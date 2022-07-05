Sr. Geologist Proposed An AI Controlled Tunneling Machine Advancing Mechanized Tunneling

Mr. Ramana Reddy, Sr. Geologist said that this latest technology utilizes laser beam technologies that have not been fully exploited in the construction industry by increasing tunneling performance under tight conditions. This technology will solve common problems of excavation that are in typical tunneling operations. Some of the problems are the collapse of tunnels, slow progress in cutting hard rocks, and risks of destabilizing the subsoil, which will be dangerous with time. The main focus is to develop a technology that will minimize excavation tremors while also improving the efficiency of the excavation process. Tunnel building in confined spaces is very challenging owing to the difficulties in generating accurate predictions during the construction process. It isn't easy to foresee such situations during excavation, even after extracting specific geological formations and gaining expertise with the squeezing challenges experienced. Rock heterogeneity and oscillations in mechanical and hydraulic parameters can cause sudden variation in straining forces.

Sr. Geologist mentioned that his invention uses lasers to carve underlying soil and rocks into tunnel designs. This technique will require 80-gigawatt seconds of laser power. He added a high-energy laser beam to the machine's primary head to manage its heat and firepower. It can pulverize 3.6 cubic meters of soil every hour, enough for a big tunnel. The machine will need a large amount of gas, mainly carbon dioxide. Very high levels of the CO2 concentration will regulate the lasing mechanism. This gas will clean the laser optics and extinguish the flames. As it cuts rock, the laser heads may move nearer one other. AI learns laser head movements at precise distances and frequencies.

Fig i: A prototype of the proposed tunneling machine

Mr. Ramana said that this invention will contribute to speeding up and enhancing underground construction. It reduces collapse threats from beneath soil and rock instability. This technique will also reduce construction manpower and infrastructure costs. With the use of this system, he will be the first person to develop laser beam tunneling technology successfully. Most tunnel building uses boring machinery; hence this approach has never been used. His idea will decrease subterranean vibrations, improving surface construction safety.

Geologist proposed that this new technique expands upon the widespread use of AI in civil engineering. Automation and AI push the construction industry to adopt standards that simplify, speed up, and unify element assessments. Implementing this technology will increase US infrastructure projects, which will benefit the US economy. As the number of completed projects increases, more and more contractors and consultants in the United States are placing their high expectations on a recent technological development involving high-energy laser beams. This is because the invention provides a workable alternative that has the potential to meet the growing needs of the infrastructure sector. Large tunnels bring logistical and design challenges. This system improves tunnel drillers' efficiency and accuracy by employing AI. This innovative civil engineering technique could save time and money. Urbanization has spurred underground construction, posing emerging economic and funding issues in the construction industry. This revolutionary technique cuts building time and direct labor while enhancing quality. The use of this cutting-edge technology contributes to a considerable decrease in work intensity and a reduction in human output and labor demand.

More details: https://ijcrt.org/viewfulltext.php?