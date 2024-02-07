Sites like Stake.us 2024: Best Alternatives & Sister Sites

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Code VIPPROMO <<<

Best Sweepstakes & Social Casinos like Stake.us

Now we’re going to look at our top alternative casinos to Stake.us in detail, including their key features and bonus offers, as well as their pros and cons.

1. McLuck – The top Stake.us alternative casino overall

Like Stake.us, McLuck is a new player in the social gaming world but that hasn't stopped it from becoming one of the top alternatives to Stake.us. Although it doesn't accept crypto at the moment, it supports popular banking options like Visa, Mastercard, and Trustly.

This favorite sweepstakes casino entices new players by offering a two-part welcome offer. When you register, you’re awarded 57,500 Gold Coins and 27.5 SC for free.

McLuck keeps players engaged and entertained with its impressive collection of over 640 slots, with more titles added regularly. Its games are from the leading providers, including 3 Oaks Gaming, Booming Games, Habanero, Evoplay, NetEnt, BGaming, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, and more.

Another great aspect that makes McLuck a competitive Stake.us alternative is that it has a mobile app for iOS and Android. The website is also mobile-friendly.

Pros and cons of McLuck

Pros

Impressive jackpots, Hold & Spins, and megaways from renowned providers

Great discount on first purchase

Dedicated mobile app

Amazing loyalty program

Cons

Exclusive for slots, for now

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. High5 – Best alternative for games variety

High5 is the second-best alternative to Stake.us and continues to take the US sweepstakes and social casino gaming market by storm. With superb mobile apps for iOS and Android, the platform is user-friendly and easy to use.

High 5 Casino is full-packed with over 800 games, including eye-popping classic slots, megaways, and jackpots; table games; live dealer options; and video poker.

As a new player, you get 5 free Sweeps Coins, 250 Game Coins, and 600 Diamonds when you register an account. Other offers include daily rewards, Hot Deals, VIP Club, free spins, and more. In case your free coins run out, you can use purchase options like Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Skrill to buy Gold Coins.

Pros and cons of High5

Pros

Impressive mobile app for Android and iOS

Over 800 games to explore for free, including live dealer games

Generous sign-up bonus and regular promotions

Excellent customer support service, available 24/7

Cons

Restricted in some states

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

3. Wow Vegas – Best alternative to Stake.us for promos and ongoing offers

Wow Vegas is a great site like Stake.us and boasts a user-friendly and dynamic website and mobile app. Hosting over 756 Vegas-style slots from prominent providers like Habanero and Pragmatic Play, its game selection is nothing short of impressive.

With Wow Vegas, you can claim 5,000 Wow Coins, plus 1 Sweepstakes Coin for just signing up. The bonus offers don't stop there as you can also claim ongoing promos such as daily rewards, weekly slot challenges, and monthly tournaments. There’s also an impressive VIP program.

Pros and cons of Wow Vegas

Pros

Tons of bonus offers and promotions

Excellent customer support service

Mobile-friendly website with an intuitive design

Massive selection of slots

Cons

No mobile app

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

Win money playing at sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us

The ultimate goal at Stake casino sister sites and alternative casinos isn’t to win money. These gaming platforms are designed for entertainment purposes. However, if you play via the promotional mode, the sites let you redeem your winnings for real money.

How does the currency system work?

When playing games at sweepstakes casinos, you don’t need real money, as mentioned. The casinos use a unique dual-currency system, i.e. Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins. Gold Coins are only used for playing casino-style games purely for fun. Sweeps Coins, on the other hand, can be used to play via the promotional mode, which gives you a chance to redeem wins for real cash prizes or gifts. Both Gold Coins and Sweeps Copins are often obtained for free through bonuses and promotions.

How does the coin system work?

In addition to the currency system, sweepstakes casinos have a coin system that enables you to purchase Gold Coin packages. Typically, you can’t purchase Sweeps Coins directly. You get them as an additional offer when you purchase Gold Coins.

How to play without buying coins?

Although you can purchase Gold Coins packages, it’s not necessary as you can get them for free through bonuses and promos. You can then use those free coins to play games. Some bonus offers with free coins include the welcome offer, daily rewards or login bonuses, loyalty programs, and other ongoing bonuses.

