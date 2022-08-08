Slimvance Reviews - Does This Fat Burner Really Work?

“Have you seen all the glossy slimvance reviews? We did too. So we decided to decipher how this hyped fat burner really works,”

We recently bumped into some Slimvance reviews that call it the next best thing in fat burners. We were intrigued because almost every day, a new fat burner comes along and promises to help you lose body weight without having to diet or exercise.

It's time we started to take an objective look at it without getting swayed by fancy marketing claims, isn't it?

Slimvance, on the face of it, looks like a promising product. After all, it is from a well-known company, Bodydynamix, and comes an aggressive marketing team behind it. There are Slimvance reviews all over the internet, some of which look too glossy.

They are also on social media. Facebook seems to be one of their preferred playgrounds.

The question is whether you should believe the hype and give this fat burner a try or not. Is Slimvance really as effective as it claims to be? We take an in-depth look at it in this Slimvance review.

What is Slimvance?

Slimvance is a range of fat burners from Bodydynamix that's aimed to fill the void in the industry for no-stimulant weight loss supplements. And it's a large one too.

After all, almost all fat burners have some form of stimulant in them. Caffeine is the most common one but there are others like synephrine and yohimbine as well.

While these can work for athletes and seasoned fitness buffs, the average joe looking to lose a few pounds before an upcoming holiday may find it too hot to handle with the constant jitters and tremors.

Slimvance does away with all of these and instead relies on three natural ingredients for its fat-burning properties - Slimvance Core Slimming Complex. We will talk more about this in the ingredients.

But when you log on to the official website, you are greeted with a claim that Slimvance can help you lose up to 6-times more weight than what you can do with a healthy diet and exercise.

Now that's a claim we have seen before and it's one that we tend to treat with a lot of skepticism. But if Bodydynamix can back this up with some solid evidence, Slimvance could very well be the next best thing in fat burners - stimulant-free or otherwise.

Of course, the onus is on us to find out if that's the case. So without further ado, let's take an in-depth look at this fat burner starting with the claims.

What are the different products in the Slimvance range?

The Slimvance range comprises four products.

Bodydynamix Slimvance XP - Bodydynamics Slimvance XP is the flagship product in the range and claims to help you lower your BMI in just four weeks. It's supposed to be a thermogenic fat burner. Hence they call it the Metabolism Igniter.

Bodydynamix Slimvance Core Slimming Complex - As implied by the name, this is their fat burner that supposedly targets the core area or belly fat. They claim that you can achieve transformational weight loss in 16 weeks with this.

Bodydynamix core slimming complex stick packs - This is the same as the above-mentioned fat burner but in a convenient stick pack.

Bodydynamix Slimvance Protein Shake - This is a whey protein powder that has been designed to work in tandem with the Slimvance range of fat burners. It comes in different flavors and is claimed to help increase satiety.

How does Slimvance work? Claims

Slimvance makes some tall claims about its weight loss benefits for what it brings to the table. We are not new to exaggerated claims from the health and wellness industry. So we take all these with a grain of salt.

6-Times more body weight

The first claim is that it can help you lose up to 6-times more weight than just diet and exercise. That's a huge claim. We would have been impressed if it was double or even triple the amount. But six times?

To run some math, if you cut 7500 calories from your diet a week, you lose 1 lb of fat in healthy weight loss. Do they mean that they can increase this to 6 lbs. a week? Even if you calculate the total fat mass you lose over a 6-12 month period, you can notice instantly why Slimvance seems inflated.

Burning belly fat and waist fat

We all have our problem areas that seem to cling to body fat no matter what we do. For most of us, it's the stubborn belly and waist fat.

Slimvance claims that it can help you target these problem areas and lose more body fat than dieting and exercising alone. It does this by supposedly activating your body's natural ability to burn fat which can stem fat tissue growth.

Again, we cannot help but be skeptical about these claims. But we will put that aside for now and what else they claim.

Lowering BMI in four weeks

One of the claims made by Bodydynamix for Slimvance XP is that it can help you lower your BMI in four weeks. This is the flagship product in their range and claims to be a thermogenic fat burner.

A reduction in BMI is a broad phrase and can simply imply a reduction in weight. But we are not sure if that's what they mean here.

If they do mean a reduction in weight, the question is how much? Even a drop of 1-2 BMI points is considered significant for a supplement that can promote weight loss. So it will be interesting to see what the ingredients are.

Slimvance ingredients

As we mentioned earlier, Slimvance uses a 3-ingredient formula for its fat-burning properties - Core Slimming Complex.

This includes:

Turmeric

Turmeric, also called the Golden spice has been used in Indian Ayurvedic medicine for centuries. It is a powerful antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties.

There is some evidence to show that it can help with weight loss. A study done on rats showed that those given curcuminoids (found in turmeric) were able to lose more weight than the control group.

However, the study was done on rats and the sample size was small. So we need more research to say for certain if turmeric can help with weight loss in humans. As of now, it can be a beneficial ingredient. But with inconclusive research, we cannot vouch for it.

