Solana Price Prediction - This Eco-Crypto Is Dropping FAST, Buy These New Projects Instead

The revolution of blockchain assured investors of cryptocurrencies of privacy and confidentiality. They believe this scientific algorithm is sturdy enough to protect their transactions, keeping them safe.

Solana ecosystem is considered an effective, fast, secure, censorship-resistant blockchain that provides the open infrastructure required for global adoption. It does not have any transaction fees as well. Even though it looked promising, Solana constantly shows the downfall trend, where we just must ask ourselves if Solana is yesterday’s news and is getting beaten up by new rocket ship coins, such as Tamadoge. It’s yet to be seen if this crypto wonder is going to recover.

That’s why you should consider some other cryptocurrencies that can bring money to their owners – the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 for long-term. For example, there’s a disruptor within the crypto trade platforms market - D2T , so check it out. Then we’ve got a P2E hot stuff, RIA . Also, if you’re into green investments, you should definitely try IMPT .

Solana Price Predictions

Going by the Solana price history and technical analysis, the currency has garnered a top position in the cryptocurrency market based on market cap rankings.

After reaching an ATH value, the profit booking sentiments took over and pulled the price down to around $13.38 within four months.

Based on the information on the current price of the Solana token and technical analysis, we conclude that the digital asset may not be suitable for short-term investment.

Year Expected high Expected Low 2022 $42.99 $29.90 2023 $67.26 $50.98 2024 $84.27 $72.21

But these 3 Coins will pump faster and those coins are D2T, IMPT, and the latest hit, the RIA coin. Even if the most positive predictions come true, you see that SOL will reach $100 only in a few years, so it is much wiser to turn to cryptocurrencies that have a chance to achieve growth in value in a short period.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

This coin tops the trending and top crypto gainers list because it has been doing great and is currently a top-rated cryptocurrency with on-chain analysis. D2T is the native token for Dash 2 Trade, a market research and analytics platform for new crypto investors.

Once the market rally gets going, D2T is anticipated to experience huge gains. Dash 2 Trade will give new investors an easy and efficient way to investigate and hone their investment process as more are anticipated to enter the cryptocurrency market.

The digital asset has already raised a capital raise of over $4 million on its presale. In addition to having a successful presale, It combines a variety of statistics and analytics to aid traders and investors in making wiser decisions and maximizing earnings.

There will be nine presale phases for Dash 2 Trade, offering 700 million tokens. Phase One is currently priced at $0.0476. Phase 9 token sales will have a price per token of $0.0662. Our analysis indicates that Dash 2 Trade will scale further and provide a greater return on investment.

Dash 2 Trade will be a suitable entry point for investors wishing to enter the cryptocurrency industry as more investors look to do so. D2T should see an increase in price due to greater use, making it a valuable asset to consider.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help our planet. IMPT.io also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects.

This token relies on blockchain technology — the immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. It is an efficient solution that can solve the current carbon offset challenges.

It is accumulated in users’ accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. The users accumulate these tokens till they reach the necessary amount of the carbon credit of their choice. As a result, users can continue with their normal shopping while helping the planet.

The growing affiliate networks on the platform have generated much interest in IMPT. And its presale thus far has been extremely spectacular. With two of the three presale stages finished, IMPT has already raised over $12 million.

We haven’t seen anything like this and we strongly recommend considering this crypto as an investment opportunity.

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a project centered around speeding up the mass adoption of crypto through a play-to-earn battle card game. The project's mission is to create the first effective ambassador between the "real world" and crypto, achieved by creating a fun and accessible game, available on both mobile app stores and PC's.

It is a cryptocurrency initiative that utilizes a play-to-earn battle card game to hasten the general adoption of cryptocurrency. The project's goal is to establish the first reliable intermediary between the crypto sphere and the "real world." This development will be accomplished by developing a playable and accessible game for PCs and mobile app shops. The game will be able to compete in the Web.2 gaming market. There will be two variations of the games.

Players will have access to an in-app market in Calvaria, where they may purchase and exchange NFTs. The native token of the platform, RIA, will be used to process these transactions. The ERC-20 token RIA uses the proof-of-sake (PoS) paradigm, allowing holders to stake their tokens to increase their earnings. The Calvaria decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), where holders can vote on platform changes, can also be accessed by staking RIA.

Right now, RIA is accessible through presale. The digital asset is almost done with the third stage after completing the first two. Before RIA opens on any centralized exchange, there are still advantages to be realized in the remaining seven stages.

The game is designed in such a way that each player can truly own the in-game resources. They can earn these either through playing or investing in the game's ecosystem. All of this is made possible by blockchain technology, which gives players true digital ownership.

The total maximum fixed supply of the $RIA token is 1,000,000,000 units. Below is a summary of the proposed distribution.





CONCLUSION

We are sure we’ve missed a few excellent options for lucrative investments. There’s a few of them that look and sound very promising and can give you a quick ROI where there’s some of them that still need time - and, as you know, all the great things require time to come to fruition.

So, please do your own research and then invest in the company or a project that you believe in.

