Singer Saumya Upadhyay Causes A Stir On Instagram With Her Unplugged Tunes

The liberty and openings that social media platforms have conferred are second to none! While common men are using these mediums for the sake of exuding their latent creativity, several eminent artists are also indulging in this frenzy. The latest to join the bandwagon is Saumya Upadhyay.



Lately, the emerging industry singer has been garnering attention on Instagram by singing hit Bollywood songs in a very natural tone. In a recent post, Saumya Upadhyay shared a video of her unplugged rendition of 'Aaj Bhi,' a famous song composed by Vishal Mishra, which has already amassed thousands of views. The beauty and excellence with which she sang the song…thawed our hearts!



Besides this, Saumya Upadhyay also presented her unplugged versions of songs like Coke Studio Season 14's Tu Jhoom, Kalle Kalle from the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Maahi Ve from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho, and a couple of more. Among all the covers, Saumya's version of the superhit song 'Kesariya' from Brahmāstra was utterly stupefying and has received more than 200k views.



Netizens can't stop listening to these songs. Many have created reels as well. The singer is being showered with love from her fans after posting these videos. They are rushing to her comment section and DMs to flood them with corroborative comments. Saumya Upadhyay's soulful voice has received praise from various B-Town celebs as well.



Saumya Upadhyay is a rising chartbuster singer who has already started paving her way in the main Bollywood industry. She is a trained singer who has also sung in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Marathi, Konkani, Bengali, Hindi, and English. She has been the voice of various music labels, including T Series, Zee Music Company, and Saregama.



Hailing from Lucknow, she started her journey in 2016. Saumya is a stage-blazing artist who has given numerous performances across the globe and has shared the stage with some of the crème of our entertainment and music industries, like Bappi Lahiri, Rishi Kapoor, Ila Arun, and more. Her recently released music video, Teri Ada, took over the internet with millions of views.

Needless to say, Saumya Upadhyay's unplugged song covers are a must-listen. You will surely fall in love with her harmonic vocals, complemented by the rawness of acoustic music!