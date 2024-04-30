Social Casino Sign Up Bonus 2024: Latest Welcome Offers [latest update]

It’s pretty easy to get a social casino sign up bonus, but you’ll want to make sure that you are getting the best deals on the market. So this guide is here to showcase the best places for getting complimentary credits for new registrants. Not only will you see what’s on offer at some hugely popular sweepstakes gaming sites, you can even pick up exclusive deals like that TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us to get $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses. A great introduction to what sweepstakes casino gaming is all about.
Top Sweepstakes and Social Casinos
It’s worth having a good understanding of who the brands are who are putting on each social casino sign up bonus that you are thinking of getting. So without further ado, here are the key selling points of the best sweepstakes casinos on the market:
Stake.us: Best welcome offer for new customers
McLuck: Best bonus wheel
Wow Vegas: Best promos for slots gaming
Sweeptastic: Best deals for a varied gaming experience
High5Casino: Best promos for mobile gamers
>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<
Compare online sweepstakes casinos for Cash & Offers
Take a look at the below table to see five of the best sweepstakes casinos and see why they are worth playing at. Perfect for seeing what kinds of games you can enjoy to what kinds of initial sign up gift for social casinos you can get:
Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos
This guide has selected the following five brands who can each be trusted to give you a quality social casino sign up bonus. Not only that, but you will find that these sweepstakes casinos are all legal in that they let you play for free while giving you the chance to redeem prizes like cash and gift cards. So let’s see what kind of complementary credits for new registrants are awaiting you:
1. The Best Sweepstakes Casino: Stake.us
If you are looking to get a quality social casino welcome bonus for new players, then you need to just go straight to Stake.us. After all, if you sign up here using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code, you will get a deal that gives you $55 Stake Cash, 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses.
The Stake Cash lets you play in a promotional sweepstakes mode and potentially redeem prizes like crypto, gift cards and merchandise, while the Gold Coins lets you play for fun. That 5% rakeback could be handy across all of Stake.us vast game selection which includes hundreds of online slots, table games, live dealer games, scratchcards, and of course, those Stake Originals which include innovative titles ranging from Poker to Limbo.
Stake.us is available in most of the US with the exception of New York, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Vermont, Kentucky and Michigan. Beyond the initial sign up gift for social casinos you will find lots more promos for existing customers such as daily login bonuses, social media giveaways, daily races, challenges and an impressive VIP club.
Pros:
Exclusive TOPVIPBONUS for new customers
Many deals for existing customers
Top VIP club
Redeemable real-world prizes
Cons:
No Stake.us app
Rating: 4.9/ 5.0
>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<
2. McLuck - Simply a great social casino sign up bonus
McLuck has just served up a social casino sign up bonus that’s sure to get them plenty of attention. It’s a deal that could see you getting up to 57.500 Gold Coins and 27.5 Free Sweepstakes Coins just for registering your first-ever account at the sweepstakes casino. Once again, the Gold Coins can be used to play for free, while the Sweepstakes Coins can be played to potentially redeem prizes like cash and gift cards.
Not only does McLuck have a competitive social casino sign up bonus, but it’s got a raft of deals for existing customers too. Pick of the bunch has to be the McLuck jackpot wheel that can be accessed simply by playing any of the games and it gives you yet another way of picking up more free credit.
The game selection at McLuck is strong with a quality selection of slots and one of the best live casinos on the market. Just note that while McLuck is available in most states, you cannot play here from Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Idaho, Nevada or Washington.
Pros:
Get free coins for signing up
McLuck jackpot wheel
Redeem cash and gift cards
Available in most states
Cons:
Relatively few table games
Rating: 4.7 / 5.0
>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus <<<
3. Wow Vegas - Impressive social casino welcome bonus for new players
If you think that bigger is better, then you will love what you get with the welcome offer at Wow Vegas. This is because it is a social casino sign up bonus that gives you 1.75 million WOW Coins and 35 Free Sweepstake Coins. Those WOW Coins let you play for fun, while the Sweepstakes Coins could eventually be redeemed for real money prizes and gift cards.
