sports, and arts besides academics, SSVM is also offering Open Schooling (NIOS) that facilitates a flexible curriculum. “It’s a proud moment to witness our children getting admission into prominent institutions in India and abroad and graduating as successful professionals”, shares Dr Mohan.

Designed aesthetically to meet the international standards, the campus of SSVM's new Cambridge International School at SSVM World School, Coimbatore, offers Cambridge Early Years (KG), Primary (Grades 1 to 5) & Lower Secondary (Grades 6 to 8) Programs and Classes will drive up to IGCSE & A Level in the years to come. SSVM is a one-stop education hub for students to gain that quintessential global exposure.

"The students get to choose from a wide spectrum of academic courses with equal emphasis on conventional courses – all simultaneously. This will enable them to grasp various concepts quickly, with a deeper understanding of subjects and prepare them for higher studies abroad," explains Dr Manimekalai Mohan. Students in the Cambridge wing interact with national and international educators and learn foreign languages, including French and Spanish. "Our Indian values are embedded in all of these subjects. Even as students get introduced to multicultural perspectives, they also understand the values of ancient literature, Ayurveda, Yoga, and many other great concepts India taught the rest of the world," says Dr Manimekalai with great satisfaction.

With a firm belief in nurturing the child in the right direction from very early years, the group has launched "RUH Early Years" an innovative, hands-on early learning centre at the Race Course, Coimbatore for kids aged from 6 months through 6 years. "It is our responsibility to provide the correct exposure to the faster generation that we are parenting and it gives me immense satisfaction watching our tiny tots experiencing mindful learning at Ruh.”

SSVM Group of Institutions encourages children of all ages to question, seek relevant answers, form opinions and make choices, irrespective of the task. Each child is nurtured to be aware of their self-worth, analyse their progress, and master lessons at every learning curve.

SSVM, as a part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, initiates various opportunities through ‘Transforming India Conclave 2022’ for students from multiple schools and facilitates exceptionally skilful personalities on 1, 2 and 3 September 2022 at SSVM Residential Campus, Mettupalayam.

