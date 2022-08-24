SR9009 SARM For Sale: Buy Stenabolic SR 9009 SARMs Online Before And After Results

Speaking of the best SARM for Cutting and Endurance, SR9009 Sarm is always in the spotlight. Below we have discussed everything we know about Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm and how it facilitates, stimulates, or evokes real-time endurance in you.

Discovered in the 1990s, SARMs have become the latest hope for bodybuilders as real-time performance-enhancing agents which are less harmful than steroids. When you hear about SARMs the acronym strikes you right away which is Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators. Well, there is more to that, Sarms are basically synthetic “Ligands” that bind to androgen receptors.

Ligand: Molecule that binds to another (usually larger) molecule.

What is SR9009?

To the world, the street name of SR9009 is Stenabolic which is a chemical that stimulates Rev-Erb activity. The idea of Stenabolic was introduced by Scripps Research Institute which used it for activating the Rev-Erb protein which regulates the body's “Circadian Rhythm”. Additionally, Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm showed a remarkable and wide range of benefits in animal trials where weight loss, highlighted stamina, and a drastic reduction in inflammation was prominent.

The mechanism of Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm is very critical because it works by binding to a Rev-Erb protein instead of androgen receptors. Now, we know most of the sarms are obligated to bind to androgen receptors but some of them make an exception because their chemical formula is designed that way.

Circadian Rhythm is an internal clock that looks after multiple bodily mechanisms and during this time period, the body remains focused and highly alerted. In bodybuilding, the use of Stenabolic SR9009 is very much in these days because of the highlighted result “Endurance Enhancement”.

Does SR9009 Burn Fat?

The arrangements in the chemical nature of SR9009 make it the best tool for increasing metabolism and thereby burning the body's stubborn fat. The effect was observed in the lab mice.

Human users of SR9009 usually take this compound from illegal markets but they do follow the right guidelines. Stenabolic is usually taken with diet and exercise for successful results, the body takes up the chemical in not-so-heavy amounts and increases muscle development as the starter.

Above all, readers should know that SR9009 is not a diet pill. In animal studies, some of the effects of SR9009 were ruled out which was the alteration of skeletal muscles in animals. Half of the mice in the group showed enhanced endurance during Running and covered large distances. One of the researchers stated that it is an impressive thing that a very small amount of SR9009 could sky-rocket the metabolism in skeletal muscles and almost triple the endurance.

This is why bodybuilders usually end up using SR9009 for their cutting cycle because highlighted endurance means you could accomplish any weight loss task quite easily.

What is SR9009 Used for?

Here is the list of medical conditions SR9009 is being researched as a treatment of choice.

Obesity/High BMI: In diet-induced mice, SR9009 was injected for 30 days straight, around every animal subject lost over 60% of their weight. This effect was observed alongside reduced levels of Triglycerides, total cholesterol, and free fatty acid and insulin levels.

• Anti-Inflammatory: SR9009 decreases inflammation in animals by reducing the production of TNF-alpha.

• Cardiovascular Diseases: Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm is effective in treating mice with surgically induced heart growth. The drug was given for 2 weeks and resulted in a reduction in heart size and weight with no negative effect on blood pressure.

• Cognitive Disorders: SR9009 is a Rev-Erb agonist which shows changes in sleep and wake patterns in mice. This effect however will only last for 12 hours.

• Anxiety Disorder: After injecting Stenabolic for 3-10 days in mice, they observed it got the same effect as Benzodiazepine which is an anti-depressant.

• Fibrosis: SR9009 Sarm prevents tissue damage in mice with induced liver scarring. The duration of treatment is only 2 weeks.

How Quickly Does SR9009 Work?

Stenabolic SR9009 works a few weeks after starting its cycle, the Sarm facilitates the fat-burning mechanism inside each cell by elevating mitochondrial energy. This way it gets easier for cells to burn fat and get an extreme amount of energy rendering remarkable endurance.

Besides activating Rev-Erb protein, SR9009 Sarm stimulates the AMPK enzyme production which improves metabolism and energy balance in the body. Losing weight isn’t a difficult task if you are on Stenabolic because you burn stubborn calories by exercising for a prolonged time.

SR9009 Half Life

The half-life of SR 9009 is 4-5 hours which is short so you have to take multiple dosages per day for the pronounced effects. If you are up for a 20mg/day dose, then you should take 5mg every 4-5 hours.

The same Sarm known as the Cardarine cycle is followed with the same pattern but twice per day.

Is SR9009 a SARM?

Stenabolic SR9009 is a research drug that was introduced in the era of Sarms. It’s a Rev-Erb agonist developed for almost the same purpose as Sarms but it's not a SARM that many of us used to think.

Scripps Research Institute puts a lot of money on this drug because it mesmerizingly regulates the body’s circadian rhythm which is a key factor in treating so many medical illnesses. SR9009 is a great choice for muscle lethargy, muscle wasting, and loss of endurance and that’s the reason why it got popular amongst bodybuilders and athletes.

SR9009 Benefits to Bodybuilders

To this day, SR9009 remains the perfect substance for bodybuilders to attain the following benefits.

• Enhanced Energy Production/Fat Burning

Losing weight means losing fat and SR9009 is on the top list of Sarms which can actually do this. SR9009 users experience the urge to gym more often than normal and that’s what makes them lose so much body fat and replace them with lean muscle mass.

• Keeps Lean Mass

Cutting cycle demands loss of fat and this sometimes happens with the loss of lean mass, Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm is all about preserving the hardly-earned lean mass of yours and it boosts up the metabolism so the body keeps on thriving to make more of it.