Wow Vegas is also one of the best sweepstakes casinos around when it comes to slot games. You’ll find literally hundreds of slots here from the likes of Betsoft and Pragmatic Play and they include jackpot slots, Megaways slots, hold and win slots and much more. Just note that table games cannot be found at Wow Vegas, and while the brand is widely available in the US, you cannot play here from the states of Washington, Nevada, Idaho or Michigan.
Pros:
Huge welcome offer
Superior slot games
Redeem real money prizes
Available in most states
Cons:
No table games
Rating: 4.5 / 5.0
>>> Register With Wow Vegas Now & Use Bonus <<<
4. Sweeptastic - A top initial sign up gift for social casinos
Sweeptastic has come up with a social casino sign up bonus with a difference. Rather than giving you free coins up front, you will get a bonus that gives you 55,000 Lucky Coins and 34 Sweeps Coins with first purchase. Fear not, because you will get plenty of free credit later on via deals like daily login bonuses, social media promos and a recently introduced reward program.
All of this is good news because Sweeptastic has one of the most interesting games portfolios on the market. Not only will you get to play hundreds of online slots for free, but you’ll also find many variants of roulette and blackjack alongside originals games like SpaceXY that need to be played to be truly understood. Just note that you cannot play at Sweeptastic from the states of Michigan, Washington, Nevada and Idaho.
Pros:
First purchase bonus
Great game selection
Redeem cash prizes
Top daily login bonuses
Cons:
No Sweeptastic app
Rating: 4.3 / 5.0
>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<
5. High5Casino - Get complimentary credits for new registrants here
Trust High5Casino to come up with one of the most inventive sweepstakes casino welcome offers on the market. Not only is this the brand who’s given up some of the most iconic slot games, but the brand’s welcome offer will give you five Sweepstakes Coins, 250 Game Coins and 600 Diamonds.
Those Sweepstakes Coins can be redeemed for cash prizes and gift cards, the Game Coins let you play for fun, while the Diamonds offer you another way to get free spins on some specific slot games. This is good news because High5Casino is the only place where you're going to get to play those iconic High5 slots like DaVinci Diamonds, and it’s worth noting that the brand has one of the best sweepstakes casino apps currently available. While you can play at High5Casino from most states, you cannot currently play here from Washington, Michigan, Nevada or Idaho.
Pros:
Nicely designed welcome offer
Exclusive High5 slot games
Redeemable real money prizes
Excellent mobile sweepstakes app
Cons:
Limited table gaming options
Rating: 4.1 / 5.0
>>> Register With High5Casino Now & Use Bonus <<<
Win Money Playing at Sweepstakes Casinos
You should understand the fact that it is simply not possible to directly win money from sweepstakes casinos. Instead, you will be given the chance to play with virtual currencies and doing so could see you being able to redeem a real money prize.
How Does The Currency System Work?
Rather than playing the casino games with your own money, sweepstakes casinos usually let you play with two forms of virtual currency. These are called Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins and they work in the following ways:
How Does The Coin System Work?
Gold Coins are one of the two virtual currencies used at sweepstakes casinos. Here are a few key facts to know about them:
Gold Coins are used to play the casino games in a standard mode for entertainment purposes only
Gold Coins cannot be exchanged, transferred, withdrawn or redeemed for any prizes
Gold Coins have no actual cash value outside of the sweepstakes casino
Gold Coins can be purchased as a bundle via a one-off payment
Gold Coins may also be given away for free via a special offer
How To Play Without Buying Coins?
One of the best things about playing at sweepstakes casinos is the fact that they have to let you play for free in order to legally operate within the US. This means that you should always be able to get Sweepstakes Coins for free. Here are some important things to understand about this kind of virtual currency:
Sweepstakes Coins let you play casino games in a promotional sweepstakes mode
If you win back enough Sweepstakes Coins, you might be able to redeem real-world prizes
Sweepstakes Coins don’t have any direct cash value outside of the site, although the sweepstakes casino may let you redeem them at a rate of one Sweepstakes Coin per US dollar
You will often have to play through your Sweepstakes Coins a certain amount of times and have a minimum amount in your account before you can redeem a prize
Sweepstakes Coins can only be given away for free
How To Get Free Sweeps Coins?
