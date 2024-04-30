Social Casino With Real Money No Deposit 2024: Free Cash Without Deposit

This guide is simply here to show you how you can play at a no deposit social casino with real money prizes. The good news is that it’s perfectly legal to do this in most states in the US and it’s pretty easy too. So here you’ll get to see five of the best social casinos that let you play for free and redeem some impressive real-world prizes. Plus you’ll even get to learn how you can use the exclusive code at Stake.us to pick up a $25 no deposit promo for new customers. Surely the perfect introduction to what sweepstakes casino gaming is all about.
Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos
There are plenty of social casinos that pay real money currently operating in the US. However, some of these gaming platforms are certainly better than others. So here are some great examples of a no deposit social casino with real money prizes that you should be using:
● : Has the best promos for new and existing customers
● : Best for live casino gaming
● : Top choice for online slots gaming
● : Great for overall gaming variety
● : Best choice for mobile sweepstakes gaming
Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers
Take a look at the following table to see the different kinds of no deposit social casino with real money prizes that are out there. Perfect for finding the sweepstakes gaming platform that’s right for your needs:
Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos
Most people would agree that Stake.us is the best no deposit social casino with real money prizes. This is because the brand is legal, safe and packed with a huge variety of games. In addition, you can always play for free at Stake.us and look forward to being able to redeem prizes like crypto, gift cards and a whole lot more. But here are five top social casinos that pay real money to check out:
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
Stake.us gives you the perfect example of what you should be looking for in a no deposit social casino with real money prizes. What’s best is if you sign up here using the exclusive TOPVIPVBONUS code, you will unlock a welcome offer that gives you $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses.
The Gold Coins can be used to play the casino games for fun, while Stake Cash is used to play in sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem prizes like cryptos, gift cards and merchandise. The game selection here includes over 400 slots, as well as table games, scratchcards, live dealer games, and innovative Stake Originals such as Plinko, Crash and Mines.
Stake.us is legal in over 40 states, and it abides by the sweepstakes gaming rules by letting you play for free. While there isn’t any kind of Stake.us app, you can still play here from your smartphone via its mobile-friendly site.
Pros:
● Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS promo code
● Hundreds of quality casino games
● Redeemable real-world prizes
● Legal in 40+ states
Cons:
● No mobile app
Rating: 4.9 / 5.0
2. McLuck - One of the best social casinos that pay real money
This is a no deposit social casino with real money prizes that has been picking up plenty of fans recently. Much of this is down to the fact that McLuck is a sweepstakes casino that’s more than happy to put on a variety of quality promos. You can sign up here and get a deal that gives up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 free Sweepstakes Coins, and from here you’ll find daily login bonuses, reward programs and even take a spin on the McJackpot Wheel.
The casino game selection at McLuck is also impressive with a vast number of slot games from major developers and the brand has recently introduced one of the best live casinos in the industry.
In fact, the only real downside of playing at this free entry real money casino are the relatively few payment options available. But for the ability to play casino games for free in most US states while having the chance to redeem cash prizes, McLuck is hard to beat.
Pros:
● Hot new sweepstakes casino
● Generous welcome offer
● Stunning live dealer games
● Legal in the US
Cons:
● Relatively few payment options
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
3. Wow Vegas - Quality free-to-play real money gaming
Wow Vegas is another relatively new no deposit social casino with real money prizes that’s well worth a closer look. This is largely down to the fact that Wow Vegas is something of a slot gamer’s paradise with over 500 titles from major developers like Betsoft, Pragmatic Play and BGaming. While there aren’t too many table games here, you won’t miss them with the sheer variety of jackpot slots, Megaways slots and so on.
Everything else about Wow Vegas is as you’d expect. This means that you can legally play here from the majority of the US and it shouldn’t cost you a single cent for doing so. There are some impressive redeemable prizes such as cash and gift cards, and the site is easy to play at from either a computer or mobile. Plus there’s a great welcome offer for new customers that’ll give you 1.75 million WOW Coins and 35 free Sweepstake Coins. All you should be looking for in a free to play real money gaming casino.
