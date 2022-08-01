SlayPay Waitlist Hits 50,000 Users In 2 Months

India’s first credit score booster app SlayPay has already crossed 50,000 pre-registrations in the last month. Slated to launch in August, the financial wellness app helps users boost their credit score while earning them 9% returns on their investment. The app further comes with a payment card that works on card machines, websites and public transport.

It seems these features have appealed to early adopters resulting in noteworthy waitlist numbers in the past few months.

“The waitlist helps us gauge the response to our product’s core features before launching it. These numbers are a testament that we are solving real-world problems for our customers” said Sidhant Ryan Malhotra (Founder & CEO). He further said,“We have not even marketed the product heavily, all these users are just from Instagram!” The waitlist approach has been successfully executed by western FinTech companies such Robinhood and Monzo, and now this Indian fintech startup will be added to the list.

Backed by Indian & American investors such as TiE SoCal, Nueva Capital, Angelist and others, the app is targeting GenZs and millennials as its early customers.. “India has a rising aspirational middle class who requires loans to get the cars, houses & lifestyle of their dreams for which a healthy credit score is imperative. We put the youth on the right path to build credit”, Ryan added further.

