Spokeo Review: Pros, Cons, & Features Reviewed

A person's criminal and traffic record or other background information might be a goldmine for Instant Checkmate. Filters simplify the search process by eliminating irrelevant results. Instant Checkmate can deliver search results slowly, even when using filters.

This website makes it simple for users to clear their search histories of details they don't want the general public to see. The main drawback of Instant Checkmate is that it’s more expensive than competing products.

Memberships on Spokeo are significantly less expensive than those on Instant Checkmate

When you conduct a background check with Instant Checkmate, there are no hidden costs

DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Spokeo Review – Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

A person's life can be better understood with the help of a background check business than without it. Only recently have huge corporations able to afford to conduct such searches.

With the proliferation of online resources, anyone with the right tools can access virtually any information, including private details.

Is Spokeo legit? The answer is yes. Services like Spokeo make it possible to learn about a person's education, work experience, and even criminal history for a little cost.

If you're curious about the new neighbors, have doubts about your kid's teacher, or need reassurance about an online dating profile, this site can help.

While searching to assess tenancy, employment, or financial loan eligibility, it’s important to remember that the services used must be FCRA-compliant. Background check websites like Spokeo are not appropriate for business use.

Spokeo Review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is Spokeo Legit?

Spokeo is an official people-finder that can help you find details on someone using their name, phone number, or email address. The program searches over 12 billion public and private documents to provide a comprehensive individual profile.

With a subscription that won't break the bank, you may conduct as many searches as you like and download the results in PDF format to your device.

How to Cancel Spokeo

When you sign up for Spokeo, you’ll choose a single or three-month subscription plan that renews automatically when the billing cycle is up. At any point during a billing cycle, you can navigate to your account page, scroll down to “Manage Account,” and click the “Cancel” button.

You can finish up the remainder of the time on your current subscription, but the service will no longer renew.

What Is Spokeo Used For?

Everyone from next-door neighbors to distant cousins to possible dates can be researched on Spokeo. The service will comb through 12 billion documents to compile comprehensive background information on individuals.

Spokeo cannot be used to investigate a potential tenant, employee, or lender because the FCRA exempts these transactions.

How To Delete Spokeo Account

Everyone from next-door neighbors to distant cousins to possible dates can be researched on Spokeo. The service will comb through 12 billion documents to compile comprehensive background information on individuals.

Spokeo cannot be used to investigate a potential tenant, employee, or lender because the FCRA exempts these transactions.

Final Thoughts on Spokeo Review

Is Spokeo legit? Yes, it’s an excellent resource for discovering more about someone of interest. You can get information from 12 billion data sources with just a few keystrokes. The service compiles the information into a report that is simple to understand.

Unlike social media accounts, which may be tracked through background check websites, users' personal information remains hidden during the search process.

There’s no reason to worry about disclosing your background check, academic verification, or criminal history inquiry.

While they may share certain similarities at first glance, each background check service has its distinct procedures. Spokeo stands out from the competition thanks to its extensive database of record sources, affordable plans, and speedy returns. Be sure to try out Spokeo if you're curious about a certain person's background.

All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

Related Articles