Pros:
● Great for slot games
● Impressive welcome offer
● Redeem cash prizes
● Legal and safe sweepstakes casino
Cons:
● No table gaming options
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
4. Sweeptastic - Get real rewards with no deposit here
Sweeptastic is a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy a rich and varied casino game selection. After all, the site contains a vast amount of slots but also features plenty of table gaming variants for things like roulette, blackjack and there are also many video poker games. Don’t forget to check out some of the Originals that include titles like SpaceXY and Plinko that’ll give you a whole new way to play.
Signing up to Sweeptastic unlocks a welcome bonus that allows you to get 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins with your first purchase. Those Lucky Coins can be used to redeem real rewards with no deposit, and you’ll find plenty more promos here like daily login bonuses, regular competitions and a reward program to keep you topped up with more coins. Plus with the ability to legally operate in dozens of states, Sweeptastic is definitely a brand to watch.
Pros:
● Impressive game variety
● Cash prizes redeemable
● Lots of promos for existing customers
● Available in most US states
Cons:
● Welcome offer could be better
Rating: 4.3 / 5.0
5. High5Casino - Another top free entry real money casino
You might already know the High5 brand name as this one of the nation’s top slot creators, and the good news is that High5Casino is an impressive social casino spin-off from this brand. This means that you can play many of those famous High5 slots here as well as lots of other top casino games from major developers like Pragmatic Play.
High5Casino also has one of the best sweepstakes casino apps in the industry and you can download it for free to your iOS or Android device. Like all good free entry real money casino sites, you can play at High5Casino for free from most states and redeem cash prizes and gift cards. Plus with a welcome offer that gives new customers five Sweeps Coins, 250 Game Coins and 600 Diamonds, you’ll probably have enough reasons to give High5Casino a try.
Pros:
● Exclusive High5 slot games
● Quality sign up offer
● Redeem cash prizes and gift cards
● Available in most states
Cons:
● Table game selection could be better
Rating: 4.1 / 5.0
Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos
It’s important to understand that you cannot directly win money at sweepstakes casinos or social casinos. However, it is possible to redeem a variety of prizes ranging from cash to gift cards, branded merchandise and beyond. To do this, you’ll have to be playing with a certain kind of virtual currency and the following guide explains how this works:
How Does The Currency System Work?
All sweepstakes casinos will typically have two kinds of virtual currency that you play with rather than your own real money. These are usually called Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins, and while neither have any cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino, they both work in the following ways to help you enjoy free to play real money gaming:
How Does The Gold Coin System Work?
Gold Coins are used at sweepstakes casinos to play the games in a standard mode. This means that you are just playing for fun with no chance of being able to redeem any prizes. You can usually get Gold Coins for free via a range of special offers, although you will also be given the option to purchase a variety of Gold Coins packages
How To Play Without Buying Coins?
The cool thing about playing at sweepstakes casinos is the fact that you will always be able to play at these gaming platforms for free. This is because these sweepstakes gaming sites are only allowed to legally operate in the US by allowing customers to enter their sweepstakes with no purchase necessary.
Because of this, you should always be able to get free Sweepstakes Coins via a range of special offers. These could include everything from sign up bonuses to daily login deals and a whole lot more. Just note that you will also be given the option to purchase some Gold Coins and you may be given some free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus.
How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?
