Square Panda Offers To Become A Knowledge Partner To Moe In The Development Of National Curriculum Frameworks

In a meeting with Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon. Min of Education, Government of India, representatives of Square Panda Foundation viz; Andre Agassi, Chairperson, Ashish Jhalani-President (International Markets) and Andy Butler- Co-Founder; proposed a knowledge partnership.

This collaboration would aim to help each stakeholder of the education system - educators, students, and the Government - fulfil their learning and developmental goals in keeping with the objectives and vision of NEP 2020 and the AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.



Applauding the transformative reforms envisaged by the Ministry of Education, Square Panda Foundation expressed its desire to to play a role in the development of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).



“We have been extremely focussed on our successful interventions across Indian states, such as Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. SquarePanda recently won the National Startup Award 2021 in the category ‘Education & Skill Development for Teacher Training. Our vision is to help every child, teacher, and community achieve their full potential,” said Andre Agassi.



Dharmendra Pradhan took time out to know more about the EdTech’s plans in India and their mission to positively impact the lives of learners and also took to twitter to share his thoughts about the meeting.



The implementation of Square Panda’s flagship initiative ‘Aarambh’ which spans Foundational Literacy & Numeracy, English Language Proficiency, Educator Empowerment, Anganwadi Worker Upskilling, have given the company a keen understanding of India’s unique educational needs. It also provides a base to support the development of NCFs and related resources for-



● The National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE)

● The National Curriculum Framework for Early Childhood Care & Education (NCFECCE)

● The National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education (NCFTE)

● The National Curriculum Framework for Adult Education (NCFAE)



“Our global team of 250+ experts can leverage both neuroscience and cutting-edge technology to improve learning outcomes from pre-primary through secondary grades. Our work has impacted multiple factors that influence a child’s educational achievement across the lifetime of their education journey, such as learning, teacher support, parent support, educational infrastructure, access to technology, health, & exposure to other skills”, added Ashish Jhalani.



Ashish Jhalani, who spends a part of his time in India, has been working with the Government, both at a policy level and implementation level. He recently co-authored a report released by the PM's Economic Advisory Council, titled ‘The State of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in India’, and is all set to release the much anticipated ‘Pencil Power Report’ which outlines a future course for ECCE in India.



“Getting the education equation right is essential in order to build the India of tomorrow and drive the national growth-building agenda,” said Andy Butler.