• Super-Endurance

SR9009 is a super-booster of ATP which means the production of core energy that is connected with body endurance. This is an anticipating factor for major athletes who have to cover a long distance without getting tired or physically exhausted.

• Quick Results

Weight loss steroids take several weeks or sometimes months to work, however, Stenabolic delivers similar key results within the 2nd week. For most people who desired rapid weight loss used SR9009 for 8 weeks and reduced around 60% of total body fat.

• Rapid Recovery after Workout

Getting sore muscles or muscle fatigue is common after executing a strenuous workout. With SR9009, the user never gives up on hardcore workout because it works inside the skeletal muscles; power them up to tolerate the high tensions that soon convert to soreness or muscle pain. Stenabolic is also used in Sarm cutting stack to decrease the side effect like sore muscles, muscle pain, and stiffness.

• Reduced Inflammation

Weight loss supplement users often take anti-inflammatory medications because exercising while you are on diet stimulates inflammation in the body. SR9009 Sarm reduces the swelling in bodybuilders by negotiating with a hormone called Cortisol which takes a major part in the inflammatory process.

SR9009 Side Effects

Synthetic ligands are never safer and it’s because they have some significant amount of effects on the body. Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm is proven mildly safer in little dosage in animal studies but it can evoke some shocking side effects in humans such as:

• Palpitation: Increased energy levels from SR9009 result in rapid heart rate which can be stopped if you quit taking the drug.

• Headaches: Headache is the most common side effect o Stenabolic which is also caused by the immense rise in energy levels. This can be negated by taking acetaminophen but this will also put some burden on the liver.

• Nausea: Nausea is reported by many SR9009 supplement users; this can be managed if you take the supplement with food.

Experiencing any other adverse effects while taking SR-9009? Discontinue use and see a doctor. There is no safe dosage level established for SR-9009, so it’s important to start with a low dose and increase gradually as needed.

SR9009 Reddit

In the latest news, SR9009 Reddit users confirmed taking Stenabolic for bodybuilding and many of them shared theirs before and after results. One of the SR9009 Reddit reviews says after using it for 4 days only.

• Previous PR from 1 month ago to this week

• Bench press 315 for 1.5 reps => 315 for 3 reps

• Incline bench press 225 for 4 => 225 for 10 reps, than 8 reps and 5 reps. (2 minute rest)

• Squat 405 for 2 reps => 405 for 3 reps, than 405 for 1 rep after a 2-minute rest.

As you can see visible changes have been attained following the SR9009 dosage for less than a week.

Does SR9009 Cause Cancer?

Here is data gathered by the NCBI.NIH.GOV website where they extracted data that dictates that Stenabolic SR9009 induces a REV-ERB-dependent anti-small-cell lung cancer effect through inhibition of autophagy. The comment given in the conclusion was like this

“These preliminary data suggest that SR9009 could be an effective drug for first- or second-line treatment of SCLC. In addition, we also evaluated the effect of SR9009 on cell migration and invasion which were significant characteristics of cancer progression. Wound-healing assays and transwell migration assays showed that SR9009 significantly decreased cell migratory behaviors, and transwell matrigel invasion assays demonstrated that the invasive behaviors of cells could be inhibited after being treated by SR9009. These results suggested that SR9009 could alleviate the cancer progression”.

SR9009 Before and After

Wondering what type of results can you expect from the SR9009 cycle? Stenabolic results vary from person to person which depends on the cycle dosage and length.

SR9009 users who executed the cutting cycle lost over 10-15 pounds within 8-12 weeks duration cycle. This can further be increased if you put in additional efforts like regular workouts and a restricted diet with fewer carbs and fats.

Stenabolic SR9009 is not approved by the FDA for human consumption and the results are unexpectedly safer at times.

SR9009 Dosage

There is no hard evidence about the real dosage of SR9009 for humans. All the assumptions are gathered based on anecdotal evidence from bodybuilders over the past 10 years.

The typical dosage of Stenabolic for bodybuilding is 10 mg per day which is an ideal dose for beginners. 10mg dosage of SR9009 is capable of burning fat and leads to weight loss results. Professional bodybuilders use a 20 mg per day dose and sometimes take it up to 30mg which can be fatal. Stenabolic SR9009 Sarm works on a circadian rhythm which means its side effect would not be long-term.

How to Buy SR9009 Legally?

Bodybuilding experts and personal trainers emphasize using natural components rather than going for synthetic options.

SR9009 Sarm is illegal to buy and thus you have to contact some illegal retailers to sell you the right quality. Or if you are looking for steroid and sarm alternatives , a legal supplement like STENA 9009 is the right choice.

Summary - Stenabolic SR9009 Review

SR9009 is a potential Sarm/Rev-Erb agonist which works remarkably on different body types. The compound strips off the fat from every cell while preserving lean muscle mass. Bodybuilders never expected such outcomes from androgenic receptor binders as they got from using SR9009 for 2 months cycle.

SR9009 before and after results are impressive, mildly toxic, and particularly works for a person with obesity issues. The human body burns calories for fuel and this leads to the feeling of lethargy and weakness, the ultimate result is the burning of muscle mass. The SR9009 Stenabolic by its Rev-Erb agonist effect super-charges the body with a high amount of fuel from the fat tissues which mimic ketogenesis most of the time. It keeps you running and going for hours without expecting lethargy, overtiredness, and inflammation.

(Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.)