Since sweepstakes casinos have to let you play for free, you will find a variety of special offers that all work to give you free Sweepstakes Coins. Such deals vary according to the sweepstakes casino that you are playing at, but you should usually be able to find at least some of the following special offers:
|
Bonus type
|
How it works
|
Example
|
Sign up offers
|
Here you will just have to register your first account at the sweepstakes casino and you’ll be given free Sweepstakes Coins in return
|
Sign up to Stake.us using the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS and you’ll get $55 Stake Cash 260K Gold Coins and 5% rakeback on your losses
|
Newsletter promos
|
This is where you just have to sign up to the sweepstakes casino’s newsletter or even answer a welcome email to get free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Reply to a welcome email and get 10 free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Daily login deals
|
Here you will just have to check into your sweepstakes account every day and get more free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Log into your sweepstakes account every 24 hours and receive five free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Social media promos
|
Such deals will give you free Sweepstakes Coins just for following the sweepstakes casino on social media and completing some simple tasks
|
Share a post by a sweepstakes casino on Facebook and get 25 free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Refer a friend bonuses
|
This is where you just have to bring a friend to a sweepstakes casino and doing so will see you getting free Sweepstakes Coins in return
|
Get 10 free Sweepstakes Coins for each friend who signs up to the sweepstakes casino using your referral code
|
Daily races
|
These promos require you to play more casino games than anyone else on a single day and if you do so you may be given free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Land the top spot on the daily race leaderboard and receive the lion’s share of a 1000 Sweepstakes Coin prize pool
|
Missions and challenges
|
Such deals will usually require you to carry out specific gaming challenges in order to receive your free Sweepstakes Coins
|
Hit a 75x multiplier on the Sweet Bonanza slot game and get 30 free Sweepstakes Coins in return
|
Loyalty schemes
|
These are reward programs that will give you free Sweepstakes Coins and other perks for the more time you spend playing at the sweepstakes casino
|
Stake.us has a VIP club featuring different levels running from Bronze to Diamond that each give you progressively better rewards
|
Purchase bonuses
|
Buy a Gold Coins package and receive free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus
|
Sweeptastic will give you 55000 Lucky Coins and 34 free Sweeps Coins with your first purchase
|
Postal requests
|
This is where you just have to send in a postal request to the sweepstakes casino saying that you want free Sweepstakes Coins and your wish will be granted
|
Send a postcard in the way described in the sweepstake casino’s sweeps rules page to get 10 free Sweepstakes Coins
How to choose new sweeps casinos
There are literally dozens of sweepstakes casinos currently operating in the US and this means that you will face a tough challenge in figuring out which brand is right for you. So here are a key things to keep in mind:
Game selection
It’s always interesting to see what kinds of games are on offer at a sweepstakes casino as no two sites are the same. Here are the major gaming genres that you should hope to see at all good sweepstakes casinos:
Online slots: Pretty much all sweepstakes casinos have slot games, but some feature just a dozen and others feature literally hundreds. Make sure that you pick a sweepstakes casino with a good variety of slots like jackpot slots, Megaways slots, bonus buy slots and so on.
Table games: More and more sweepstakes casinos are starting to feature table games like roulette, blackjack and baccarat. Good news for anyone looking to play these iconic games from their computer or smartphone.
Live dealer games: Some sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us and McLuck now feature live dealer games where you play iconic table games in real-time over a video link to get a truly immersive gaming experience.
Scratchcards: These are simple instant win games where you just have to scratch off the panels to see what you’ve won.
Originals: Sweepstakes casinos such as Stake.us and Sweeptastic now feature their own original games such as Crash, Space XY and Plinko to give you a whole new way to play.
Other games: From table games like sic bo, andar bahar and teen patti to a massive range of video poker and dice games, you’ll never know what you’ll find at any given sweepstakes casino.
Offers and free sweeps
All sweepstakes casinos will have a variety of bonus offers that work to give you free Sweepstakes Coins. As such, it’s smart to check out what deals are available at different sweepstakes gaming sites. Some sites might be great for things like daily login bonuses, while others may prefer to focus on social media giveaways. However, all should give you your free credit and in a clear and uncomplicated manner.
Cash prizes
You should also check to see what kinds of prizes are available at the variety sweepstakes casinos. Some sites focus on giving you cash prizes while others prefer to give away gift cards, merchandise and even cryptocurrencies. Plus it’s smart to see what the minimum redemption threshold is for each prize as this can vary quite a lot between different sweepstakes gaming platforms. Typically you’ll have to have a lower amount of Sweepstakes Coins for a gift card prize rather than a cash prize.
