Singer Ravindra Singh Is Excited About His Song 'Jugaad' As He Enters A Different Genre

We all know Mr. Ravindra Singh as a singer, producer and also a music director who is famous for his numbers like Kuch Khwaab, Bewafa, Ret Pe Likhke, Barfon Mein, Thandak, cover songs like Koi Fariyaad, Apni Aankhon Mein, Chamakte Chaand Ko and many more.

Ravindra is now set to release “Jugaad” a peppy number with Punjabi tadka, which is shot in the best locations of Goa, and the song is going to get your feet tapping. This upcoming song has a wonderful tagline “Kar Koi Jugaad”; Jugaad stands for “the best problem solving approach with limited resources” in literal terms and that’s what the song is going to depict in a funny and catchy manner. The word is very commonly used all over india but no singer has yet released a song that revolved around this word which is why Ravindra composed a whole song around the word “Jugaad”.

It has been written by lyricist Rani Malik and the music is composed by Amandeep Singh. An interesting story follows behind the idea of this song. While Ravindra with his R- Vision team was shooting in Rishikesh about 2 years back, there were two local boys from the hills who were passionate about rapping and wanted him to listen to their piece that went like “Hai Koi Jugaad”; they used to practice rapping and singing for hours and really impressed Ravindra with this one word in their rap “Jugaad”. It was stuck in his head all this while, by virtue of which he decided to create this song. The song is an original composition with the word “Jugaad” as the catch.

Ravindra is known for investing his heart and hard work into singing, producing as well as directing these songs. He has shot his music videos in beautiful locations like Thailand, Ladakh, Goa and Jaisalmer. He has also sung and launched songs like Jeena Issi Ka Naam Hai and Zindagi Phir Se Chalegi during the challenging times of Covid 19; which gained great recognition by online audience. With the ever changing times and pace of music industry there is always something new and exciting coming up and a singer needs to engage in such developments to get the best out of their audience, which is why Ravindra has not been stuck to only one genre of music and has composed romantic, patriotic, devotional as well as peppy songs. “Jugaad” is very different from all the previous songs by Ravindra and he has quite literally expanded his comfort zone with this upcoming number. The song will be released on Ravindra’s YouTube channel R-Vision Melodies and will also be available on OTT platforms like Jiosaavn, Gaana, Wynk, Amazon music and Apple music.