How to get free sweeps coins?

At sweepstakes casinos, you can redeem Sweeps Coins for cash prizes or gifts. Unfortunately, you can’t purchase Sweeps Coins, as earlier mentioned. To get more Sweeps, you need to claim promos with these virtual coins, play via the promotional mode, or request the casino (through mail) to award you free Sweeps. Additionally, you can get more Sweeps through rewards and special offers in the loyalty/VIP program.

How to choose new sweeps casino websites like Stake.us

New sweepstakes casinos launch now and then, which makes it daunting for players new to the sweepstakes and social gaming realm to find a site they can trust. To help you choose the perfect casino that meets your preferences, here are key factors to consider.

Game selection

When choosing a new sweepstakes site, check out the game variety offered. The most ideal choice would be to select casinos with a wide range of games, including table games, slots, or even live dealer games. While some platforms only offer slots, the best ones should have different slot types or varieties.

Offers and free sweeps

Playing at sweepstakes casinos is free, which makes bonus offers and promotions extremely important. The bonuses and promos give you free Gold Coins and /or Sweeps Coins which you require to play. So, choose new casino sites with great offers, in terms of variety and generosity.

Cash prizes

New sweepstakes casinos let you redeem winning from promotional mode for cash prizes or gifts. Social casinos, however, don’t offer opportunities to get real money with your winnings and are only for fun play. So, before you choose a site, be clear about your objectives.

is an app available

Many new sweepstakes casinos are launching with mobile apps for iOS and Android. Thus, choose platforms with superb mobile apps for more convenient gaming. Mobile-friendly casino websites also offer the same gameplay experience as playing on the app.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites?

When looking for great sweepstakes and social casino sites online, you should consider and review every aspect that contributes to a smooth and fulfilling social gaming experience. Some of the key aspects to look out for include;

Security

First and foremost, you should look out for the casino security. Check out whether the casino is trustworthy by checking its licensing and regulatory compliance, as well as its security measures. Additionally, check out the security of payment methods and players’ data.

Usability

When looking for the best gaming platforms, you'd want to play at sweepstakes casino sites offering great user experiences. That means the casinos should be fast, seamless and easy to sign up, claim bonus offers and promotions, and search your favorite games.

Bonus offers

To have the best social gaming experience, look out for platforms offering generous bonuses for both new and existing players. Such bonuses include welcome offers, login bonuses, free spins, tournaments, social media giveaways, and more.

Customer support

A good sweepstakes casino site should have a decent customer support service, available to players 24/7. The site should also support multiple ways to contact the Support team such as through email, live chat, phone calls, and support tickets or forms.

Payment methods

Reliable sweepstakes casinos accept multiple payment options, with fast transaction time, for purchasing Gold Coins. The banking options should also be secure with no hidden fees.

Game selection

The game catalog is another crucial aspect you need to look out for at sweepstakes casino sites. Platforms with diverse games like jackpots, live dealer games, megaways, and table games provide the most thrilling gaming experience. Games should also be from renowned software providers.

Conclusion

As detailed in this guide, there are tons of social and sweepstakes casino sites like Stake.us. And McLuck offers a great welcome bonus of 57,500 Gold Coins and 27.5 SC. Casinos such as Wow Vegas, McLuck, and High5 offer a top-notch social gaming experience. Still, the alternative site you choose depends on your preferences.

Note: Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

FAQ

What are the best Stake.us alternative sites?

McLuck, High5, and Wow Vegas are our top alternatives to Stake.us that we highly recommend. Check out the strengths and weaknesses of every site by delving into this guide. This will help you find your ideal casino similar to Stake.us.

Are there Stake casino sister sites?

Unfortunately, no. The company behind Stake.us doesn't run any other sweepstakes or social casino. Check out this guide to find out more.

Are sweepstakes casinos like Stake.us safe and trustworthy?

The sweepstakes casinos we recommend in this guide are legitimate and offer the best sweepstakes and social gaming experiences. Discover more on our guide.

