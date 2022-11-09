Sonic Solace Reviews: Safe Hearing Loss Support For Real Tinnitus Relief

Sonic Solace Review – Does This Hearing Supplement Really Work

Having problems with hearing as you grow old is not uncommon. The brain won’t work the same way as before, causing all sorts of issues with the ears. Most people complain about the ringing, buzzing, or humming sounds called tinnitus as they try to sleep, while some have problems with low hearing. On the other hand, the modern generation always wears earphones, which also impacts hearing.

While it is easy to stop your hearing from worsening, improving it is quite challenging. You’ll need medications or supplements to help improve your hearing, and Sonic Solace is one of the best supplements to beat tinnitus. This removes the toxins that can lead to inflammation and more ear damage. This Sonic Solace review covers its benefits, how legit the product is, and what are its side effects.

What Is Sonic Solace

Sonic Solace is a natural supplement to improve hearing and ear health. It contains five natural ingredients that combine to eliminate toxins from the ear and improve its health. Moreover, this supplement also helps reduce inflammation caused by bacteria. This protects the hairs in the inner ear, which are crucial in defending your ear from hearing loss.

This supplement is particularly marketed for people suffering from tinnitus, a common problem for most Americans. Almost 8-23% of people suffer from ringing or humming in the ear, which worsens as they try to sleep or enter a quiet environment.

Sonic Solace is an excellent option for such people as it only contains natural ingredients and won’t cause any adverse side effects.

The Story Behind Sonic Solace

Sonic Solace was created by a real estate broker, Kevin Freeman, who once had tinnitus. His condition got so rough that he ended up in a hospital with no cure for him.

After using several medications to cure tinnitus, he looked for a natural solution for years. Finally, after discovering the ingredients necessary to help reduce his tinnitus, that person decided to create this Sonic Solace.

Benefits of Sonic Solace

Sonic Solace can help reduce the symptoms that can potentially lead to hearing loss.

Permanently Cure Tinnitus

The ingredients in this supplement can help reduce all the problems that can lead to nerve damage and help relax the muscles. It can also improve your blood flow so more blood can reach the damaged ear to kill the bacteria and keep it healthy. Besides that, it also reduces ear pain which is another reason for excessive ringing, and it also improves your brain function, removing the unnecessary internal sounds that cause discomfort.

Promote Mental Health

Sonic Solace helps reduce stress and calm your mind. This not only helps you fall asleep quickly, but it can also help lower cortisol levels, as high cortisol levels are a major cause of nerve damage. Sonic Solace not only helps reduce depression, but it can also improve your mental health.

Since it regulates blood pressure, more oxygen-rich blood reaches your brain to help make it active. This supplement can be a good option for those who feel tired quickly and can’t pay proper attention to their work. However, your primary reason for taking this supplement is for tinnitus. The rest of the benefits come along as it affects your body in getting rid of humming or ringing.

Enhance Ear Health

One reason for poor ear health is that blood cannot reach the ear properly. This leads to loss of hearing and pain in the ear. Sonic Solace regulates your blood flow, so it reaches every body part. Furthermore, you can also start exercising to improve your circulation.

Besides ear health, this supplement also improves your immune system helping your body tackle diseases easily.

Helps Improve Your Sleep

Tinnitus is a major reason why people can’t sleep properly. With higher tinnitus severity, the patient will have more trouble sleeping. Combining sleep disorder with tinnitus is a life-altering situation that needs an immediate solution. This usually happens because of excessive stress on the brain; Sonic Solace can help reduce it with prolonged use. This supplement has ingredients that can help reduce mental stress and relax your body to have a peaceful sleep.

Ingredients in Sonic Solace

This supplement has five main ingredients that improve ear health, silence tinnitus, and improve hearing. You must take this supplement daily for at least three months to experience noticeable results.

Corydalis

Corydalis is a traditional Chinese medicine to help treat many mild illnesses, including depression and mental disorders . It can also be useful in treating headaches and insomnia.

For ladies, corydalis is beneficial in reducing the pain caused by headaches caused during menstruation. It also helps stimulate blood flow and is added to Sonic Solace for this purpose. If poor blood flow is the reason behind your tinnitus, this supplement can help improve blood flow, so more oxygen-rich blood reaches your ear and removes any infection and unnecessary pain.

It won’t help repair the injury, but it ensures that your ear won’t get any more damaged. Moreover, it also stops the breakdown of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that receives hearing signals and sends them to the brain.

Passionflower

High cortisol levels can cause pain by binding with the nerves ending. One reason for high cortisol is stress, leading to nerve damage which worsens tinnitus. This is where passionflower comes in, as it helps to reduce stress by easing your brain. Once your brain is free of stress, your cortisol levels will drop, preventing nerve damage.

This not only helps reduce pain caused by tinnitus but also promotes better sleep. Passionflower also helps relax your muscles and reduce inflammation caused by muscle pain, which is common in people with ear problems.

California Poppy Seed

Inflammation in the ear can cause the nerve not to get the signals properly, leading to tinnitus; if not, you’ll have trouble getting a clear sound. You might end up asking the other person to speak slowly to understand what they are saying.

California Poppy Seed can help reduce inflammation so your ears can receive clear signals and transmit them to the brain. Although this plant has mild sedative effects , California poppy seed is not an opiate and won’t appear in your drug test.

Marshmallow Root

Marshmallow Root has the same effects as the passionflower but is also an immunostimulant , which means it is great for your immune system. Apparently, you’ll quit using Sonic Solace after a while to let your body heal naturally and build immunity against such issues. This marshmallow root can help you get prepared for that.

Prickly Pear

Diabetes can be a major cause of nerve damage in your year, one reason why most diabetics develop neuropathy. High glucose levels can damage the ear as they particularly mess with nerves and blood vessels in the inner ear. Prickly Pear helps regulate blood sugar levels , bringing them down to a number that won’t cause a threat to your nerves.

Side Effects of Sonic Solace

This supplement has no known side effects, but one must consult with their physician before using Sonic Solace. It might contain some stuff that might not suit your body and cause a reaction. On the other hand, since it causes a bit of sedation and is a muscle relaxant, people already using medicines that cause drowsiness should not use this supplement.

The recommended dosage of this supplement is two tablets per day with water—one tablet before breakfast and one before sleep. We advise you to stick to the recommended dosage, and you may not experience any side effects.

Guarantees on Sonic Solace

Sonic Solace is available on different platforms, but the safest way to purchase this supplement is from its official website. Not only do you get the right product from the official website, but you also get a bundle discount and free shipping.

Besides these two features, you also get a 180-day money-back guarantee. The company won’t ask you any questions; if you are not satisfied with the results of the supplement, you can send the remaining bottles along with the receipts of the past purchase and get a full refund.

The company recommends purchasing six bottles to get the best discount, but it will also be easy for the return procedure. Since one bottle easily lasts a month, you can use six bottles for six months, and if you are not satisfied, you only need to show one purchase receipt.

Cost of Sonic Solace

Final Words – Sonic Solace Review

Sonic Solace is an easy way to reduce stress, which causes high cortisol levels, nerve damage, depression, and even elevated blood sugar levels. Using this supplement for up to six months brings noticeable results, and the company gives a six-month guarantee on this product. We conclude our Sonic Solace review by saying that while this supplement has ingredients that can improve your ear health, it is also recommended to talk to your doctor and see what they have to share.

