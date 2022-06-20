Singer Ravikesh Vatsa Reveals The Reason That Inspired Him To Lend Voice For 'Ameer Dost'

Music has always stayed with people. After all, it connects with them on multiple levels. Making everyone fall in love with his vocals, Ravikesh Vatsa has charmed the listeners with his melodious voice. The singer is now creating waves for his latest track ‘Ameer Dost’. The song was released on his official YouTube channel last month and has got a great reception from the listeners. Moreover, the song was also released on different music streaming platforms leaving music lovers mesmerized.

‘Ameer Dost’ has garnered more than 3.8 million views on YouTube and has also become popular on social media. In the past, Ravikesh Vatsa has sung other beautiful tracks like ‘Kuchh Raatein’, ‘#DohLog’ and ‘Pagla’. Interestingly, Ravikesh is not just known for his phenomenal singing skills, but he is also a prolific writer. In various instances, he has weaved magic with his powerful words in his songs. Besides lending voice for ‘Ameer Dost’, Ravikesh Vatsa has penned down the song’s lyrics along with music composer Pankaj Raathod. The music of ‘Ameer Dost’ is produced by Vibhas.

Moreover, the singer is overwhelmed that the song is reaching out to people through the digital medium. When asked about the reason behind making ‘Ameer Dost’, Ravikesh said, “The times and the world have changed. We feel that friendship might remain the same, but the behaviour of friends changes with time. Nobody can deny the fact, and I believe that this is the truth. We all have witnessed how friendship changes when any of your friends achieve immeasurable success. Through this song, we have tried to portray the feeling to the audience.”

In addition, Ravikesh Vatsa has been an ardent fan of music since his childhood. The singer performed at various events, and as an artist, he loves all kind of music. On the professional front, the singer is looking forward to working with several other artists from the music industry. He even expressed his desire to work with India’s leading music companies and labels. “music has no language no boundaries, it just connects instantly... its divine, there can't be any better way to reach people, I want to connect hearts though my music, which is not just my driving force but the very reason behind all my songs" he concluded.