SpinalTrax Reviews: Should You Get This Back Pain Reliever

Even though back pain is common, the treatments can be invasive, expensive, or leave you feeling "out of it" with prescription pain medicines. Fortunately, there are alternative ways that you can get the relief you need.

Chronic back pain is a common problem experienced by many people. It is not limited to the elderly, more recently it has been particularly on the rise in younger, mid-life individuals. Such a rise is not without a cause, the culprit has come to be known as postural imbalances clearly due to poor posture.

The first line of action is always to pop pills (painkillers) but this is not a healthy choice especially when the cause has not been taken care of. Most people are unaware of their poor posture, and most often they can’t address it as they should especially when it relates to work.

Painkillers are just a temporary measure to keep the pain at bay and get some relief. If you are looking for a lasting solution then it starts with being conscious about your posture and while at it, you need physiotherapy but don’t be alarmed yet.

SpinalTrax claims to be your in-home physical therapist, designed to restore your natural spinal alignment and correct postural imbalances. This SpinalTrax Review gives detailed information into the mechanics of this device, how it works and why you may need to ditch those pain pills for it.

What Is SpinalTrax Lumbar Traction Device?

According to the official website, SpinalTrax is a lumbar traction device that helps you naturally eliminate back pain. When you use this device, you can improve your mobility and flexibility while getting instant back pain relief.

SpinalTrax also helps improve posture and support spinal alignment. All it takes is the regular use for about 10 minutes per session to start getting the back pain relief you need.

SpinalTrax lumbar traction device incorporates various clinically proven methods such as; magnetic therapy, red light therapy, far Infrared heat, multi-frequency vibration, and electric pulse therapy to massage the spine and help relieve your back pain.

Spinal Trax also has variable heat settings and low-frequency pulse electrotherapy that are safe and effective for treating back pain issues. It includes an electronic muscle stimulation (EMS) pad.

SpinalTrax is a work of science and has been tagged “a multifunctional device that is not only easy to use but also very effective for people dealing with pain issues from long hours of sitting or strenuous work.”

If you’ve exhausted your options trying to get rid of back pain, then you should take this more natural path.

What Are The Features Of SpinalTrax (SpinalTrax Reviews)

Dynamic Spinal Traction Therapy

Decompression therapy has been utilized in the making of Spinaltrax as a method of relieving spinal pressure. In addition, the dynamic dual-air traction enables the back muscles to relax and reduce tension to increase the range of motion.

Full Body EMS Massage Therapy

The electronic message pads of the Spinal Trax Lumbar Traction can deliver electrical muscle stimulation to any part of the body. Be it the arms, legs, shoulder, waist, etc.; the spinal Trax gives you the best body massage and offers direct stimulation to relieve tension.

Adjustable Heat Therapy

Massage sessions benefit significantly from warm compression. They stimulate blood flow to various areas of the body. The SpinalTrax has 3 different heat settings to select from, which help promote blood flow to the lower back, relieve spasms and decrease joint stiffness.

Infrared Light Phototherapy

Spinal Trax uses intelligent infrared light technology to improve deep tissue repair and help relieve back pain. This phototherapy causes fast relief of body pains because it makes cells regenerate faster than expected.

Ergonomic and sleek design

Spinal Trax is designed with the best materials that stand out among other spinal traction devices. It is sleek and ergonomically designed to bring you comfort, boost your confidence and attract the likeness of persons around you.

Safe and Easy to Use

In contrast to other lumbar traction devices in the market, Spinal Trax has exceptionally high safety standards. According to the website, each device has been quality tested to ensure it is working at its capacity.

How Does SpinalTrax Work?

With dynamic spinal traction therapy, SpinalTrax decompresses the spine to restore its natural lumbar curvature. With dual air traction, the back muscles relax, and tension is reduced while increasing the range of motion. This device does all the work for you, making it effective and safe.

It also features EMS functions, that can be used directly with skin contact for the best effects. With additional electrode massage pads, you can extend relief to other tense areas at once. You can also adjust between 3 temperature settings to help relieve spasms and reduce joint stiffness.

Additionally, the SpinalTrax features intelligent infrared phototherapy that helps initiate deep tissue repair. Providing faster, more effective pain relief with cellular repair and regeneration. Along with low-frequency pulse electrotherapy, it targets the cervical spine for better blood circulation, range of motion, and faster healing.

Why Do You Need SpinalTrax?

An estimated, 8 in 10 people experience backpain, particularly in their lower back. Most people start experiencing these troubles around 35+. A major cause of back pain is muscle tightening and becoming inflamed and uncomfortable. Translation: sitting hunched over a computer for hours a day could be a major culprit for your aches and pains in the upper and lower back.

The good news is that there is a safe remedy. Treating lower back pain through physical therapy can get expensive since you must make regular appointments. With the SpinalTrax, you can care for your lumbar spine safely, effectively, affordably, and naturally right in the comfort of your own home.

The benefits of using SpinalTrax go far beyond the blissful minutes spent getting a massage.