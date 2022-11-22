Solana Price Prediction - SOL Loses 50% Of Its Value In 30 Days, Buy These Coins And Recoup Losses

The FTX exchange, which was once one of the world’s most popular exchanges, suffered a big setback recently when it collapsed. The resulting turmoil also caused Solana’s (SOL) price to fall more than 57%.

One of the biggest reasons for this was revealed when investigators found financial links between Solana, FTX, and Alameda Research. Solana currently has $1 million in cash or equivalent assets on FTX, all of which are locked. This has forced Solana investors into a frenzy as they search for alternative investments.

Luckily, projects such as Dash 2 Trade, RobotEra, IMPT.io, and Calvaria have shown immense upside that can help them recoup losses.

Solana Price Prediction

Solana’s development activity dropped heavily long before the FTX collapsed. It has currently at the moment. While the trading volume has increased since the beginning of November, the bears still maintain the upper hand thanks to the descending trade of the asset.

Solana’s price has been under intense bearish pressure for a long time, which has only intensified lately. Let’s check out the price prediction for Solana for the coming few years.

Year Expected high Expected Low 2022 $42.99 $29.80 2023 $67.26 $50.98 2024 $72.21 $84.27

There are fewer chances of a rebound as the bulls remain silent and the bears roar. It looks like Solana will reach a maximum of $84.27 in 2024. Let’s take a look at some of the other projects that can help investors recoup their losses.

RobotEra (TARO)

>>>Buy RobotEra Now<<<

The first on our list is RobotEra, which is a sandbox-style metaverse where players have to control a robot and build planets, mine resources, and build planets. Players can create their own universe with their own rules, geography, and mechanics using a robot and a land NFT. RobotEra also provides a shared multiverse where theme parks, concerts, museums, and other forms of entertainment can be added.

The main NFTs in this project are robots. Players must own these NFTs to become the new masters of the planet Taro. Robots are divided into seven clans: Guardian song, Justice League, Trailblazers, Ω (Omega), War College, Desire of Paradise, and Lava. All these robots are created in the Central City, a hub within the project where players can interact with each other.

Each of these robots is an ERC-721 digital asset carrying unique attributes. The entire project is powered by TARO, the native token used for transactions and interactions. TARO is an ERC-20 token that players can use to create assets and build a user-based platform for rewards. At the moment, RobotEra has raised $119,037 out of $1,800,000.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

>>>Buy Dash2Trade Now<<<

Dash 2 Trade is a newly developed crypto analytics and insights platform that has launched the tax-less D2T token to support its platform. This user-friendly platform allows users to access a plethora of signals, metrics, and social trading tools to make informed decisions while trading. Dash 2 Trade provides only those signals that have the most actionable impact, such as listing alerts, presales, technical indicators, social metrics, and others.

One of the best features of Dash 2 Trade is its social and on-chain analysis insights. This function enables dashboard users to spot coins that can witness significant movements in price. Most major market movements in the crypto market are influenced by socio-cultural movements. The Dash 2 Trade platform can automate the process of tracking cultural trends and is able to bring important social metrics to D2T token holders.

The Dash 2 Trade platform also encourages strategy building by providing an innovative strategy builder. This enables traders of every skill level to create their own crypto trading strategy. D2T holders can use this function to assess whether their strategy is working or not by using the back tester. Dash 2 Trade allows users to set up automated trading strategies as well. It allows custom orders that users can create to link Dash 2 Trade metrics with trading strategies.

Calvaria (RIA)

>>>Buy RIA Now<<<

Calvaria is an NFT-based card game in which players compete in tournaments using cards that represent different characters with unique abilities. The main aim of the game is to outwit your opponent using complex strategies and tactics. The game allows anyone to truly own the in-game resources, which can either be earned through playing or invested in.

Calvaria’s game mechanics have been designed in such a way that players can easily build and use unique game strategies to defeat opponents. This is possible due to the various playable factions, decks, and unique cards present in the game. Players can also win various upgrades or purchase them from the in-game store.

Players in Calvaria can earn tokens by beating their opponents in PvP battles. The free-to-play version encourages players to look into the blockchain-integrated version. The two main tokens are RIA and eRIA. Both of these tokens have created an extensive economy that will not only attract players but also those who are interested in investing, trading, and collecting. At the time of this writing, Calvaria has raised 1,814,127 USDT out of a target of 2,100,000 USDT.

IMPT.io – Environment-focused NFT Project

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

IMPT.io allows anyone to become part of a large ecosystem consisting of socially responsible brands and individuals and businesses who want to reduce their carbon footprint. The entire NFT-based platform leverages blockchain technology to allow users to buy, sell, or retire carbon credits while avoiding any kind of fraud.

IMPT.io has carefully selected some of the most impactful projects around the world that follow the Global Certification protocols. Any user on the platform has the opportunity to earn carbon credits just by shopping from one of the partner brands on the platform.

Conclusion

Solana’s price has been under pressure, which has only intensified recently. However, RobotEra has immense potential if traders want to avoid Solana and recoup their losses. The best part of TARO is its ongoing presale, which makes it the best opportunity for investing.