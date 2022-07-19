SizeGenetics Review – Crazy Results (w/pics) After Using It For 6 Months

My girlfriend told me that 4.4 inches is fine and was enough for her, but I wasn’t happy just being “fine”. I wanted more!

So, I finally got my act together and researched all the different ways it’s possible to get a bigger dick.

That’s when I learned that there are all kinds of ways to do it:

Surgery

Pills

Pumps

Hanging Devices

Extenders

After reading about all of them, I finally decided that I was going to buy myself a penis extender and eventually settled on one called the Sizegenetics and here’s why:

There are literally hundreds of male enhancement products out there, in various forms, which are claiming various results; pills and generic penis extenders being at the top of the list. And there’s a good reason why.

Not all men are born with equal “qualifications”. And there’s no point in hiding how that can mess with your brain, your self-esteem, and, inevitably, with your relationships.

Because, no matter how much confidence you have, and how much of a charming, witty, and sexy person you are, when things finally go into the bedroom, you will feel self-conscious if you don’t feel like your package can cut it and impress your woman.

Hence, the medical world has taken this problem under consideration and, for the past two decades, numerous products have flooded the market. Products that promise to, simply put, make you bigger, longer, and thus, a more powerful lover.

However, there are catches. When it comes to pills, for example, there is no actual, tangible proof, empirical or scientific, that they can do anything to actually help your family grow.

Penis extenders, on the other hand, can offer you some plausible results – but they do come with their own luggage.

They are extremely uncomfortable to wear, can cause pain and discomfort, and you have to wear them for at least 4-5 hours per day in order for them to work.

· The main focus of 80% of penis extending equipment focus on your shaft, and do nothing to actually enlarge the head of your penis – hence the pain and discomfort, since they are mostly based on a stretch-it-till-it-grows premise.

So, that leaves us with a handful of choices – and Sizegenetics is arguably one of the best ones you can make. And we will discuss later and in detail why that is!

First Things First – What’s In The Package?

Let me start by saying that I thoroughly appreciated the fact that the box in which my Sizegenetics came in did not scream “HEY! This guy wants to enlarge his dick, everybody!” – in other words, it was a very discreet package.

I was a bit taken aback by seeing so many larger and smaller accessories; it filled me with a little anxiety on what goes where. However, the package also included a DVD and a user’s manual, hence I thought I’d figure it out. It also featured a very handy measuring gauge – you’ll see what I mean right away. On to the goodies. The Sizegenetics box includes:

Sleeve Condom – A hypoallergenic condom made of silicone. There are three sizes (S-M-L) and several thicknesses available.

Suction Bells – This is where the magic happens. Three different bell sizes again (S-M-L) and you choose your own based on the results of the measuring gauge that’s also included in the box.

Protection Cap – Simply put, this very elastic cap keeps your valuables safe from being squeezed too hard, and it also allows for customization.

Elastic Belt – This orthopedic, stretching belt is used to treat Peyronie’s Disease. The foam ring allows it to remain steady.

Tension Clip – Your indicator about the amount of tension being used in your device at any given moment.

At this point, you should know that there’s also a free Android/ios little app for your Sizegenetics – talk about high-tech stuff!

What Are Extenders And How Do They Work?

A penis extender looks like this:

You insert your penis in one end and strap yourself into the other end. The device then elongates and stretches out your penis.

If you use it every day then it will eventually make your penis grow larger.

How do extenders like the Sizegenetics really work though?

It’s simple:

Just like when you lift weights at the gym, you cause little micro tears which your body then repairs growing bigger and stronger.

It’s the same with stretching your penis. The extender causes little micro tears that your body can repair to make your penis longer and girthier.

The Human Body Is Amazing

You won’t notice results overnight, just like you can’t go to the gym once and get a perfect body but if you use an extender regularly you penis will grow larger and larger.

One guy used his extender for years and went from 5.5 inches to 8 inches in length!

Extenders Are The Only Proven Non-Surgical Way To Increase Penis Size

After doing quite a bit of research I discovered that extenders like the Sizegenetics are the only scientifically proven ways to increase the size of your penis apart from surgery.

Researchers in Italy concluded :

“It seems that penile extenders represent the only evidence‐based technique of penile elongation. Results achieved do not seem to be inferior to surgery, making these traction devices an ideal first‐line treatment option for patients seeking a penile lengthening procedure.”

And the British Journal of Urology found that participants who wore an extender for 6 hours per day for 4 months gained 3.1cm in erect length and 1.7cm in flaccid length.