You’ll be pleasantly surprised with just how inventive some sweepstakes casinos can be in how they serve up free Sweepstakes Coins. Here are just some of the different ways that you can get some of this virtual currency for free:
|
Welcome offers
|
These are deals where you just have to sign up to the sweepstakes casino for the first time to get your free Sweepstakes Coins. For example if you sign up to Stake.us using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code you will get $55 Stake Cash 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses.
|
Daily login bonuses
|
Here you’ll be given free Sweepstakes Coins just for logging into your sweepstakes casino account every day. A simple way to get a daily dose of virtual currency every 24 hours.
|
Social media promos
|
Most sweepstakes casinos will take to their social casino channels such as Instagram Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) to give away free Sweepstakes Coins. Just note that you may have to complete simple tasks like sharing posts solving puzzles or answering trivia questions to get your free credit.
|
Races
|
This is where you just have to play more than anyone else at the sweepstakes casino and get your name on the leaderboard to take your share of a free Sweepstakes Coins prize pool.
|
Challenges
|
Also known as missions these are special offers that will often work to give you free Sweepstakes Coins for carrying out some gameplay challenges. For example you might have to hit a multiplier on a specific slot game to get your free credit.
|
Referral promos
|
These are great little deals that will give you free Sweepstakes Coins for successfully bringing a friend to the sweepstakes casino. Just note that they’ll usually have to enter in your referral code upon signing up for you to get your free coins.
|
Email offers
|
Some sweepstakes casinos will give you free Sweepstakes Coins for replying to a welcome email that they send out while others serve up free credit just for you signing up to their newsletters.
|
Reward programs
|
These are long-running special offers put on by sweepstakes casinos that serve up a variety of perks for the more time you spend playing at their sites. As such you could get anything from free Sweepstakes Coins to your own dedicated account manager for sticking around at one particular sweepstakes gaming platform.
|
Postal requests
|
This will cost you the price of a postage stamp but you just have to send a postal request to the sweepstakes casino saying that you want free Sweepstakes Coins and they will honor your request. Just note that your request has to be made in the way specified in the brand’s sweeps rules or terms and conditions page.
How to choose new sweeps casinos
There is a vast range of social casinos and sweepstakes casinos and this means that it can be hard to know which site is right for your own gaming requirements. So here are the key things to take into consideration when it comes to picking your perfect sweepstakes gaming platform:
Game selection
Gone are the days where sweepstakes casinos merely had a handful of slot games and left it there. Now you should be able to experience hundreds of casino games at all good sweepstakes gaming platforms. These should include a varied range of themed slots, but you should also be able to play classic table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. You may even see some sweepstakes casinos will feature live casino games and even their own regular games that defy categorization.
Offers and free sweeps
While all legit sweepstakes casinos will have a range of special offers on for new and existing customers, the best of these sites will always work harder to give you new ways to get your free Sweepstakes Coins. This means that you should be able to get free coins via a welcome bonus, but also find everything from daily login bonuses to social media giveaways, referral offers and more. Plus don’t underestimate the value of a good reward program for helping you take your sweepstakes gaming to the next level.
Cash prizes
All good sweepstakes casinos will let you redeem real rewards with no deposit as well as things like gift cards and merchandise, and this means that it’s worth comparing how different sweepstakes gaming brands do this. As a result, you’ll need to see how many times you will be expected to play through your Sweepstakes Coins before you put in a prize redemption request. Plus you will need to understand what the minimum Sweepstakes Coins redemption threshold is as this could have a huge bearing on whether you’ll be able to redeem any prizes.
Is an app available?
More and more people are now wanting to play at sweepstakes casinos from the convenience of a smartphone or tablet. This has meant that many sweepstakes gaming brands are taking the time to create their own apps that you can download to your iOS or Android device. However, it’s worth noting that many sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us have found great success in making their websites fully mobile-optimized rather than creating an app. A good option for anyone looking to avoid downloading yet another app to their mobiles.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
While each sweepstakes casino will work in different and unique ways, they will also share a few important features. So here is a quick overview of key things to look out for before signing up to any sweepstakes gaming platform:
Security
It’s essential that you only play at sweepstakes casinos that are legal and safe. This means that you will need to check that the gaming platform is actually legally allowed to operate in the state that you are playing from. You can usually check for this by looking through the brand’s terms and conditions. Elsewhere, you should check that the sweepstakes casino has a minimum 128-bit SSL level encryption to ensure that your personal data and payments are kept secure. PLus it’s smart to check to see if there are any player protection tools to help stop your sweepstakes gaming getting out of control.
