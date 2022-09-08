Sports Seek Constant Dedication For Years: Indian Athlete Pawan Gupta

Known for its rich culture and tradition, the heartland of India, Uttar Pradesh, is the land which has yielded many sportsmen and has also seen the rise of many traditional and modern sports. The traditional sports of UP consist of wrestling, swimming, water-sports, kabaddi, etc. Hockey and Cricket are also widely popular in this state. But the Indian athlete Pawan Gupta who ,himself, is a UP born has added another sport to the fame of this land, namely-Wushu.

In an attempt to nationalize the practice of traditional Chinese martial arts, Wushu was created in the People's Republic of China after 1949. It has two main principles-Taolu and Sanda. Our Indian Athlete, Pawan Gupta is a Sanda fighter, who has bagged several medals for his country both at the national and international levels.

Let's enlist his achievements that he has earned through the long years of constant dedication.

He won bronze medal at the 2012 Asian Wushu Championships held in Hanoi, Vietnam in men's Sanda 65 kg and a silver medal in the Asian Sanda Championships, held in Singapore.

Once again he bagged a bronze medal in the 8th Asian Wushu Championships held in Hanoi, Vietnam. In 2015 National Games of India, held in Kerala, Pawan Gupta brought a bronze medal for his country. After a gap of 2 years later, in 2017, Asian Sanda Championships,held in Singapore, he returned to his country having a shinning silver medal in his hands.



Surpassing his competitors in 2017 International Wushu Championships, held in Armenia, he won bronze medal in the 70 kg men's category. In 2018, he got third position in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's International Wushu Sanda Tournament in the men's 75 kg . In 2019, Batumi Open International Wushu Tournament, held in Batumi,Georgia, he won a silver medal again.

The other name of Wushu is Kung fu. Wushu literally means Martial Arts while Kung fu means the skills acheived with time and effort. And the period of time concerned here is not two or three months. It takes a long time of six months to learn the basics and may take even longer span of decades to master it. This fact, being stated, shows

the dedication of the Indian athlete Pawan Gupta who has made his nation proud with his constant dedication to his sport for such a long time. It can be thus concluded that sportsmen do not only deserve our sincere respect but are also worthy of the jobs and titles that they get after bagging medals for their country