Social Casino Sign Up Bonus 2024: Latest Welcome Offers [latest update]

2. McLuck - Simply a great social casino sign up bonus

McLuck has just served up a social casino sign up bonus that’s sure to get them plenty of attention. It’s a deal that could see you getting up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Free Sweepstakes Coins just for registering your first-ever account at the sweepstakes casino. Once again, the Gold Coins can be used to play for free, while the Sweepstakes Coins can be played to potentially redeem prizes like cash and gift cards.

Not only does McLuck have a competitive social casino sign up bonus, but it’s got a raft of deals for existing customers too. Pick of the bunch has to be the McLuck jackpot wheel that can be accessed simply by playing any of the games and it gives you yet another way of picking up more free credit.

The game selection at McLuck is strong with a quality selection of slots and one of the best live casinos on the market. Just note that while McLuck is available in most states, you cannot play here from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Idaho, Nevada or Washington.

Pros:

Get free coins for signing up

McLuck jackpot wheel

Redeem cash and gift cards

Available in most states

Cons:

Relatively few table games

Rating: 4.7 / 5.0



3. Wow Vegas - Impressive social casino welcome bonus for new players

If you think that bigger is better, then you will love what you get with the welcome offer at Wow Vegas. This is because it is a social casino sign up bonus that gives you 1.75 million WOW Coins and 35 Free Sweepstake Coins. Those WOW Coins let you play for fun, while the Sweepstakes Coins could eventually be redeemed for real money prizes and gift cards.

Wow Vegas is also one of the best sweepstakes casinos around when it comes to slot games. You’ll find literally hundreds of slots here from the likes of Betsoft and Pragmatic Play and they include jackpot slots, Megaways slots, hold and win slots and much more. Just note that table games cannot be found at Wow Vegas, and while the brand is widely available in the US, you cannot play here from the states of Washington, Nevada, Idaho or Michigan.

Pros:

Huge welcome offer

Superior slot games

Redeem real money prizes

Available in most states

Cons:

No table games

Rating: 4.5 / 5.0

4. Sweeptastic - A top initial sign up gift for social casinos

Sweeptastic has come up with a social casino sign up bonus with a difference. Rather than giving you free coins up front, you will get a bonus that gives you 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins with first purchase. Fear not, because you will get plenty of free credit later on via deals like daily login bonuses, social media promos and a recently introduced reward program.

All of this is good news because Sweeptastic has one of the most interesting games portfolios on the market. Not only will you get to play hundreds of online slots for free, but you’ll also find many variants of roulette and blackjack alongside originals games like SpaceXY that need to be played to be truly understood. Just note that you cannot play at Sweeptastic from the states of Michigan, Washington, Nevada and Idaho.

Pros:

First purchase bonus

Great game selection

Redeem cash prizes

Top daily login bonuses

Cons:

No Sweeptastic app

Rating: 4.3 / 5.0

5. High5Casino - Get complimentary credits for new registrants here

Trust High5Casino to come up with one of the most inventive sweepstakes casino welcome offers on the market. Not only is this the brand who’s given up some of the most iconic slot games, but the brand’s welcome offer will give you five Sweepstakes Coins, 250 Game Coins and 600 Diamonds.

Those Sweepstakes Coins can be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards, the Game Coins let you play for fun, while the Diamonds offer you another way to get free spins on some specific slot games. This is good news because High5Casino is the only place where you're going to get to play those iconic High5 slots like DaVinci Diamonds, and it’s worth noting that the brand has one of the best sweepstakes casino apps currently available. While you can play at High5Casino from most states, you cannot currently play here from Washington, Michigan, Nevada or Idaho.

Pros:

Nicely designed welcome offer

Exclusive High5 slot games

Redeemable real money prizes

Excellent mobile sweepstakes app

Cons:

Limited table gaming options

Rating: 4.1 / 5.0