They concluded that:

“penile extenders are effective minimally invasive methods of penile lengthening”.

And this study where participants wore their extender for 4 hours per day for 6 months found that the average guy gained 2.3cm in length.

And the ScienceDaily.com website concluded that extenders can increase flaccid length by up to 32% in 6 months and provide a viable alternative to surgery for guys who want a larger penis.

After reading all these studies about extenders I decided to get my own.

Well, it turns out there’s about 50 different extenders you can buy online so choosing a good one can be tricky but I eventually settled on the Sizegenetics extender and here’s why:

Why The Sizegenetics Extender?

One complaint about extenders is that many of them can be uncomfortable to wear which makes it hard to get results.

But the Sizegenetics comes with a foam protection pad and comfort strap which lots of people say makes it comfortable to wear so that you can put your hours in and get results.

Another reason I bought the Sizegenetics is because of the overwhelmingly positive reviews and people getting results with it.

For example ‘Boxxy’ used the Sizegenetics and gained .75” in length using it for 5 hours per day.

And ‘LastLaugh’ started at 4.25” and now measures in at 6” in length!

‘FitChris17’ has been using the Sizegenetics for 8 weeks and has gained .75” already!

‘PhilTheBeard’ has gained over 2 inches in erect length using his Sizegenetics.

And ‘IllMike’ gained 1 inch in 7 months with his Sizegenetics and has since gone on to gain a total of 1.7 inches! With testimonials like this and all the legit studies backing up extenders like the Sizegenetics I couldn’t wait to get my own, so I bought the Sizegenetics Comfort Package.

I bought the comfort package because it comes with the comfort plaster which one review said makes the Sizegenetics even more comfortable to wear.

Plus, the comfort package comes with extra elongation bars so you get more control over how much tension and stretch your put on your penis.

Wearing The Sizegenetics

After it arrived, I got started right away and found it surprisingly easy to put it on.

Here’s how I wore the Sizegenetics:

Studies showed that men who wore it for 6 hours per day got better results than men who wore it for 4 hours per day so I made a commitment to wear it for 6 hours per day. (I took it off every couple of hours for a break and circulation.)

I took 1 day off per week for recovery. Usually, a Wednesday or Sunday.

For tension, I always set up the Sizegenetics so that it provided a medium stretch that felt comfortable enough to wear for a couple of hours.

And lastly, I made the commitment to stick with it for at least 6 months. I knew that this wasn’t an overnight job and could take a while to see results.

Using the comfort strap, I found the Sizegenetics comfortable and easy to wear and if you point it downwards it’s even discreet enough to wear outside or at work without anyone noticing.

My Sizegenetics Results - All Hype Or The Real Deal?

The only real downside to extenders is that they take a while to work but as I discovered, if you stick with it then the results are worth it.

After wearing it for 6 months at 5-6 hours per day I’ve grown from 4.4 inches to almost 6.3 inches in erect length and my sex life is a million times better.

My girlfriend used to say that my size was fine but now she says I have a big dick and tells me it feels amazing!

Thanks to the Sizegenetics:

I get longer, thicker and harder erections.

My flaccid size looks way bigger.

My sex drive has gone through the roof. (I guess I just want to use my dick more now.)

My confidence has gone up both in and out of the bedroom. I feel like more of a man instead of a boy.

It feels great to finally be able to satisfy a woman in bed.

It may have taken me 6 months to get these results, but sex is so much more fun when you have a bigger dick so I’m so glad I stuck with it and didn’t give up.

Commit to wearing it for 6 hours per day, 6 days a week and you can get a bigger dick too!

Gains of 1-3 inches are entirely possible in as little as 6 months so if you want a bigger penis to boost your confidence, satisfy your partner and have 10x more fun in the bedroom then get yourself a Sizegenetics extender because this thing really does work!

Where Can You Buy SizeGenetics?

The only way to purchase an authentic SizeGenetics system is to buy it through their official website.

This is where you can also take advantage of their generous six month guarantee, as well as ongoing discounts, bulk offers, great customer service, and lots of FREE extras. The price for the basic device starts at $199.95.

However, you can also choose to buy one of their many packages that include accessories, creams, DVDs, and other extras to help you get the maximum results.

Conclusion

If you are a man looking for a proven and guaranteed way to increase the size of your penis, SizeGenetics is the best choice for you. You have nothing to lose, but inches to gain!