Usability
Nobody will want to play at a badly designed sweepstakes casino platform. Instead, you should play at those sites where the games are easy to play, the portfolio is simple to navigate and the whole platform is well-designed, professional and runs without any glitches. It’s also good to find those sweepstakes casinos that let you sign up with the minimum of fuss after carrying out the required KYC checks. So that whether you are playing from a computer, smartphone or tablet, you can do it all without any undue stress.
Payment Methods
While you should always be able to play at sweepstakes casinos for free, all of these sites will let you purchase one of their Gold Coins packages as a way of keeping your account balance topped up. These purchases are entirely optional, and you will normally be presented with a variety of different payment providers for making your payments. Here are the most common payment options that you’ll see at sweepstakes casinos:
Bonus offers
By now, you will understand that sweepstakes casinos have to let you play for free, but this doesn’t mean that you should just get the first sweepstakes casino bonuses that you come across. Instead, it’s always a good idea to check through the small print of these deals so that you ensure that you know what it is that you are signing up for. This means having a clear understanding of what kind of virtual credit you’ll be getting as well as knowing about any important terms regarding playthrough requirements, time limits and qualifying payments.
Customer Support
All sweepstakes casinos should be able to take good care of their customers. This means that you should be able to get help from a friendly and professional customer care team at any time of day or night. Ideally, you should be able to get in touch via live chat, email and telephone, and it’s always good to see that the sweepstakes casino is contactable via its social media channels. Finally, remember to check whether the sweepstakes casino has its own FAQ section that offers you a quick and easy way to get your questions answered.
Game selection
Each sweepstakes casino will take great pride in hosting a variety of games. These should come from top developers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt and Hacksaw Gaming to give you quality gameplay and a fair chance of winning. Here are just some of the top gaming genres that you should hope to find at all good sweepstakes casinos:
Conclusion - Enjoy some social casino with real money no deposit gaming
This guide has shown you that it’s legal, safe and a lot of fun to play at a variety of sweepstakes casinos from all over the US. Each of the brands featured here has been selected because they let you play an excellent variety of casino games for free, and you also have the potential for redeeming real money prizes, gift cards and a whole lot more.
While most people will probably opt to play at Stake.us because of that exclusive TOPVIPBONUS deal, each of these brands should give you a good taste of what quality sweepstakes gaming is all about. So check out any of the sweepstakes casinos featured in this guide to enjoy a superior way to play.
Social casino with real money no deposit FAQ
How old do you have to be to play at sweepstakes casinos?
It depends which sweepstakes casino you are playing at. While most sweepstakes casinos accept players over the age of 18 years, you have to be at least 21 years old to play at Stake.us.
Are sweepstakes casinos legal in all states?
Most sweepstakes casinos are legal in the majority of states in the US. However, each state has the power to decide which sweepstakes casinos can operate within its borders. This means that, while you can play at Stake.us in most states, you cannot do so from the states of Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Vermont, Michigan, New York and Kentucky.
How do you verify a sweepstakes casino account?
The procedure varies according to the sweepstakes casino you are using. However, most sites will verify your account after you submit a selfie along with some form of government-issued photo ID such as a passport or driver’s license.
Can I get no deposit bonuses from sweepstakes casinos?
Yes, because sweepstakes casinos don’t have the ability to accept your deposits, and they have to let you play for free. This means that each special offer put on by a sweepstakes casino will be a no deposit bonus.
How do I redeem a prize from a sweepstakes casino?
Each sweepstakes casino will have a different prize redemption process. However, you will usually have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount of times and have the minimum amount of them in your verified account before you can redeem any prizes.