Moringa

Moringa Olifera or simply Moringa is a tree that is native to India. It is also known as the Drumstick tree. Every part of the tree - leaves, flowers, fruits, and seeds - can be used for medicinal purposes.

It has been traditionally used to treat various ailments like anemia, diarrhea, and indigestion. It is considered to be one of the most nutritious natural foods in the world.

Moringa leaves are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It also has a high protein content. Studies have shown that it can help reduce inflammation and boost immunity.

There is some evidence to show that Moringa can help with weight loss as well. But it's clearly not enough to make any significant claims.

Curry Leaves

Curry Leaves or Murraya Koenigii is a plant that is native to India. It is commonly used as an ingredient in Indian curries.

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They have traditionally been used for their medicinal properties.

Curry leaves are known to boost metabolism and aid in digestion. They are also thought to help regulate blood sugar levels. But considering that this is one of the three primary ingredients that's intended to help you lose weight, the research is lacking.

A study done on rats showed that curry leaves can help reduce weight gain and improve insulin sensitivity. But the sample size was small and more research is needed to confirm these findings in humans.

Does Slimvance work?

Based on our detailed Slimvance review, we do not think that Slimvance will help you lose a significant amount of weight.

The ingredients are not strong enough on their own to make any claims about weight loss. And the research that has been done is mostly inconclusive to back up these claims.

Here are our thoughts.

Slimvance uses a proprietary blend

The biggest issue we have with Slimvance is that it uses a proprietary blend. This means that the exact amount of each ingredient is not disclosed.

All we know is that the Core Slimming Complex contains 450 mg of the three ingredients, which is not enough to make any significant impact.

Proprietary blends are often used to hide the ineffective or low doses of ingredients. So we would have liked to see more transparency from the company.

The research is inconclusive

As we mentioned earlier, the majority of the research that has been done on the Slimvance ingredients is either inconclusive or done on animals.

There is some evidence to show that Moringa and Curry leaves can help with weight loss. But the sample sizes are small and more research is needed to confirm these findings in humans.

As for Turmeric, there is not enough evidence to show that it can help with weight loss in humans, on its own. Maybe if it was blended with caffeine and other potent ingredients, it could have a more significant impact on your weight loss journey.

Slimvance is not a very strong

We are all for low stimulant fat burners. But the three primary ingredients in Slimvance are not very strong on their own. And considering that they are only present in small doses, we do not think that Slimvance will help you lose weight.

Slimvance Cost

Slimvance's range is priced at approximately $59.99 for a 1-month supply.

This puts it on the higher end of the spectrum, considering that it's not very strong and there are other fat burners on the market that are more effective, contain clinically proven ingredients and cost almost the same or even less.

Slimvance Reviews - Our thoughts

All in all, we do not think that Slimvance is an effective weight loss supplement. The ingredients are not strong enough on their own to make any claims about weight loss. And the research that has been done is mostly inconclusive to back up these claims.

So, if you're looking for a fat burner that can help you lose weight sustainably, we can recommend three top options instead.

#1 - Leanbean - No Stimulant Weight loss supplement

You do not need copious amounts of stimulants for body weight loss and Leanbean is the prime example of that. It is a natural weight loss supplement that works great for women.

The thermogenic effects are very mild, but it does not cause any jitters or tremors, which is the case with many other non-stimulant fat burners. In fact, Leanbean works primarily by helping you control calories.

Why Leanbean is better than Slimvance

Every popular weight loss supplement talks about burning more calories. But what about the number of calories that you consume in the first place? If you are not able to control your calorie intake, then all the fat burning in the world will not help.

This is where Leanbean shines.

Curb calories without stress

Leanbean contains Glucomannan, which is a dietary fiber that swells in your stomach and makes you feel full. This means that you will not be reaching out for unhealthy snacks between meals. In other words, it reduces stress eating.

There's chromium too, which is a mineral that helps to regulate blood sugar levels. When blood sugar levels are balanced, you will not have cravings for sugary snacks.

Breaks down stored fat

If your diet in the past has been sketchy, then Leanbean has Choline, which is an essential nutrient for fat metabolism. So, not only does it help you control calories, but it also helps you break down stored body fat.

Leanbean is very popular with fitness models and athletes because it gets the job done without using any stimulants. This makes it ideal for people who are sensitive to caffeine or have a heart condition.

Stay energetic even with fewer calories

Leanbean's final ingredient is Vitamin B6, which is essential for energy production. So, even if you are taking in fewer calories, you will not feel fatigued during the day.

This makes it easier to hit the gym and stay active, both of which are critical for sustainable weight loss.

Leanbean Cost

Here's what's surprising. Despite having such high-quality ingredients and being so popular, Leanbean is very affordable.

A month's supply will cost you only $59.99. So, it is the same price as Slimvance. But it's clearly a lot more effective. You can buy a three month pack and get the fourth month's supply for free.

Conclusion - Is Leanbean Effective?

Leanbean is our top recommendation for a non-stimulant weight loss supplement because it helps you control calories without using any stimulants. It is also very popular and very affordable.

