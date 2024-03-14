Spokeo Review: Pros, Cons, & Features Reviewed

In today's uncertain world, the safety of our loved ones is paramount. Whether in cyberspace or within our communities, knowing the people around us can make a significant difference between feeling secure and constantly worrying.
Fortunately, is a background check service that exists to provide us with essential information that would otherwise remain unknown. With access to an impressive 12 billion records, Spokeo offers affordable membership plans and can deliver quick results.
It enables users to obtain personal information about others within moments easily. This comprehensive article delves into all the features and benefits Spokeo brings, making it a service worth considering for those seeking reliable background check services.
Advertisement
Spokeo Review – At a Glance
was founded in 2006 and has perfected its ability to reveal personal details such as a person's criminal and traffic record or help locate a long-lost buddy.
Is Spokeo legit? The answer is yes, with over 20 million consumers trusting them and having access to more than 12 billion records. Plus, their plans are inexpensive, and the feedback is almost instantaneous.
Pros
A website that's a breeze to navigate
Get as many PDFs as you like
Cost-effective packages
Faster than the speed of light
We're talking about more than 12 billion files here
Cons
Only in the United States
Some government search data is missing
Overly reliant on the Internet and mobile devices
It's important to note that some services have optional extra costs
Going with a respected firm is essential if you want detailed results from a people search. Since its debut in 2006, has maintained this level of excellence.
This platform will assist you in compiling a detailed report using any information you may already possess about a person. Get Spokeo for yourself and see if it's worth the hype.
Spokeo Review – Key Features
Is Spokeo Legit? Given its extensive tools, it’s an efficient background check service. Read on to discover more about its features.
Free Searches
Advertisement
most basic features, such as looking up a person by name or , are available without cost.
Although it does offer some insight, nearly all of it’s obscured beyond recognition. One skilled at "reading between the lines" should be able to glean useful information from the data. You must pay for one of Spokeo’s membership packages to access a full report.
Identify Unknown Calls or Texts
The release of cell phone numbers to the general public has increased the number of anonymous phone calls and text messages.
You can use Spokeo to find out if you receive a call from an unknown number and are curious about who it is. When cyberbullying becomes more widespread, people who use Spokeo will be better able to spot it and offer solutions.
Reestablish Long-Lost Family Connections
feature makes it possible to reunite separated relatives. Birth and marriage records can be used to help reunite families. It's always okay to start talking to an old friend you last saw years ago.
This platform could be the key to mending fences with distant relatives. The website can also find long-lost relatives and will contain information about your family's history that would be useful in filling out the family tree.
Spokeo is useful for reuniting separated loved ones after a natural disaster.
Wealth Data
One worker can obtain higher compensation than another in a similar position in the workplace. Asking for someone's salary is frowned upon, but Spokeo's wealth search does the legwork for you.
Advertisement
Find out how much property someone owns and what kinds of investments they have in addition to their expected earnings. This service goes much further by offering lifestyle data, providing an intimate glimpse into private lives.
Reconnect With Old Friends
Although social media has made it much simpler to reconnect with old coworkers or schoolmates, many people still choose not to do so. If you track someone down on social media, sending them a request will reveal their true identity.
Alternatively, you can use a person's finder service to help you track down the information you need.
Advertisement
searches through billions of records to locate the person you're looking for and then provides a detailed report on their life and activities. Your ex-lover won't suspect anything since you aren't being obvious about it.
After reviewing their personal information, you can decide if you still want to contact this person.
Uncover a Person’s Criminal History
This product can help you uncover your criminal past by searching through public data. This site can help you find out about criminal and traffic records, such as the nature of the crime, where it occurred, and when it occurred.
Spokeo goes further by disclosing details like a person's history of drunk driving or other dangerous driving behaviors. It will also identify any sex crimes that have been committed in the area, giving you peace of mind regarding your neighbors.
Advertisement
Because it’s not included in the free plan, searching someone's criminal and traffic record on Spokeo will cost you extra.
Help Small Businesses Grow
While it's not a good idea to utilize to weed out unqualified applicants for a job opening. The people search tool might still be useful to your company in other ways. Spokeo is a useful tool for finding potential new customers or reconnecting with long-lost clients.
The service offers an onboarding wizard to get your staff up and running and a dashboard that displays search and usage data. Every member of your team has free access to unlimited PDF reports and can filter data based on a variety of criteria.
Get to Know the Neighbors
Discover your new neighbors with the help of Spokeo's built-in location search. You may find out a lot about the people in your immediate vicinity by doing a location search, even if you don't know their names or phone numbers.
The service keeps track of addresses, names, and other relevant information.
Know the Truth About the Person You’re Dating
Even after multiple conversations or phone calls with someone you met online. You might need a clearer picture of who they are. You may use Spokeo to find out more about a person by using just a name, phone number, or .
Protect Your Online Presence
Everyone who uses this service has the same access to everyone else's profile. A self-scan is a great way to investigate your digital footprint across countless sources.
Whatever you thought was secret might be seen by anyone using a people-finder. This platform can help you scrub unwanted information from search results if you don't like what you find.
