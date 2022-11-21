SOL, CRO, LUNC, And These Cryptos Are Looking Bearish As Market Recovery Begins

The crypto market was shaken recently when FTX went bankrupt, and the splash it made is certainly affecting many coins on the market, which is completely understandable. However, even though the prices of SOL, CRO, and LUNC are down, there are a few crypto projects that seem unharmed by these circumstances. D2T, TARO, IMPT, and RIA are on presale, but there is also TAMA that is boldly standing on the market and attracting the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide!

What is happening with SOL, CRO, and LUNC?

Early this month, Solana (SOL) ranked the 9th largest crypto with a market cap of over $13.5B. Solana has taken a major hit and lost 60% of its market cap in a matter of weeks due to exposure to the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. This could be a continuing problem for the "Ethereum killer," which could continue haunting it well into the future. The current market cap of Solana is $5.12B, which is a big difference when compared to the past.

When it comes to Cronos (CRO), its price drop coincided with a sharp fall in the token's perpetual futures funding rate, which are recurring payments that traders make based on the difference in futures and spot market prices. A positive funding rate is when bullish traders (long positions) pay bearish traders, which represents their confidence in a price rally. When we look at its price, it is clear that it is in sharp decline, which is certainly not giving the confidence to the investors that investing in it could bear fruit in the following period.

Luna Classic was off to a great start with the introduction of the 1.2% burn rate tax in September. In a matter of hours, Binance's first major LUNC fire destroyed 5.6 billion LUNC tokens. LUNC could have seen a $0.1 price within 20 years at that rate. However, Luna Classic voted to reduce the burning tax from 1.2% down to 0.2%. The LUNC burned just 300 million between November 1-7, which means that at this rate, the spike toward the $0.1 price will not happen in our lifetime. There is a noticeable drop in its price today, which is driving investors toward other projects.

By looking at these three coins, it is obvious why D2T, TARO, IMPT, RIA, and TAMA are so interesting to investors looking for more prosperous projects. Here is a little bit more about each one of these crypto projects!

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an online platform that allows people to discover which cryptocurrencies are the best before they become too popular or too expensive. With many features that the investors will find useful, it is easy to see why D2T, the native token of Dash 2 Trade, is so wanted right now. It is available on presale, and it is currently in Stage 3. Many investors around the world are eager to secure a portion of these tokens, which is why you should think about investing as well!

RobotEra ($TARO)

RobotEra is a metaverse that combines NFT communities and robots. The players can create their ideal world, build buildings and explore this metaverse. If the player does well, there are quest challenges in the Central City that will result in rewards. The $TARO token presale is ongoing and will allow players to enter this exciting new world. The token will allow them to test their skills, have fun, and explore the metaverse, which is why you should get your $TARO tokens today if you wish to explore it too!

IMPT (IMPT)

Experts and investors are excited about IMPT, which will help in combating global warming via blockchain technology. It will surely bring together like-minded people with companies that have the same goal, which is to reduce carbon footprint but also earn while doing it. IMPT platform that uses blockchain technology will make reducing carbon footprint in a safe and simple way, which means that it is the chance to make an impact and help the environment as well. IMPT tokens are now available on presale, which has progressed to Stage 2, which means that now is the best time to invest and participate in this project!

Calvaria ($RIA)

Calvaria is a highly appealing platform that uses blockchain technology and will allow players to take advantage of resources and other assets within the game. These can later be stored or resold depending on the player's preferences. NFT tokens will be used to interact with the game's economy and game mechanics. $RIA tokens are currently available on presale, and their success is already evident. You should act quickly if you want to explore this platform!

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge has been attracting investors' attention since its debut on the market. This new NFT-based ecosystem will allow players the opportunity to explore its ecosystem. There is a pack of 20,000 NFTs available now and the announced upcoming developments that will occur in the future period explains why its popularity doesn't decrease still, and it is the reason why new investors keep buying TAMA tokens!

Conclusion

All the major coins that were once rising stars are going through a difficult period right now. This is exactly why it is better to choose new crypto projects that are just starting fresh and take full advantage of their position on the market with the goal of maximizing gains. Dash 2 Trade will be the perfect choice for investors who want to polish their skills. RobotEra, Calvaria, and Tamadoge are very exciting play2earn platforms, while IMPT gives investors a chance to do something good for the environment and also participate in the crypto market. All in all, there are plenty of options to look forward to!