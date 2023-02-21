Solana Price Prediction - SOL Continues To Make Gains In 2023 As A Fresh SOL Pump Looks Likely!

Solana continues to maintain its $25 price target and now might be the best time to get in on the project for traders that have been contemplating whether to invest.

There are a lot of things happening with the Solana network currently – xNFTs and the Backpack wallet hype, NFT compression support, DAS indexer, Mobile Saga add-on, and much more.

Industry analysts predict a boom in Solana’s ecosystem which will be promptly followed by impressive returns.

However, presale tokens like Fight Out (FGHT), C+Charge (CCHG) , and RobotEra (TARO) are likely to outperform it.

Here’s why.

Solana Continues to Ride the Bullish Wave with Further Pumps Expected in 2023

For over half a decade, Solana has been advancing its network in hopes of outperforming Ethereum, which led to some interesting nicknames in the community like the “Ether killer”.

And when it comes to technology, there’s no doubt that Solana is one of the biggest players in the industry – 1,000+ DApps, a Proof-of-History mechanism, tremendous transaction speed, and many more features.

However, Solana was one of the leading altcoins that suffered the most during the 2022 bear market hardships.

The FTX crash is one of the main reasons for this, seeing that one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world was also one of Solana’s loudest supporters.

Sam Bankman-Fried talked about Solana’s potential more than a few times during interviews and even dubbed it as the “most undervalued crypto” not long before the crash.

But what’s more important, there was a large number of SOL coins deposited in the FTX exchange.

Because of this and a variety of other bearish factors, the price of SOL dropped by more than 90% sometime around December.

Things took a turn for the better at the start of January when the Solana-based meme coin BONK started bringing impressive gains and taking advantage of the market upturn.

This led to Solana breaking the $20 resistance once again and eventually reaching the $25 mark which it currently holds.

To be precise, Solana recorded a 100% recovery in the last 60 days.

And it doesn’t seem like the returns will stop anytime soon as the team just released a blueprint of what we can expect in the upcoming months.

This includes NFT compression support, a DAS indexer, account change webhooks, a brand-new RPC archival system, and the much-anticipated Mobile Saga feature.

All of this is likely to spark another SOL rally soon and we might see gains of up to 80%.

However, experts say that this is “child’s play” compared to what these following presale tokens could achieve.

Fight Out (FGHT)

Fight Out is a new Move-to-Earn (M2E) platform that will revolutionize this niche industry with its cutting-edge features.

Firstly, users will receive personalized diet and workout regimes that are tailored to their body types and needs – created by the leading trainers in the world.

The platform leverages NFT technology to provide trainees with soulbound NFT tokens that mirror their progress and growth.

Later this year, we can expect the launch of a gym chain in several locations around the world which will further increase the value of FGHT tokens.

To profit from this value explosion, now is the best time to get in early on the presale.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge is a green cryptocurrency that aims to democratize the carbon credit market and help out EV drivers with a P2P payment app.

In short, those who drive electric vehicles will be able to charge the car at a pre-determined station and be rewarded with carbon credits and CCHG tokens for it.

To find these stations and check out additional details, they can use the C+Charge mobile app that is in development as we speak.

Considering how rapidly the eco-conscious industry is growing, it’s best to get CCHG tokens now while the price is still extremely low.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a Metaverse-based P2E crypto game that utilizes several interesting concepts and top-quality blockchain technology.

To gain access to the digital world and start exploring it, you need to create a robot NFT avatar that will represent you.

There are a bunch of different ways to earn money and monetize your gaming experience, including land trading, completing missions, entering competitions, and more.

TARO is the native token that powers up the Metaverse and you can get it now for a discount at the ongoing presale.

Ethereum (ETH)

We mentioned earlier that Solana is Ethereum’s biggest rival – but it’s still not close to surpassing it.

Ethereum is the most popular altcoin in the world and the next few months will probably be full of amazing bull runs, according to the community.

The most important update will be the Shanghai Upgrade which will likely cause ETH to break through the $2,000 barrier once again and find new momentum.

Conclusion

Solana has been one of the most volatile leading cryptos in the last few months but it seems like things are finally starting to kick off.

With new upgrades and features on the way, investors hope to see some solid returns in the upcoming months.

However, this is nothing compared to the 30x-50x gains we could see from FGHT, TARO, and CCHG.

Each of these presale tokens is set to revolutionize the niche industries they focus on and have the capacity to do so rather easily.

If you want to cash in on their growth, now is the best time to join the presale mania!