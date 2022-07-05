Smoke Therapy with #MakeTheSwitch campaign

#MakeTheSwitch campaign is an initiative by “The Trost”, a New Delhi-based lifestyle and wellness start-up which was introduced on the occasion of “World No-Tobacco Day''. This day is observed on 31st May every year to spread the awareness regarding dangers and deadly effects of smoking tobacco cigarettes. Having the same motive, ‘The Trost’ launched #MakeTheSwitch campaign offering India's first prescription-based herbal and healthy hemp and cannabis-based cigarettes to urge people to opt for 100 percent tobacco and nicotine-free hemp rollens. These rollens aim towards bringing down cigarette addiction rates. Ever since the launch, the campaign has been running successfully, with many making the switch.

A healthy lifestyle is vital for a person to feel happy in their present life and it not only helps you to live longer but also better. To live like this, it is essential to avoid practices that are harmful to us such as smoking and drinking. Most people nowadays are aware of the deep-rooted problems associated with smoking tobacco cigarettes like hardening of blood vessels, reduction in the blood flow, COPD, stroke and increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, etc.

Smoking tobacco cigarettes can also cause lung diseases. It damages the airways and small air sacs found in the lungs. It increases the risk of blood clots which block the flow of blood to various parts of the body like the heart, brain and legs.

Although people are aware of the deadly effects of smoking cigarettes, they do not possess the information about the availability of hemp cigarettes which are tobacco free and the benefits associated with them. Through #Maketheswitch, “The Trost” urges people to switch from tobacco cigarettes to hemp cigarettes which is a healthy and sustainable alternative.

#MakeTheSwitch campaign intends to bring enlightenment on this matter and to promote people to eliminate the intake of addictive nicotine. A message of healthy lifestyle by “The Trost” gains utmost importance, especially in the time when the pandemic has put forward the need of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Hemp cigarettes help replace health injurious habits with healthy enduring habits. The innovative concept of hemp cigarettes is based on ‘Dhuma Yoga; which is basically an ayurvedic formulation that combines five herbs including cannabis. These five herbs when burnt produces smoke which is then exhaled by the user through his/her nose and mouth. These hemp cigarettes do not compromise with the pleasure of smoking and at the same time, offer several benefits.

It is a well-known fact that no one can entirely eliminate a lifestyle that majority of people have chosen for themselves. However, it is possible to present an effective alternative that is better, healthier and more sustainable as compared to other available options. This is exactly what “The Trost” aims at. It does not merely want to promote its product, it wants to bring a considerable change in the lives of people by sticking to a purposeful concept. The main focus of “The Trost” is to urge people to make right choices that can lead them to a healthy life while also paving the way for an alternate safer option in the world where everyone else is just imposing the idea to quit smoking.

Coming up with the concept of a safe and healthy smoking option which could also help in lowering tobacco cigarettes addiction rates was not easy. It took two years of research and jumping through regulatory hoops to launch tobacco free hemp rollens as well as its CBD oil. The main force of motivation towards this was the innovative use of hemp plants in chocolates, creams, gummies, etc. worldwide. With this idea as a base, a young entrepreneur, 24-year-old Harshal Goel, the student of City University, London, launched his product in September 2021 and joined the conviviality. The hemp cigarettes of “The Trost”, instantly became a hit and the entire stock was sold out in just the first three months of the product launching. Not only this, there were also pre orders for the next batch too.

Since September 2021, “The Trost” is continuously striving to make India shift towards a healthy lifestyle. It is committed to provide the benefits of the best of both - full-spectrum and high-quality hemp extracts to their customers. The extraction techniques are not ordinary, but are inspired by Swiss technology. It is ethically sourced, sun grown and is refined using the finest state of art technology which is then being handled with utmost care. Besides hemp cigarettes, “The Trost” also makes exclusive products with add on qualities like vegan-friendly, dairy free, non-GMO, organic and cruelty free. There are various other “The Trost” products available which are organic, vegan and natural. These are available in three categories- hemp nutrition, cannabis leaf extract, and India’s first cannabis smokable sticks, named Trost Rollens Dhoom Dandika. With their product range “The Trost” caters to one’s special dietary needs, relieving pains and also elevating the energy levels.