If you are looking for an alternative to Slimvance, then Leanbean is the way to go.

#2 - PhenQ - The all-in-one weight loss solution

PhenQ is a weight loss supplement that takes a different approach from most other products. It is not just a thermogenic or a fat burner. It is an all-in-one solution that helps you with every aspect of weight loss.

The reason PhenQ is so popular is because it works on multiple fronts to help you lose weight.

Why PhenQ is better than Slimvance

You cannot rely on one working mechanism to help you with weight loss. Weight loss is a complex process and each one of us faces unique challenges. That's why PhenQ has been designed to tick off the most common boxes.

PhenQ's secret weapon is its unique blend of ingredients, which are all clinically proven to help with weight loss.

Thermogenesis with capsimax and caffeine

The first ingredient is Capsimax Powder, which is a blend of capsicum, piperine, caffeine, and niacin. This combination has been shown to increase thermogenesis and reduce body fat.

Then there's caffeine, which is a well-known energy booster and thermogenic. It helps to increase alertness and focus while also helping you burn more calories.

Appetite control with nopal and chromium

PhenQ also contains Nopal, which is a type of cactus that is high in fiber and amino acids. This ingredient helps to reduce hunger cravings and promote feelings of fullness.

Chromium Picolinate is another ingredient that helps with weight loss by reducing sugar cravings. When you have fewer sugar cravings, you will not be eating as many empty calories.

All day energy with minerals and caffeine

PhenQ also has a blend of minerals that helps to keep you energized all day long. This is critical for weight loss because when you have more energy, you will be able to stay active and burn more calories.

The final ingredient in PhenQ is α-Lacys Reset®, which is a patented formula that helps to increase metabolism and reduce body fat.

PhenQ Cost

A month's supply of PhenQ costs $59.95, which is the same as Slimvance. But given the fact that PhenQ is an all-in-one solution, it is still very affordable.

You can buy a two month pack and get the third month's supply for free. Or you can buy a three month pack and get two additional months for free.

PhenQ also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Conclusion - Is PhenQ effective?

PhenQ is a powerful dietary supplement that works on multiple fronts to help you lose weight. It is made with clinically proven ingredients that boost metabolism, reduce hunger cravings, and promote feelings of fullness.

PhenQ is also very affordable and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. For us, it's clearly the better choice than Slimvance.

#3 - PhenGold - All Round weight loss solution

PhenGold is an all natural weight loss supplement that's designed for long term and sustainable weight loss. It's quite popular in the fitness industry.

The reason PhenGold is so popular is because it works on multiple fronts to help you lose weight. Some people have a sluggish metabolism, while others have poor insulin regulation which triggers random cravings.

PhenGold addresses each one of these and more to help you lose weight and keep it off.

Why PhenGold is better than Slimvance

PhenGold is a wholesome and comprehensive solution for weight loss. The ingredients are all natural and have been clinically proven to be effective.

Thermogenesis with Capsicum and Caffeine

The first ingredient is Capsicum, which is a type of pepper that contains capsaicin. Capsicum has been shown to increase thermogenesis and reduce body fat.

Then there's caffeine, which is a well-known energy booster and thermogenic. It helps to increase alertness and focus while also helping you burn more calories.

Green coffee bean and green tea for appetite and mood

PhenGold also contains Green Coffee Bean and Green Tea, which are both rich in antioxidants. These ingredients help to improve mood and reduce hunger cravings. Both contain natural caffeine and Green tea contains L-Theanine, a powerful amino acid that reduces anxiety.

L-Tyrosine for breaking down stored fat

PhenGold contains L-Tyrosine, which is an amino acid that helps to break down stored fat. This ingredient is very effective at helping you lose weight because it helps your body to burn stored fat for energy.

Chromium Picolinate is another ingredient that helps with weight loss by shuttling glucose into your cells for energy, which reduces sugar cravings.

PhenGold Cost

A month's supply of PhenGold costs $59.95, which is quite reasonable given the quality and potency of the ingredients. You can buy the three month pack, which gives you two full bottles for free. That's an incredible value.

PhenGold also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

Conclusion - Is PhenGold effective?

PhenGold is an all-natural and comprehensive weight loss solution that's designed for long term and sustainable weight loss. The ingredients address multiple weight loss factors to help you lose weight and keep it off.

PhenGold is also very affordable and comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. We believe it's a better choice than Slimvance.

The Bottom Line

Slimvance comes across as a bit of a letdown. It's expensive, it doesn't have any solid scientific evidence to support the claims, and the ingredients are not as effective as they could be.

We believe there are better alternatives to Slimvance.

PhenQ is a powerful weight loss supplement that's made with clinically proven ingredients to boost metabolism, reduce hunger cravings, and promote feelings of fullness.

Leanbean is a popular fat burner among female fitness enthusiasts because it's designed specifically for women. It's also very affordable and comes with a money-back guarantee.

PhenGold is an all-natural and comprehensive weight loss solution that's designed for long term and sustainable weight loss. The ingredients address multiple weight loss factors to help you lose weight and keep it off.

The choice is yours.

