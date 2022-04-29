Sky247 promises fantastic iGaming experience

Apart from sports, the online gaming site has many slots for casinos, table games, poker, and live casinos.

Sky Infotech Group is one of the upcoming global active brands for online gaming entertainment across Sports Betting, Online and Live Casino operating in the emerging and the skill-based regulated markets.

Using the Sky247 App, the group aims to provide innovative and interactive gaming experiences in a secure and entertaining environment.

“We have dedicated ourselves to offering our customers a seamless and thrilling gaming experience while on the go. We aim to provide an exceptional and fully customizable online betting experience,” the company states.

Sky247 will offer the most fantastic iGaming experience whether you’re a cricket enthusiast, or simply like to roll your dice. Besides sports and esports events, Sky247 promises to keep you entertained with gossip and other entertainment content through their website and app.



For playing, you have to first sign up for free. For login, create a username and password, fill in all the details sought by the website and then tap the signup button. Then the players park money in your Sky247 account using any methods such as bank transfer or PhonePe, Gpay, Paytm, UPI, and Astropay. After depositing the money, upload the proof of payment and then insert the transaction number.



Though the major focus of Sky247 is the Indian audience, its huge success and growth is allowing the brand to start exploring new markets.



“We are innovative, ambitious and passionate about what we do. We do it in a credible and responsible way, always aiming for the top. We only operate in markets where we hold the appropriate licenses,” states the company, assuring of its commitment to customers and other stakeholders by working to a ‘compliance first’ model across the business.

The company has a customer service team in place to provide players with round the clock assistance to resolve any emerging issues efficiently. The customers are offered a wide variety of betting options together with the latest information and the best odds available. As in the case of payment options, the company has provided secured and quick payment methods and transaction processes to enable the players to cash out their winnings quickly and securely

