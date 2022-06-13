Singer, Lyricist & Composer Kashish Kumar's Goa Based Band 'Kashish & The Bollywood Band' Has Become A Hot Choice

Kashish Kumar got fame being the Lyricist & Composer of the Famous Song Hum Hindustani produced by Bollywood Producers Paras Mehta & Priyaank Sharma and released by Dhamaka Records during tough covid times with 16 Bollywood Celebrities including Late Legendary Singer Lata Mangueshkar & Actor Amitabh Bachan.

Kashish Kumar is a singer, composer, lyricist and live performer originally hailing from Karnal, Haryana.

Considered as one of the best and top rated versatile singer, Kashish Kumar is a live performer and entertainer who can entertain you in weddings & corporate events with not only Bollywood & Punjabi Songs but South Indian tracks. This versatility makes him stand out amongst other artists in the Goa State.

His live music band "Kashish & The Bollywood Band" based in Goa is quite popular among top event management companies all over the India & abroad for live music shows in destination weddings shows & corporate events.

Kashish released his debut Punjabi music video "Tenu Pyar Karde" featuring Akull in 2015 and got millions of views making the track immensely popular in India.

Kashish has done more than 1000+ Live Shows in Goa State and across India.

Kashish Kumar also released a song "Kyun Ni Pata" on Zee Music Company label which touched 3.2 Million Views in just day 1 of release. The song really did wonders amongst all the other releases on Zee Music Company.

Now, Kashish Kumar is all set for his upcoming single 'Kab Aaoge' to be directed by renowned director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. The video with will feature Kashish himself and a renowned face from television industry. Team DS Creations™️ is already doing the casting for this project.