Is an app available?
A growing number of sweepstakes casinos are meeting the needs of gamers who want to play on the go by creating their own apps. These apps are free to download to all modern iOS and Android devices and they give you a convenient way to play from a smartphone or tablet. However, plenty of sweepstakes casinos opt to have mobile-optimized sites that you can use from your browser without the need for any downloads.
What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?
Of course, sweepstakes casinos are about so much more than just the games, prizes and promos on offer. After all, you will have your online safety to think about. So here are few other key features to check out before you sign up to any sweepstakes casino:
Security
You should check to see that the sweepstakes casino has SSL-level encryption technology that’s capable of safeguarding your personal information and any payments that you make.
It’s also essential to know that the sweepstakes casino that you are thinking of using is actually legally allowed to operate in your state. After all, each state has the power to decide which sweepstakes gaming platforms are allowed to operate there. Here’s a quick reminder of where the five recommended sweepstakes casinos here are allowed to legally operate in the US:
Usability
It’s worth checking to make sure that the sweepstakes casino site is actually easy to use. This means that you should get quick and simple ways to sign up and it should be easy to do things like purchasing credit and getting your free Sweepstakes Coins. Game navigation should be effortless and all of the games should be playable from your web browser without the need for any downloads.
Customer Support
You will want to make sure that you can get in touch with the sweepstake casino’s customer support team 24/7 in case you have any problems with anything from registering your account to redeeming your first prize. It’s common to be able to reach out to a customer support team via live chat and email, although telephone and social media are other reliable contact methods. Just don’t forget to check the sweepstakes casino’s FAQ section first as you’re likely to find a range of useful answers to your queries here.
Payment Methods
Although you should never have to spend your own money to play at a sweepstakes casino, these gaming sites will usually let you make one-off payments to purchase a variety of Gold Coins packages.
This means that you can continue to keep your account balance topped up while waiting for the next daily login bonus to kick in. Plus each Gold Coins package purchased may see you being given free Sweepstakes Coins as a bonus. Here are some of the most common payment methods featured at sweepstakes casinos:
Credit and debit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express
Ewallets: PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
ACH bank transfer: N/A
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin
Conclusion - Get your social casino welcome bonus for new players
By now you will understand that it’s pretty easy to get a sign up bonus from any number of quality sweepstakes casinos. Not only do these deals let you play casino games online for free, but many of them can be used to help work your way to being able to redeem prizes like real money, gift cards and beyond.
Most gamers would agree that the exclusive TOPVIPBONUS code at Stake.us is the best deal on the market, but there’s nothing stopping you from signing up to a bunch of different sites to get even more free gaming entertainment. So check out these featured sweepstakes casinos and see what kinds of prizes you can redeem with your free credit.
>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<
Social casino sign up bonus FAQ
Are there any no deposit bonuses at social casinos?
Yes, every bonus at social casinos will be some form of a no deposit bonus. After all, these gaming platforms don’t have the facility to accept your deposits and you will always be able to play for free at social casinos. Good news for anyone into the idea of cost-effective casino gaming.
Do these social casino bonuses have wagering requirements?
Not in the usual sense of wagering requirements that you find at regular online casinos. However, if you are given some free Sweepstakes Coins from the bonus you may have to play through them a certain number of times before you can redeem any prizes.
Are there usually time limits with social casino promos?
It’s actually pretty rare for social casino promos to have any direct time limits. However, you should be aware of the fact that the Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins may have to be used within a specific time period. Best check the social casino’s terms and conditions page to see how long these virtual currencies last before they expire.
Who can get the social casino sign up bonuses?
It depends on what kind of bonus you’re getting, where you are playing from and which social casino you’re using. Most social casinos require you to be at least 18 years old to play, but some like Stake.us demand that you are at least 21 years old. Plus you should check that the social casino is actually legally allowed to operate in the state that you are playing from.
What games can I play with a social casino bonus?
It depends on which social casino bonus you are getting. However, most social casino bonuses can be used on all of the relevant site’s slot games, table games and so on.
Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.