Is Spokeo safe? The primary focus of Spokeo is on social media and how to remove potentially damaging posts from the past.
Spokeo Reviews From Real Users
has a lot going for it, but people aren't that into it for some reason. This company receives an A+ from the BBB but just a meager 1.1 out of 5 stars from its users.
The following is a Spokeo review complaining that the company did not provide an adequate warning before billing subscribers for an entire month of service. Around 800 users have given ConsumerAffairs a rating of 3.1 out of 5 stars, making it better than Spokeo.
Alternatives to Spokeo
Is Spokeo legit? Reviews of the service may suggest that Spokeo's search capabilities and results are impressive but not right for everyone. Find a few alternate people's search engines down below.
BeenVerified
The full-featured iOS and Android apps made available by make searching a breeze from any device, anywhere.
Although the software's results may take some time to process, you may save the results to your device and return them whenever you choose. If you're looking for unclaimed funds or property records, BeenVerified has you covered.
Even with a membership, BeenVerified limits you to 100 reports per month. This may seem excessive, but if you're using online dating or relocating to a new area, the cost of all those scans can add up quickly.
The mobile apps developed by BeenVerified are unrivaled
Users can conduct as many searches as they like, but BeenVerified users are restricted to just 100 per month
TruthFinder
TruthFinder extends its searches to the deep web, discovering data that more conventional people search engines miss. Such a thorough search leaves little room for villains to conceal themselves.
Searching for someone by name, phone number, or email address is safe on this site.
Getting your information takes a long time, and there are often unpleasant prompts.
Although this reduces the quality of service, the resulting report ought to be worthwhile. When searching, keep an eye out for hidden fees for advanced services.
Similar in that both have access to billions of records, only TruthFinder also uses the dark web
While both have access to a vast database, only TruthFinder also makes use of the anonymous dark web
DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Instant Checkmate
A person's criminal and traffic record or other background information might be a goldmine for Instant Checkmate. Filters simplify the search process by eliminating irrelevant results. Instant Checkmate can deliver search results slowly, even when using filters.
This website makes it simple for users to clear their search histories of details they don't want the general public to see. The main drawback of Instant Checkmate is that it’s more expensive than competing products.
Memberships on Spokeo are significantly less expensive than those on Instant Checkmate
When you conduct a background check with Instant Checkmate, there are no hidden costs
DISCLAIMER: You may not use Instant Checkmate or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. Instant Checkmate does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"
Spokeo Review – Things To Consider Before Using a Background Check Service
A person's life can be better understood with the help of a background check business than without it. Only recently have huge corporations able to afford to conduct such searches.
With the proliferation of online resources, anyone with the right tools can access virtually any information, including private details.
Is Spokeo legit? The answer is yes. Services like Spokeo make it possible to learn about a person's education, work experience, and even criminal history for a little cost.
If you're curious about the new neighbors, have doubts about your kid's teacher, or need reassurance about an online dating profile, this site can help.
While searching to assess tenancy, employment, or financial loan eligibility, it’s important to remember that the services used must be FCRA-compliant. Background check websites like Spokeo are not appropriate for business use.
Spokeo Review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Is Spokeo Legit?
Spokeo is an official people-finder that can help you find details on someone using their name, phone number, or email address. The program searches over 12 billion public and private documents to provide a comprehensive individual profile.
With a subscription that won't break the bank, you may conduct as many searches as you like and download the results in PDF format to your device.
How to Cancel Spokeo
When you sign up for Spokeo, you’ll choose a single or three-month subscription plan that renews automatically when the billing cycle is up. At any point during a billing cycle, you can navigate to your account page, scroll down to “Manage Account,” and click the “Cancel” button.
You can finish up the remainder of the time on your current subscription, but the service will no longer renew.
What Is Spokeo Used For?
Everyone from next-door neighbors to distant cousins to possible dates can be researched on Spokeo. The service will comb through 12 billion documents to compile comprehensive background information on individuals.
Spokeo cannot be used to investigate a potential tenant, employee, or lender because the FCRA exempts these transactions.
How To Delete Spokeo Account
Everyone from next-door neighbors to distant cousins to possible dates can be researched on Spokeo. The service will comb through 12 billion documents to compile comprehensive background information on individuals.
Spokeo cannot be used to investigate a potential tenant, employee, or lender because the FCRA exempts these transactions.
Final Thoughts on Spokeo Review
Is Spokeo legit? Yes, it’s an excellent resource for discovering more about someone of interest. You can get information from 12 billion data sources with just a few keystrokes. The service compiles the information into a report that is simple to understand.
Unlike social media accounts, which may be tracked through background check websites, users' personal information remains hidden during the search process.
There’s no reason to worry about disclosing your background check, academic verification, or criminal history inquiry.
While they may share certain similarities at first glance, each has its distinct procedures. Spokeo stands out from the competition thanks to its extensive database of record sources, affordable plans, and speedy returns. Be sure to try out Spokeo if you're curious about a certain person's background.
All product names, logos, brands, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.
DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA”), which are incorporated herein by reference.)
The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.